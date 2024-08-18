Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

13 best Lululemon We Made Too much finds to shop this weekend — bags, bras and more, starting at $29

Trust me, you won't want to miss out on these special prices.

13 styles to snag from Lululemon's We Made Too Much section this weekend. (Photos via Lululemon)

What better way to finish off the weekend than with some exciting new Lululemon We Made Too Much styles? It's the perfect time to score some end-of-summer pieces at some of the best prices we've seen. There are tons of items to snag, from bags and accessories to sweaters and other staples, all starting at just $29. If you don't know where to start, I'm here to help you out. I've listed some of the best WMTM styles you'll want to add to your cart ASAP (before they sell out) — and you can trust me; I shop for a living. The best part? They're all under $100. Scroll below to dive into my top picks.

To make things as easy as possible, you can shop by category below:

Lululemon

Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

$69$98Save $29

This bag has two zippered compartments, which will ensure your essentials are organized, and the practical back drop-in pocket is ideal for quick access to items like your phone or parking pass.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Classic Unisex Ball Cap

$29$38Save $9

You can never have too many baseball caps, in my opinion, and this one is available in three fun shades.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L

$34$44Save $10

This is a great little bag for just about everything, from running errands to travelling. It'll fit your phone, a passport and other little essentials.

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Double-Zip Backpack 22L

$69$98Save $29

This Double-Zip Backpack is the real deal — it has padded shoulder straps and an adjustable sternum strap. The back panel also provides lumbar support for extra comfort.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L

$49$68Save $19

If you're a tote bag kind of person, this roomy one can handle it all. It has a wide, easily accessible opening and plenty of pockets for top-notch organization.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Pullover Sleeveless Hoodie

$99$108Save $9

This sleeveless pullover hoodie is perfect for throwing on after a workout or when the weather is in between seasons. You can also layer it on top of T-shirts and long sleeves during the colder winter months.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Never Lost Keychain

$19$24Save $5

Prevent your keys from getting lost at the bottom of your bag with this large keychain that will help you spot them easily — perfect for when you have to lock or unlock your door in a hurry.

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

From $39$68

Need to stock up on basics? This super soft bodysuit is a great addition to your wardrobe. Shoppers say it's "so soft [and] flattering."

From $39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Sweetheart Bra

$49$64Save $15

This light support bra is ideal for low-impact workouts and lounging around. It's best suited for A/B cups.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Packable Tote Bag 32L

$69$98Save $29

This is the perfect travel tote — it's super spacious and folds into its own zippered pouch to save space when not in use!

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

From $89$118

These Scuba half-zips are hot and tend to fly off the shelves, so if you've been eyeing it, I'd grab it fast! They're comfy, cozy and convenient — a must-have, if you will.

From $89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Dress

From $79$148

I love a comfy dress with built-in shorts, and this one checks all my boxes. Lulu shoppers call it "super flattering" and one person even called it the "best activewear dress I own."

From $79 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew

From $79$128

Looking for the perfect cropped crewneck? I think I just found it for you. It's *super* soft and great for summer nights.

From $79 at Lululemon

