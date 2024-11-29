Best Black Friday deals in Canada — 150+ Cyber Week sales from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more | LIVE UPDATES

Save hundreds on tech, home & living, fashion and more this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024.

Best Black Friday 2024 deals in Canada: Save hundreds on tech, home & living, fashion and more (Photos via New Balance, Amazon, Best Buy, Roots, Monos & lululemon).

Black Friday 2024 has arrived and the deals are aplenty for Canadian shoppers. Now through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), Canadians can score thousands of Cyber Week deals at hundreds of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy Canada, Walmart and Canadian Tire.

Black Friday is a phenomenal opportunity to save on Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers and everything else you need for the holiday season. Beyond gift ideas, shoppers can score big-ticket deals on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, Yeti, PlayStation and more.

To help you get the most (and snag the best deal) this Black Friday, we've compiled a list of the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in Canada. From winter jackets and boots to epic deals on tech, keep scrolling to shop the best deals in 2024.

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and stay in the know with Yahoo Canada's Black Friday 2024 live blog. Happy shopping!

Best Black Friday tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada: Take 70% or more off

Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with early Black Friday deals. Take more than 70 per cent off a ton of products, plus save on must-have tech, holiday essentials like artificial Christmas trees and advent calendars, robot vacuums and more. To shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2024, hand-picked by Yahoo Canada shopping editors, click here.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 Thin & Light Laptop $250 $399 Save $149 See at Amazon

ASUS: Up to 50% off

Take up to half off select laptops, desktops and tech.

Best Buy Canada: Take 60% or more off

Give the perfect gift this holiday season and save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Black Friday sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, laptops and more. To shop deals for 60 per cent off or more, see here.

Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Bluetooth Multisport Smartwatch $700 $1,200 Save $500 See at Best Buy

Brother: Save up to 70%

Save on printers, ink and more.

Dell: Up to $700 off

Take up to $700 off desktops, gaming deals, laptop deals and more — members earn 2x rewards on purchases.

Henry's: Save up to $1,300

Save up to $1,300 on cameras, 25 per cent on lenses and 20 per cent on drones.

Kobo: Save up to 85%

Shop eBooks under $5 and save on eReaders and accessories.

Lenovo: Up to 64% off

Save up to 64 per cent on select doorbusters.

LG: Save up to $2,000

Save hundreds on TVs, laundry bundles and more.

Samsung: Up to $1,500 off

Save $1,000s on TVs, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and so much more.

Telus: Shop new phones for $0 upfront

Save up to $852 upfront off the iPhone 15 series.

Best Black Friday home & living deals in Canada

Ashley Home Store: Up to $1,000 off furniture

Save hundreds on sofas, sectionals, beds, dining sets and more.

Burrow: Up to 30% off

Take up to 30 per cent off sitewide on seating, dining, bedroom and more.

Bouclair: Up to 70% off

'Tis the season! Take up to 70 per cent off at Bouclair on home decor, blinds, furniture and more.

Canadian Tire: Take up to 60% off

Shop thousands of early Cyber Week deals at Canadian Tire. Take up to 60 per cent off snow blowers, air fryers, vacuums, cookware sets, winter tires and more. Shop home & pet sale, shop outdoor living & Christmas sale and shop all deals.

NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree with Tree Stand $100 $250 Save $150 See at Canadian Tire

Cabela's: Save up to 70%

Save big on hunting essentials, Bass Pro Shops gear, Yeti and more ahead of Black Friday.

Casper: Up to 25% off

Save up to 25 per cent on bestselling mattresses.

Casetify: Up to 30% off

Buy one, get 15 per cent off. Buy two, get 25 per cent off. Buy three, get 30 per cent off phone cases.

Cozy Earth: 45% off

Enjoy 45 per cent off everything, including Cozy Earth's iconic bamboo bedding.

DavidsTea: Up to 70% off

Save up to 70 per cent on everything, including tea blends, mugs and accessories.

Endy: Up to $670 off

Save on sleep sets, mattresses and blankets and shop Endy's best deals of the year.

Etsy: Up to 40% off

Get into the spirit with up to 40 per cent off holiday savings. Save on gifts for her, personalized gifts, gifts for him and more.

Fable: Up to 30% off

Save 30 per cent on all dining collection styles and 20 per cent on the new living collection.

Dyson: Save up to $300

Save up to $300 on select Dyson technology, including floor care, hair care and air treatments.

Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum $350 $500 Save $150 See at Dyson

Ettitude: Save up to 50%

Cozy up in new bed sheets and save up to 50 per cent.

Hello Tushy: 40% off

Take 40 per cent off select bidets and bidet attachments.

Helix Sleep: 25% off sitewide

Enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide, plus get two free pillows with any Core Collection mattress.

Hexclad: Up to 50% off

Get up to half off bestselling cookware, knife sets, accessories and more.

Home Hardware: Up to 60% off

Save up to 60 per cent on Christmas lights and decor, snow blowers, tool combo kits and more.

Kilne: 20% off

Save 20 per cent sitewide on pots, pans and more.

The Cookware Couple $416 $520 Save $104 See at Kilne

Lagostina: Save up to $400

Save $100s on cookware.

LEGO: Up to 40% off

Save on select play sets.

Magic Linen: Up to 30% off

Take up to 30 per cent off everything.

Michaels: Save up to 60%

Save on crafting and holiday supplies.

Nanit: Save $50

Save $50 on select items and receive a free gift with purchase.

Ooni: 20% off

Save 20 per cent on award-winning pizza ovens.

Our Place: Take up to 40% off

Black Friday is here: Take up to 40 per cent off and enjoy Our Place's biggest savings of the year.

Parachute: Up to 75% off

Take 30 per cent off everything aPetSmartnd up to 75 per cent off the sale collection.

Ruggable: 25% off

Save 25 per cent on everything.

Shark: Up to 35% off

Take up to 35 per cent off select products or 15 per cent off sitewide with code BFSALE15.

Silk & Snow: Up to 20% off

Up to 20 per cent off sitewide. Save on mattresses, bed sheets and bed frames.

Simba Sleep: Save up to $725

Up to $725 off and an extra 15 per cent off sitewide.

Stanley: Up to 35% off

Enjoy up to 35 per cent off select water bottles.

Sundays Furniture: Up to 40% off

Take 40 per cent off select pieces, including beds, dining tables and sideboards, for a limited time.

Walmart Canada: Up to 50% off

It's a season of savings at Walmart. Save big on kitchen, grocery, gift ideas and more.

DR. J Professional HEPA Air Purifier $110 $300 Save $190 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Up to 80% off

Take up to 80 per cent off during Wayfair's Black Friday preview. Take up to 55 per cent off living room seating, up to 55 per cent off kitchen and dining furniture and up to 80 per cent off area rugs.

Yeti: 30% off

Save up to 30 per cent on dozens of products on Amazon Canada.

YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup $32 $45 Save $13 See at Amazon

Best Black Friday fashion deals in Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 40% off

Save 25 per cent on men's apparel, women's apparel and 40 per cent off Abercrombie kids.

Adidas: Up to 70% off

Shop Black Friday deals of up to 70 per cent off on iconic sneakers, fleece, tracksuits and more.

Stan Smith Shoes $91 $130 Save $39 See at Adidas

Aldo: 25% off

Enjoy 25 per cent off men's and women's footwear and accessories.

Allbirds: Up to 50% off

Up to half off select styles. Shop women's styles on sale. Shop men's styles on sale.

Alo Yoga: Up to 60% off

Save on leggings, sports bras, winter jackets and more.

Altitude Sports: Save up to 50%

Up to half off everything you need for winter.

Angel Jackets: $25 off

Shop leather jackets under $250 with an extra $25 discount.

Anthropologie: Extra 40% off

Save 30 per cent, plus take an extra 40 per cent off sale items. Save on apparel, accessories, home decor and more.

Square-Toe Ankle Boots $84 $230 Save $146 See at Anthropologie

Save 25 per cent on (almost) everything, from bestselling bracelets and earrings to necklaces.

Banana Republic: 40% off

Enjoy 40 per cent off full-priced items.

Bandolier: 25% off

Save on phone cases, bags and more.

ba&sh: Up to 40% off

Save up to 40 per cent on fall and winter styles, plus take an extra 10 per cent off sale.

Bather: 30% off

Enjoy 30 per cent off sitewide until Dec. 2 with code BFCM2024.

Bluenotes: Up to 75% off

Take up to 75 per cent off everything, including men's and women's apparel.

Save 60 per cent on almost everything with code BLKFRI60.

Club Monaco: 40% off

Save 40 per cent sitewide.

Coach Outlet: Extra 25% off

Calling all bag lovers: Take an extra 25 per cent off sitewide.

Columbia Sportswear: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off and enjoy free shipping on orders worth $200+.

Men's Barlow Pass TurboDown II Jacket $190 $380 Save $190 See at Columbia

DeMellier: 20% off

Save 20 per cent on bags and accessories with code BF20.

DSW: Save up to 50%

Take up to 50 per cent off in-season styles.

Dynamite: Extra 30% off

Enjoy an extra 30 per cent off on sale items.

Eddie Bauer: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off outerwear, up to half off men's styles and up to 50 per cent off women's styles.

Ever New: Up to 30% off

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off fall and winter essentials.

Everlane: Take up to 75% off

Up to 75 per cent off men's and women's apparel and accessories. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Save up to 50 per cent, plus take an additional 10 per cent off with code 10FRIDAY.

Fossil: Up to 70% off

Enjoy up to 70 per cent on sale and outlet styles and up to 30 per cent on full-priced styles.

Raquel Three-Hand Date Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch $212 $249 Save $37 See at Fossil

Frank And Oak: 40% off

Take 40 per cent off everything.

Gap Canada: Up to 60% off

Get 50 per cent off everything and up to 60 per cent of select styles. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Girlfriend Collective: Up to 60% off

Shop bestsellers for 30-60 per cent off.

H&M: Up to 70% off

Take up to 70 per cent off apparel, home and accessories. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Hoka: Best deals from $10

Save on Hoka sneakers for men and women, plus accessories and sandals.

Holt Renfrew: Up to 50% off

Up to 50 per cent off Skims, Tom Ford, Mackage and more. Shop shoes on sale. Shop bags on sale. Shop apparel on sale.

Hurley: Up to 50% off

Up to half off sitewide.

Icebreaker: Up to 25% off

Save on merino wool apparel and accessories.

Save 40 per cent on everything.

Joe Fresh: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off men's and women's apparel, must-have for kids and more.

Knix: Take up to 60% off

Up to 60 per cent off bras, undies and more. Get free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Lambert: Up to 50% off

Save on bags, clutches, suitcases and more.

Take 40 per cent off sitewide.

LilySilk: Up to 70% off

Up to 70 per cent off cashmere, silk and wool pieces.

Little Burgundy Shoes: Up to 50% off

Up to half off men's, women's and kid's shoes and boots. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale. Shop kid's sale.

Lolë: Up to 70% off

Take up to 70 per cent off leggings, jackets, sports bras and more.

Lululemon: Shop the best finds from $9

Lululemon's Black Friday specials are on now! Score great prices on men's and women's apparel, bags, shoes and more.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Metal Hardware $34 $52 Save $18 See at lululemon

Lulus: 25% off

Shop hundreds of styles at their lowest prices of the year. Save 25 per cent off sitewide with code BLACKOUT.

Maje: Up to 40% off

Enjoy up to 40 per cent off fall/winter styles.

Mango: Up to 50% off

Enjoy up to half off more than 1,000 items.

Mark's: Up to 70% off

Shop men's styles for up to 70 per cent off and women's styles for up to 70 per cent off.

MEC: Up to 60% off

Shop early deals up to 60 per cent off. Save on winter wear, footwear, hiking gear and more.

Mejuri: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off on orders worth $150 or more.

Lab Grown Sapphire Huggies $126 $168 Save $42 See at Mejuri

Merrell: Up to 50% off

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles of men's and women's hiking shoes.

Michael Kors: Up to 70% off

Enjoy 25 per cent off sale items, for up to 70 per cent off sitewide.

Moose Knuckles: 30% off

Enjoy 30 per cent off winter jackets and accessories.

Monica Vinader: Up to 50% off

Black Friday is here with up to 50 per cent off daily flash sales, and 30 per cent off everything else

Mountain Warehouse: Save 50% or more

Save 50 per cent or more on everything, including winter jackets, boots, snow pants and more.

Naturalizer: Up to 50% off

Save up to half off sitewide.

Net-A-Porter: Take up to 50% off

Take an extra 15 per cent off select items. Save on The Row, Toteme, RE/DONE, Manolo Blahnik and more.

New Balance: Up to 25% off

Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories.

Fresh Foam X 880v14 $144 $180 Save $36 See at New Balance

Nike: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off full-priced styles with the code SCORE24.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off

More than 85,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom. Save on apparel, shoes and more.

The North Face: Up to 30% off

Save on ski and snowboard essentials, winter apparel and more.

Old Navy: 50% off

Black Friday at Old Navy starts now — take half off everything. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

&OR Collective: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off.

Pandora: 30% off

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off sitewide.

Puma: Up to 60% off

Shop more than 1,000 products on sale.

Reebok: 40% off

Save 40 per cent sitewide, plus an extra 40 per cent on sale items with code EARLYACCESS.

Reformation: 25% off

It's Black Friday, baby. Save 25 per cent sitewide.

Roots: Up to 60% off

Up to 60 per cent off men's, women's and kid's apparel.

Roots Down Parka $179 $298 Save $119 See at Roots

RW&CO: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off, plus an additional 20 per cent off.

Saks Off Fifth: Up to 80% off

Take an extra 25 per cent on orders worth $150+ with code BESTDEAL.

Salomon: Up to 50% off

Save on clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

Simons: Take up to 50% off

Save up to 50 per cent on men, women and home.

Sorel: Up to 50% off

One of Kate Middleton's favourite brands is having a major sale — score up to 50 per cent off.

SOREL EXPLORER III Blazer Men's Waterproof Boot $105 $175 Save $70 See at Sorel

Spanx: Up to 70% off

Save big, big, big on bestsellers from Spanx.

Sport Chek: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off adidas, up to 25 per cent off Crocs and up to 40 per cent off Reebok.

Sporting Life: Up to 50% off

Take up to half off The North Face, Nike, Moose Knuckles and more.

SSENSE: Up to 50% off

Save big on designer clothing, accessories and shoes for men and women.

Staud Tommy Beaded Bag $279 $330 Save $51 See at SSENSE

Staud: Up to 25% off

Take 25 per cent off orders of $250 or more with code HOLIDAY25.

Strathberry: 25% off

One of Kate Middleton's favourite accessory brands is on sale. Enjoy 25 per cent off select styles.

Suzy Shier: Best deals from $15

Sweaters, coats, PJ sets and more are on sale — save up to 50 per cent.

Tory Burch: 30% off

Take 30 per cent off on orders of $250 or more.

TSC: Up to 60% off

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off everything from clothing and handbags to kitchen and electronics.

UGG: Save 30%

Save on men's and women's UGG boots, shoes and accessories.

Under Armour: Up to 25% off

Score shoes, apparel and accessories for just $3.

Uniqlo: Best deals from $6

Save on everything you need for winter.

Stuart Weitzman: Extra 25% off

Take 25 per cent off select full-priced and sale styles.

Best Black Friday beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Ancestry: Up to $75 off

Save up to $75 on AncestryDNA.

Bush Balm: 30% off

Shop the biggest sale of the year and save 30 per cent sitewide.

Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 30% off

Save up to 30 per cent on bestselling beauty.

Diva: Up to 25% off

Take up to 25 per cent off the Diva Cup, underwear and more.

First Aid Beauty: Up to 50% off

Save on select bestsellers at Sephora.

Foreo: Save up to 50%

Save up to 50 per cent and shop Foreo's biggest sale of the year.

The Inkey List: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off everything.

Jones Road: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off select beauty kits.

Kylie Cosmetics: 40% off

Save 40 per cent sitewide on lip kits, fragrance, makeup and more.

Lelo: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off sex toys for her, him and couples.

Sona 2 Cruise $139 $199 Save $60 See at Lelo

Lovehoney: Up to 70% off

Up to 70 per cent off bondage, sex toys and lingerie.

Manscaped: Up to 30% off

Take up to 30 per cent off body and face shavers, grooming products and more.

Merit Beauty: 20% off

Save 20 per cent sitewide on celeb-loved beauty.

Nixit: 15% off sitewide

Now through Dec. 9, Yahoo Canada readers can take 15 per cent off their orders (this can be stacked on top of already-discounted bundles) with the code YAHOO15.

Omnilux: Up to $240 off

This Cyber Week, save up to $240 on LED masks and devices.

The Ordinary: 23% off

Until the end of the month, shoppers can take 23 per cent off bestsellers at The Ordinary.

Squalane Cleanser $10 $13 Save $3 See at The Ordinary

PinkCherry: Up to 80% off

Up to 80 per cent off all clearance, plus 30 per cent off everything else with the code BLACK.

Saje: Up to 40% off

The biggest sale of the season starts now: Save up to 40 per cent on everything.

SBLA: 50% off

SBLA's biggest sale of the year is on. Take 50 per cent off sitewide.

Sephora: Up to 50% off

Shop the best deals of the season and take up to half off select beauty.

Skinceuticals: 15% off

Save 15 per cent sitewide on luxury beauty.

Tatcha: 25% off

Save 25 per cent sitewide, plus get up to four free gifts with order of $100 or more with code CYBER24.

Trinny London: Up to 40% off

Snag skincare, makeup and more for less.

Vichy: 25% off

Enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide, plus, receive a deluxe gift with orders of $85+.

Best Black Friday travel deals in Canada

Away Travel: Save 25% on everything

Take 25 per cent off suitcases, packing cubes, travel accessories and more.

Expedia: Members save 30%

Expedia members save 30 per cent (or more!) on selected hotels until Dec. 4.

G Adventures: Up to 30% off

Save up to 30 per cent on travel packages until Dec. 3.

Monos: Up to 40% off luggage

Take up to 40 per cent off sitewide.

Samsonite: Up to 60% off

Save on luggage sets and travel must-haves.

Skyscanner: Score flights for less

Make sure to regularly check out Skyscanner throughout the Cyber Week period to score deals on flights