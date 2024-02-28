14 free people dresses for spring & summer 2024 that are outrageously flattering — starting under $150
Don't shop for a spring or summer wedding before checking out these ultra chic dresses.
Welcome to another edition of spring and summer dresses I love. With the first day of spring mere weeks away, I am mentally packing away my winter jackets and boots for the season (physically, I am in Alberta, and it's -20°C, but mind > matter!). As a shopping editor, I spend a great deal of my workday looking at pretty things I want to buy — the struggle! Of all my favourite sites, there's one that delivers almost constant spring fashion inspiration — Free People. A not-overly-expensive celebrity staple, Free People's dress selection is bar none. From wedding guest dresses to vacation apparel, there are more than 600 styles available. Below, I've gathered 14 dresses I'm excited about for spring and summer. With options from under $150, shop my favourites below.
Best Free People dresses under $150
La La Maxi Dress
Free People's relaxed La La maxi is "super versatile" and can be easily "dressed up or down," according to shoppers. It's "nice enough to wear to a nice dinner or more casually with sneakers or sandals," writes one reviewer. "Definitely my fave Free People dress I have purchased."
East Willow Trapeze Slip
This pretty trapeze dress is equal parts flirty and cool. Free People shoppers call the style the "perfect summer dress."
Love Of My Life Midi Dress
This gauzy cotton midi dress comes in 10 colours, including black, white and dusty rose.
Best Free People dresses under $200
Dixie Maxi
Free People reviewers call the Dixie Maxi a "beautiful dress" and describe it as "comfortable and flattering."
Oasis Midi Dress
Free People's top-rated Oasis midi dress is "worth every cent," according to reviewers. "I want to be married and also buried in this dress," writes one shopper. It's "perfect," a "classic for everyone."
All You Need Is Lace Midi
This feminine midi dress features lace-adorned bodice detailing, a scalloped V-neckline, puffed sleeves and an exaggerated open back. "This is by far the most beautiful Free People dress I have ever owned," writes one shopper, "and I've owned at least 25."
Make You Mine Mini
This darling little mini can be worn in a variety of ways and comes in two colours.
Smell The Roses Mini Dress
This versatile button-front mini can be worn as a top, dress or beach coverup. Shop it in six patterns.
Best Free People dresses under $250
A New Way Maxi
An absolute stunner of a dress, this boho maxi would be a cute pick for upcoming spring and summer weddings.
Emory Embroidered Midi Dress
This boho long-sleeve midi dress comes in four colourways, including a pretty Kelly green.
Sundrenched Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress
This oh-so-pretty maxi dress will be a staple in your summer wedding wardrobe.
Golden Hour Maxi Dress
This dreamy long-sleeved maxi dress comes in 11 colourways.
Best Free People dresses under $400
Malena Maxi Dress
This cotton-linen maxi comes in two versatile colourways.
Bo Dress
"This dress is perfect for that day-to-night look," writes one reviewer. It has" a bit of weight, so it falls nicely."
