15 best Black Friday TV deals in Canada, starting at $200 — save big at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Shop the year's best deals on Sony, Samsung, and LG TVs (and more!).

Black Friday is the best time of the year to score major savings on tech, so if you have been eyeing a new TV for your home (or as a Christmas gift!), now is the time to buy. Dozens of retailers in Canada, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, have slashed their prices on TVs between now and Cyber Monday.

No matter your budget, you can find deals on popular brands like LG, Amazon Fire, Sony, Samsung and more. In fact, you can even take home a fan-favourite Amazon Fire TV for just $200 this Cyber Week!

Below, we've gathered the best Black Friday TV deals in Canada in 2024. We've organized them by price — under $250, under $500, under $1,000 and under $5,000 — to help save you time. Keep scrolling to shop (and save!).

Best Black Friday TV deals under $250

Best Black Friday TV deals under $500

Best Black Friday TV deals under $1,000

Best Black Friday TV deals under $5,000

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday 2024 is today, Nov. 29, and you know what that means — it's time to shop! Between now and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), Canadians can shop for tens of thousands of deals on everything from tech and small kitchen appliances to fashion and beauty. Looking for the best Black Friday deals of 2024? Follow along for live updates here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.