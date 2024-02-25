Anthropologie has over 1,000 dresses for spring — these 11 are worth your money

Best spring dresses from Anthropologie (photos via Anthropologie)

If you pay attention to trend reports and sartorial news, it's often fall fashion that receives the highest accoldades. And while autumn is great in its own way, I look forward to spring trends the most. Perhaps it's a result of zero-below weather or grey Toronto skies, but when I see retailers begin to release their spring collections, I'm filled with hope and relief — winter is on its way out. If you follow suit, you'll know that Anthropologie has some of the best spring new arrivals around. The retailer just dropped dozens of warm-weather styles, including a handful from its best-selling Somerset collection. Below, I've rounded up some of Anthropologie's most exciting new releases, starting with the oh-so-chic The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

A grown-up take on Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress, this shirt dress edition is perfect for those who love the classic Somerset but want something without a pattern or a bit more chest coverage.

The shirt dress comes in two colours, white and navy, and features the same flattering smocked waist that has made its sister dress so popular.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

As a new arrival, the shirt dress has yet to collect any reviews. However, its predecessor, The Somerset Maxi Dress, has hundreds available.

Shoppers call the Somerset a "dream come true dress" and promise it's beyond "flattering" on all body types.

The Somerset Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Below, I've gathered some of the best Anthropologie styles new for spring, including a couple more from the Somerset collection you won't want to miss. To shop the edit, scroll below.

The Somerset Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty puff-sleeve cotton maxi has a flattering smocked waist.

The Somerset Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress: Poplin Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

This long-sleeve Somerset is so "flattering and comfy," according to one shopper. "[I] receive so many compliments [when I wear it]."

Farm Rio Seashell Tapestry Sleeveless Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

I have no words. This drop-dead-gorgeous midi dress would be perfect for wedding season.

Maeve Printed Babydoll Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This flirty babydoll mini dress comes in two need-to-have prints.

The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress by Maeve (Photo via Anthropologie)

Shop this universally flattering cotton dress in six patterns.

Maeve Short-Sleeve Collared Mini Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This chic little mini is a dream-come-true for beach days.

The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Reviewers promise this zip-front midi is "very flattering and comfortable!"

English Factory Plus Striped Maxi Shirt Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Dress this striped pink maxi up or down with heels or ballet flats.

