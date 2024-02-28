14 free people dresses for spring & summer 2024 that are outrageously flattering — starting under $150

Best Free People dresses for spring & summer 2024 (Photos via Free People).

Welcome to another edition of spring and summer dresses I love. With the first day of spring mere weeks away, I am mentally packing away my winter jackets and boots for the season (physically, I am in Alberta, and it's -20°C, but mind > matter!). As a shopping editor, I spend a great deal of my workday looking at pretty things I want to buy — the struggle! Of all my favourite sites, there's one that delivers almost constant spring fashion inspiration — Free People. A not-overly-expensive celebrity staple, Free People's dress selection is bar none. From wedding guest dresses to vacation apparel, there are more than 600 styles available. Below, I've gathered 14 dresses I'm excited about for spring and summer. With options from under $150, shop my favourites below.

Best Free People dresses under $150

La La Maxi Dress

Free People's relaxed La La maxi is "super versatile" and can be easily "dressed up or down," according to shoppers. It's "nice enough to wear to a nice dinner or more casually with sneakers or sandals," writes one reviewer. "Definitely my fave Free People dress I have purchased."

La La Maxi Dress $133 at Free People

East Willow Trapeze Slip (Photo via Free People)

This pretty trapeze dress is equal parts flirty and cool. Free People shoppers call the style the "perfect summer dress."

East Willow Trapeze Slip $133 at Free People

Love Of My Life Midi Dress (Photo via Free People)

This gauzy cotton midi dress comes in 10 colours, including black, white and dusty rose.

Love Of My Life Midi Dress $147 at Free People

Best Free People dresses under $200

Dixie Maxi (Photo via Free People)

Free People reviewers call the Dixie Maxi a "beautiful dress" and describe it as "comfortable and flattering."

Dixie Maxi $160 at Free People

Oasis Midi Dress (Photo via Free People)

Free People's top-rated Oasis midi dress is "worth every cent," according to reviewers. "I want to be married and also buried in this dress," writes one shopper. It's "perfect," a "classic for everyone."

Oasis Midi Dress $160 at Free People

All You Need Is Lace Midi (Photo via Free People)

This feminine midi dress features lace-adorned bodice detailing, a scalloped V-neckline, puffed sleeves and an exaggerated open back. "This is by far the most beautiful Free People dress I have ever owned," writes one shopper, "and I've owned at least 25."

All You Need Is Lace Midi $174 at Free People

Make You Mine Mini (Photo via Free People)

This darling little mini can be worn in a variety of ways and comes in two colours.

Make You Mine Mini $200 at Free People

Smell The Roses Mini Dress (Photo via Free People)

This versatile button-front mini can be worn as a top, dress or beach coverup. Shop it in six patterns.

Smell The Roses Mini Dress $200 at Free People

Best Free People dresses under $250

A New Way Maxi (Photo via Free People)

An absolute stunner of a dress, this boho maxi would be a cute pick for upcoming spring and summer weddings.

A New Way Maxi $227 at Free People

Emory Embroidered Midi Dress (Photo via Free People)

This boho long-sleeve midi dress comes in four colourways, including a pretty Kelly green.

Emory Embroidered Midi Dress $227 at Free People

Sundrenched Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress (Free People)

This oh-so-pretty maxi dress will be a staple in your summer wedding wardrobe.

Sundrenched Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $228 at Free People

Golden Hour Maxi Dress (Photo via Free People)

This dreamy long-sleeved maxi dress comes in 11 colourways.

Golden Hour Maxi Dress $228 at Free People

Best Free People dresses under $400

Malena Maxi Dress (Photo via Free People)

This cotton-linen maxi comes in two versatile colourways.

Malena Maxi Dress $267 at Free People

Bo Dress (Photo via Free People)

"This dress is perfect for that day-to-night look," writes one reviewer. It has" a bit of weight, so it falls nicely."

Bo Dress $337 at Free People

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.