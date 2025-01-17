13 Best Buy deals to shop this week: Score big on 100s of tech must-haves — vacuums, laptops & more

13 top deals to shop at Best Buy Canada right now — vacuums, air fryers & more. (Photos via Best Buy)

If you're looking to score significant savings on tech and home appliances Best Buy Canada has tons of deals you won't want to pass up. Right now, you can snag discounts on laptops, TVs, vacuums, portable speakers and more from top brands like Dyson and Samsung. Whether you want to upgrade your home entertainment system or need some gear to help you stay on track with your 2025 fitness goals, now's a great time to save. Since there are hundreds of deals, we've rounded up some of the best ones that you'll want to check out. Keep scrolling to start shopping.

Already know what you want? Shop by category below

Best Buy Costway Walking Pad 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill $185 $300 Save $115 Is getting active is one of your goals for 2025? This walking pad by Costway makes it easier to get those steps in and features a wearable remote control and LED touch screen that displays your exercise data in real-time. The compact walking pad can even be used under a standing desk while you work. $185 at Best Buy

Best Buy iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop $230 $370 Save $140 Need help keeping your space tidy? Let this handy little robot take care of it. The iRobot Roomba vacuum makes keeping your floors clean simple. All you have to do is push the clean button and watch it get to work vacuuming and mopping your floors. You can even schedule it to clean your home regularly using the iRobot app. $230 at Best Buy

Best Buy Philips Hue Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs $100 $169 Save $69 These smart bulbs allow you to transform the ambience of any room right from your phone. The bulbs feature warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colours and can even be connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. $100 at Best Buy

Best Buy Bella Pro SmartCrisp Digital Air Fyer $90 $250 Save $160 If you don't own an air fryer, you're missing out. These handy appliances allow you to cook your favourite foods with less fat compared to traditional frying. This one from Bella Pro features digital touchscreen controls for easy operation and a large capacity that makes it ideal for cooking for four to six people. $90 at Best Buy

Best Buy Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee & Espresso Machine Bundle $144 $240 Save $96 No need to leave the house for a tasty cup of coffee — you can get barista-quality java right at home with this Nespresso coffee and espresso machine. The coffee maker allows you to choose from five coffee sizes and make both hot and cold drinks. It also comes with a milk frother! $144 at Best Buy

Best Buy Acer 23.8" LED FreeSync Monitor $110 $170 Save $60 This monitor delivers high resolution with rich colours and crystal clarity that allows you to see every little detail. The monitor is great for work or entertainment and features eye protection features that are ideal for those who spend a long time in front of the screen. $110 at Best Buy

Best Buy Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron $650 $800 Save $150 Give your hairstyles a major upgrade with this viral styling device that can do it all. The Dyson Airwrap makes it easy to go from wet to styled in a snap and prevents hair from being exposed to extreme heat and damage. $650 at Best Buy

Best Buy House of Marley Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $150 $270 Save $120 Take your tunes on the go with this sleek Bluetooth wireless speaker by House of Marley. The speaker delivers high-quality audio and has a built-in speakerphone so you can easily answer calls. Plus, it can last up to eight hours on a single charge. $150 at Best Buy

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.