Amazon Canada's Black Friday 2024 sale has arrived — 100 best deals on Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti and more | LIVE UPDATES

Amazon launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early. Save big on tech, home & living, holiday essentials and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Black Friday is tomorrow, but you don't have to wait any longer to shop Amazon Canada's 2024 Black Friday sale. Outside of Prime Day, Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are some of the retailer's best — and steepest — of the year. This year, Amazon's Black Friday sale extends across all categories, including tech, holiday essentials, home & living, and includes tens of thousands of deals.

Similar to Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Canada, and stay in the know with Yahoo Canada's Black Friday live blog.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

    $25$60
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking

    $14$30
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $123$250
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

Best laptop & tablet deals

Best TV & home audio deals

  • Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $330$470
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)

    $550$650
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

Best deals on coffee & espresso machines

  • Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker

    $140$200
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer

    $190$320
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

    $430$640
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

Best home & cleaning deals

Best vacuum & cleaning deals

  • Brother Full-Featured Sewing Machine with 27 Stitches

    $127$220
    Save $93
    See at Amazon

Best beauty & personal care deals

Best toothbrush & dental care deals

  • Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects

    $45$88
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

  • Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

    $10$17
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

Best haircare & grooming deals

  • Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair

    $14$20
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing

    $119$269
    Save $150
    See at Amazon
Live3 updates
  • Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors

    Top Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $61 on a Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System.

    Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System
    Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System

    SHOP THE DEAL: $189 $250 on Amazon Canada

  • Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors

    The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask rarely goes on sale, but it's 20% off on Amazon for Black Friday.

    LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
    LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

    SHOP THE DEAL: $26 $33 on Amazon Canada

  • Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors

    Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale has arrived and there are tens of thousands of deals up for grabs. Save on top brands like Apple, Garmin, Dyson, KitchenAid and so much more.

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

