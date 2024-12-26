We found a rare YETI Boxing Day sale: Amazon has tons of deals on YETI mugs, tumblers, colsters & more

YETI products don't often go on sale — so now's the time to shop this rare deal.

Amazon's Boxing Day sale is on now — and it includes rare deals on tons of YETI products.

Boxing Day is here — and Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale includes some of the lowest prices of the year on thousands of items. One of the best deals we spotted is this rare sale on YETI products, including shopper-favourites like the Rambler, Wine Tumbler, Colster and more.

YETI products rarely go on sale, so it's a great time to snag them on sale before they sell out — and hey, they'd make a great after-Christmas gift for you (or anyone on your list). Many of the beverage containers are double-wall vacuum insulated, meaning they'll keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold.

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

Shop YETI Boxing Day deals on Amazon below before they sell out.

Best YETI Boxing Day deals

YETI YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler $28 $35 Save $7 With a 4.8-star rating and more than 7,900 ratings, shoppers love that this tumbler keeps your white wine nice and cold and your red wine at the perfect temperature. The lid also prevents flies from getting in, which is a gross problem no one wants. $28 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.