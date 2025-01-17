Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

13 Best Buy deals to shop this week: Score big on 100s of tech must-haves — vacuums, laptops & more

Now's a great time to save on brands like Dyson, Philips, Samsung and more.

Katherine Caspersz
·Shopping Writer
13 top deals to shop at Best Buy Canada right now — vacuums, air fryers & more. (Photos via Best Buy)

If you're looking to score significant savings on tech and home appliances Best Buy Canada has tons of deals you won't want to pass up. Right now, you can snag discounts on laptops, TVs, vacuums, portable speakers and more from top brands like Dyson and Samsung. Whether you want to upgrade your home entertainment system or need some gear to help you stay on track with your 2025 fitness goals, now's a great time to save. Since there are hundreds of deals, we've rounded up some of the best ones that you'll want to check out. Keep scrolling to start shopping.

Best Buy

Jabra Elite Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

$60$130Save $70

These wireless earbuds by Jabra provide noise-cancelling audio as well as the ability to easily switch from your phone to your laptop or other Bluetooth device. They're ideal for work, entertainment or just about anything. 

$60 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Costway Walking Pad 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

$185$300Save $115

Is getting active is one of your goals for 2025? This walking pad by Costway makes it easier to get those steps in and features a wearable remote control and LED touch screen that displays your exercise data in real-time. The compact walking pad can even be used under a standing desk while you work. 

$185 at Best Buy
Best Buy

iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop

$230$370Save $140

Need help keeping your space tidy? Let this handy little robot take care of it. The iRobot Roomba vacuum makes keeping your floors clean simple. All you have to do is push the clean button and watch it get to work vacuuming and mopping your floors. You can even schedule it to clean your home regularly using the iRobot app. 

$230 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Philips Hue Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs

$100$169Save $69

These smart bulbs allow you to transform the ambience of any room right from your phone. The bulbs feature warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colours and can even be connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. 

$100 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Stick Vacuum

$350$500Save $150

This lightweight Dyson vacuum uses powerful suction to keep your whole house spic-and-span. This vacuum is designed for homes with pets, is great for removing tangled hair and can clean everything from carpet to hardwood. 

$350 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Bella Pro SmartCrisp Digital Air Fyer

$90$250Save $160

If you don't own an air fryer, you're missing out. These handy appliances allow you to cook your favourite foods with less fat compared to traditional frying. This one from Bella Pro features digital touchscreen controls for easy operation and a large capacity that makes it ideal for cooking for four to six people. 

$90 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Samsung 50" 4K LED Smart TV

$500$600Save $100

You can give your TV and movie watching an upgrade with this Samsung smart TV. The television features ultra-high definition for crystal-clear colour, enhanced audio and a super slim design that'll suit any room in your home.

$500 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Laptop

$550$800Save $250

This Lenovo laptop is perfect for work, study and entertainment on the go. It has plenty of space for storing files, an easy-to-use interface, a high-resolution display and Dolby speakers that deliver crisp, clear audio. 

$550 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee & Espresso Machine Bundle

$144$240Save $96

No need to leave the house for a tasty cup of coffee — you can get barista-quality java right at home with this Nespresso coffee and espresso machine. The coffee maker allows you to choose from five coffee sizes and make both hot and cold drinks. It also comes with a milk frother!

$144 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Ninja Nutri Ninja Duo Auto-iQ 1300W Stand Blender

$170$300Save $130

Is getting more greens in your diet part of your New Year's resolution? This Ninja blender makes the perfect smoothie every time by easily breaking down fruits, vegetables and ice. You'll get to enjoy a nutrient-packed drink anytime you want. 

$170 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Acer 23.8" LED FreeSync Monitor

$110$170Save $60

This monitor delivers high resolution with rich colours and crystal clarity that allows you to see every little detail. The monitor is great for work or entertainment and features eye protection features that are ideal for those who spend a long time in front of the screen. 

$110 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron

$650$800Save $150

Give your hairstyles a major upgrade with this viral styling device that can do it all. The Dyson Airwrap makes it easy to go from wet to styled in a snap and prevents hair from being exposed to extreme heat and damage. 

$650 at Best Buy
Best Buy

House of Marley Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

$150$270Save $120

Take your tunes on the go with this sleek Bluetooth wireless speaker by House of Marley. The speaker delivers high-quality audio and has a built-in speakerphone so you can easily answer calls. Plus, it can last up to eight hours on a single charge. 

$150 at Best Buy

