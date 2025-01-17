13 Best Buy deals to shop this week: Score big on 100s of tech must-haves — vacuums, laptops & more
Now's a great time to save on brands like Dyson, Philips, Samsung and more.
If you're looking to score significant savings on tech and home appliances Best Buy Canada has tons of deals you won't want to pass up. Right now, you can snag discounts on laptops, TVs, vacuums, portable speakers and more from top brands like Dyson and Samsung. Whether you want to upgrade your home entertainment system or need some gear to help you stay on track with your 2025 fitness goals, now's a great time to save. Since there are hundreds of deals, we've rounded up some of the best ones that you'll want to check out. Keep scrolling to start shopping.
Jabra Elite Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds$60$130Save $70
Costway Walking Pad 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill$185$300Save $115
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop$230$370Save $140
Philips Hue Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs$100$169Save $69
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Stick Vacuum$350$500Save $150
Bella Pro SmartCrisp Digital Air Fyer$90$250Save $160
Samsung 50" 4K LED Smart TV$500$600Save $100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Laptop$550$800Save $250
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee & Espresso Machine Bundle$144$240Save $96
Ninja Nutri Ninja Duo Auto-iQ 1300W Stand Blender$170$300Save $130
Acer 23.8" LED FreeSync Monitor$110$170Save $60
Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron$650$800Save $150
House of Marley Bluetooth Wireless Speaker$150$270Save $120
Already know what you want? Shop by category below
These wireless earbuds by Jabra provide noise-cancelling audio as well as the ability to easily switch from your phone to your laptop or other Bluetooth device. They're ideal for work, entertainment or just about anything.
Is getting active is one of your goals for 2025? This walking pad by Costway makes it easier to get those steps in and features a wearable remote control and LED touch screen that displays your exercise data in real-time. The compact walking pad can even be used under a standing desk while you work.
Need help keeping your space tidy? Let this handy little robot take care of it. The iRobot Roomba vacuum makes keeping your floors clean simple. All you have to do is push the clean button and watch it get to work vacuuming and mopping your floors. You can even schedule it to clean your home regularly using the iRobot app.
These smart bulbs allow you to transform the ambience of any room right from your phone. The bulbs feature warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colours and can even be connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.
This lightweight Dyson vacuum uses powerful suction to keep your whole house spic-and-span. This vacuum is designed for homes with pets, is great for removing tangled hair and can clean everything from carpet to hardwood.
If you don't own an air fryer, you're missing out. These handy appliances allow you to cook your favourite foods with less fat compared to traditional frying. This one from Bella Pro features digital touchscreen controls for easy operation and a large capacity that makes it ideal for cooking for four to six people.
You can give your TV and movie watching an upgrade with this Samsung smart TV. The television features ultra-high definition for crystal-clear colour, enhanced audio and a super slim design that'll suit any room in your home.
This Lenovo laptop is perfect for work, study and entertainment on the go. It has plenty of space for storing files, an easy-to-use interface, a high-resolution display and Dolby speakers that deliver crisp, clear audio.
No need to leave the house for a tasty cup of coffee — you can get barista-quality java right at home with this Nespresso coffee and espresso machine. The coffee maker allows you to choose from five coffee sizes and make both hot and cold drinks. It also comes with a milk frother!
Is getting more greens in your diet part of your New Year's resolution? This Ninja blender makes the perfect smoothie every time by easily breaking down fruits, vegetables and ice. You'll get to enjoy a nutrient-packed drink anytime you want.
This monitor delivers high resolution with rich colours and crystal clarity that allows you to see every little detail. The monitor is great for work or entertainment and features eye protection features that are ideal for those who spend a long time in front of the screen.
Give your hairstyles a major upgrade with this viral styling device that can do it all. The Dyson Airwrap makes it easy to go from wet to styled in a snap and prevents hair from being exposed to extreme heat and damage.
Take your tunes on the go with this sleek Bluetooth wireless speaker by House of Marley. The speaker delivers high-quality audio and has a built-in speakerphone so you can easily answer calls. Plus, it can last up to eight hours on a single charge.
