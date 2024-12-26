We found a rare YETI Boxing Day sale: Amazon has tons of deals on YETI mugs, tumblers, colsters & more
YETI products don't often go on sale — so now's the time to shop this rare deal.
Boxing Day is here — and Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale includes some of the lowest prices of the year on thousands of items. One of the best deals we spotted is this rare sale on YETI products, including shopper-favourites like the Rambler, Wine Tumbler, Colster and more.
YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup$36$45Save $9
YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler$28$35Save $7
YETI Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug$42$52Save $10
YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator$28$35Save $7
YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker$56$75Save $19
YETI Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag$80$100Save $20
YETI Yonder 750 ml/25 oz Water Bottle with Yonder Tether Cap$27$34Save $7
YETI products rarely go on sale, so it's a great time to snag them on sale before they sell out — and hey, they'd make a great after-Christmas gift for you (or anyone on your list). Many of the beverage containers are double-wall vacuum insulated, meaning they'll keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold.
Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.
Shop YETI Boxing Day deals on Amazon below before they sell out.
Best YETI Boxing Day deals
This vacuum-insulated stainless steel cup with a straw lid has more than 15,000 reviews, with shoppers saying it's their "favourite YETI so far" and "keeps drinks cold for quite awhile."
With a 4.8-star rating and more than 7,900 ratings, shoppers love that this tumbler keeps your white wine nice and cold and your red wine at the perfect temperature. The lid also prevents flies from getting in, which is a gross problem no one wants.
This drink container has everything you love about the Rambler, but with a convenient handle!
This stainless steel colster will keep your beverages ice cold for hours.
This no-sweat cocktail shaker keeps your drinks consistent and keeps your fingers protected from the cold.
Say goodbye to soggy sandwiches with this lightweight lunch bag that uses closed-cell foam to give superior temperature retention. One you're done eating, just fold it up — easy-peasy!
If you're looking for something a little lighter, reach for this plastic water bottle that weighs less than the insulated beverage containers.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.