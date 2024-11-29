15 best Black Friday TV deals in Canada, starting at $200 — save big at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more
Shop the year's best deals on Sony, Samsung, and LG TVs (and more!).
Black Friday is the best time of the year to score major savings on tech, so if you have been eyeing a new TV for your home (or as a Christmas gift!), now is the time to buy. Dozens of retailers in Canada, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, have slashed their prices on TVs between now and Cyber Monday.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV$200$240Save $40
Insignia 42" 1080p LED Smart TV$230$400Save $170
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$330$470Save $140
TCL 50" Q5-Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Fire TV Smart TV$350$500Save $150
TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV$360$500Save $140
LG 4K UHD LED Smart TV$348$468Save $120
Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV$500$600Save $100
TCL 65" Q-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Google TV Smart TV$550$700Save $150
Samsung 75" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV$800$1,100Save $300
Sony Bravia 3 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV$980$1,300Save $320
Samsung The Frame 55" HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV$1,300$2,000Save $700
Sony Bravia 8 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV$2,400$3,000Save $600
TCL 65" QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV$1,400$2,000Save $600
LG 86" 4K UHD HDR QNED webOS Smart TV$2,500$3,000Save $500
LG 55" OLED 4K Smart TV$1,750$2,999Save $1,249
No matter your budget, you can find deals on popular brands like LG, Amazon Fire, Sony, Samsung and more. In fact, you can even take home a fan-favourite Amazon Fire TV for just $200 this Cyber Week!
Below, we've gathered the best Black Friday TV deals in Canada in 2024. We've organized them by price — under $250, under $500, under $1,000 and under $5,000 — to help save you time. Keep scrolling to shop (and save!).
Amazon Canada TV deals: Shop the Black Friday sale
Best Buy Canada TV deals: Shop the Black Friday sale
Canadian Tire TV deals: Shop the Black Friday sale
Samsung TV deals: Shop the Black Friday sale
Walmart TV deals: Shop the Black Friday sale
Best Black Friday TV deals under $250
Shoppers love that this TV is "great value," is easy to set up and say that the built-in Prime is handy. In the past month, more than 1,000 people purchased one of these.
With 1080p resolution, this television lets you stream all your favourites with "stunning" clarity.
Best Black Friday TV deals under $500
Stream live TV without cable with this fan-favourite Amazon Fire TV. Amazon reviewers call it a "solid smart TV" with "impressive" picture quality and features.
This TCL TV is proof that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great TV. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution, QLED Quantum Dot technology, and HDR PRO+ and has earned a solid 4.6-star rating from shoppers.
This TV is an Amazon's Choice product that has HDR PRO for enhanced details and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.
According to one shopper, this TV has "crystal-clear picture quality, vibrant colours and seamless smart features that make streaming so easy."
This device has a 60Hz refresh rate that gives seamless visuals as well as a user-friendly interface for easy navigating.
Best Black Friday TV deals under $1,000
This Google Smart TV delivers far more than its $550 price tag would suggest. It uses Quantum Dot and HDR PRO+ technology to optimize your screen, making every moment feel immersive. Plus, it boasts advanced sound processing, premium gaming features, and an easy-to-use operating system.
With a stellar average rating of 4.7 stars, Best Buy Canada reviewers promise that this Samsung TV "does not disappoint!" It's an "incredible" TV, writes one shopper, "the best [I've] ever owned!"
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos Pro colour technology, shoppers say the device has "phenomenal" picture quality.
Best Black Friday TV deals under $5,000
If you have always dreamt of a Samsung The Frame TV, now is your chance to get one — for less! This 55" HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV delivers the same crisp, clear picture that Samsung is famous for in a sleek, barely-noticeable frame.
Upgrade your home entertainment system with Sony Bravia 8 Smart Google TV. The top-rated device features 4K Ultra HD resolution with OLED black and colours and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, delivering theatre-like sounds and picture quality.
From streaming to casting, this smart TV can do it all. It also has game mode, Chromecast, local dimming and Amd freesync.
This TV uses AI to automatically optimize your viewing experience, so you don't have to touch any settings. According to one customer, it has "completely transformed the living room experience."
This Black Friday, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save a whopping $1,249 on this "amazing" LG 55" OLED 4K Smart TV. Shoppers call the picture quality "perfect" and say it's just "like looking out a 3D window."
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday 2024 is today, Nov. 29, and you know what that means — it's time to shop! Between now and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), Canadians can shop for tens of thousands of deals on everything from tech and small kitchen appliances to fashion and beauty. Looking for the best Black Friday deals of 2024? Follow along for live updates here.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.