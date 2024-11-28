Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors
Amazon Canada's Black Friday 2024 sale has arrived — 100 best deals on Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti and more | LIVE UPDATES
Amazon launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early. Save big on tech, home & living, holiday essentials and more.
Black Friday is tomorrow, but you don't have to wait any longer to shop Amazon Canada's 2024 Black Friday sale. Outside of Prime Day, Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are some of the retailer's best — and steepest — of the year. This year, Amazon's Black Friday sale extends across all categories, including tech, holiday essentials, home & living, and includes tens of thousands of deals.
Similar to Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
Keep scrolling to shop the year's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Canada, and stay in the know with Yahoo Canada's Black Friday live blog.
Best Black Friday 2024 deals on Amazon Canada: Quick shop
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$189$229Save $40
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$25$60Save $35
YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup$32$45Save $13
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking$14$30Save $16
Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$25$65Save $40
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit$69$129Save $60
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry$26$33Save $7
Amazon Canada Black Friday sale: Shop by category
Electronic deals: Best electronic deals
TV deals: Best TV & home audio deals
Kitchen deals: Best kitchen deals
Home deals: Best home deals
Beauty deals: Best beauty deals
Lawn & outdoor deals: Best lawn & garden deals
Fashion deals: Best fashion deals
Tool deals: Best tool & DIY deals
Grocery deals: Best grocery deals
Luggage deals: Best luggage deals
Pet deals: Best pet deals
Holiday deals: Best holiday deals
Automotive deals: Best automotive deals
Best tech deals
Best headphone deals
Save 51%: Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones | Shop for $123
$250
50% off: JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $50
$100
Save 50%: JBL Tour One M2 Headphones | Shop for $200
$400
43% off: Beats Studio Pro Headphones | Shop for $270
$470
Take 30% off: Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Headphones | Shop for $160
$230
24% off: Beats Fit Pro Earbuds | Shop for $190
$250
Save 17%: Apple AirPods | Shop for $189
$229
Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones$123$250Save $127
Best laptop & tablet deals
Take 70% off: SGIN 15.6" Laptop | Shop for $560
$1,864
49% off: Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite | Shop for $230
$450
48% off: ASUS Chromebook CX1 | Shop for $249
$475
Take 46% off: ASUS Chromebook Laptop | Shop for $189
$349
46% off: Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | Shop for $65
$120
Save 40%: Lenovo Ideapad Chromebook | Shop for $300
$500
ASUS Chromebook CX1 15.6"$249$476Save $227
Best TV & home audio deals
Take 58% off: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Shop for $25
$60
40% off: Roku Express 4K | Shop for $30
$50
38% off: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | Shop for $50
$80
Save 30%: Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $330
$470
Take 29% off: JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $170
$240
28% off: TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV | Shop for $360
$500
20% off: Sonos Era 100 Speaker | Shop for $255
$319
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$330$470Save $140
Best deals on smartwatches and wearables
Save 38%: Google Fitbit Versa 4 | Shop for $160
$260
36% off: Fitbit Charge 6 | Shop for $140
$220
27% off: Apple Watch Series 9 | Shop for $429
$589
Take 23% off: Garmin Venu 3S GPS Smartwatch | Shop for $460
$600
Apple Watch Series 9$439$589Save $150
Best deals on electronics
73% off: Solar Charging Power Bank | Shop for $80
$300
62% off: Blink Outdoor 4 wireless smart security camera | Shop for $125
$330
Take 51% off: Blink Video Doorbell | Shop for $32
$65
41% off: PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | Shop for $480
$820
15% off: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console | Shop for $550
$650
PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)$550$650Save $100
Best kitchen deals
Best deals on coffee & espresso machines
Take 48% off: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine | Shop for $99
$189
45% off: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine | Shop for $131
$240
35% off: De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine | Shop for $130
$200
Save 30%: Philips 3300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine | Shop for $700
$1,000
30% off: Keurig K-Duo K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker | Shop for $140
$200
Save 24%: Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System | Shop for $189
$250
22% off: Smeg 50's Retro Style Drip Filter Coffee Machine | Shop for $190
$245
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker$140$200Save $60
Best air fryer deals
41% off: Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer | Shop for $190
$320
32% off: Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer | Shop for $170
$250
31% off: Philips 13-in-1 Air Fryer | Shop for $90
$130
Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer$190$320Save $130
Best water bottle deals
50% off: Contigo Streeterville Tumbler | Shop for $24
$47
Save 30%: Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler | Shop for $28
$40
30% off: YETI Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug | Shop for $36
$52
Take 30% off: YETI Rambler 20 oz | Shop for $32
$45
YETI Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug$36$52Save $16
Best cookware deals
Save 38%: Our Place Always Pan | Shop for $125
$200
36% off: Our Place Perfect Pot | Shop for $140
$220
Take 30% off: Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven | Shop for $63
$90
27% off: Lagostina 12-Piece Cookware Set | Shop for $190
$260
22% off: Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro | Shop for $195
$250
Our Place Perfect Pot$140$220Save $80
Best deals on small kitchen appliances
Save 51%: Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker | Shop for $130
$265
33% off: KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer | Shop for $430
$640
30% off: De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker | Shop for $160
$230
Save 30%: Vitamix Explorian Blender | Shop for $350
$500
Take 23% off: Ninja CREAMi | Shop for $230
$300
20% off: MEATER Pro: Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer | Shop for $144
$180
Take 17% off: Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Quart Multi-Cooker | Shop for $125
$150
KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer$430$640Save $210
Best home & cleaning deals
Best vacuum & cleaning deals
71% off: YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber | Shop for $50
$173
Save 52%: Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop | Shop for $243
$510
42% off: Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner + Mop | Shop for $380
$650
41% off: Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner | Shop for $100
$170
Take 36% off: Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum | Shop for $270
$420
30% off: Bissell SpinWave SmartSteam Scrubbing Steam Mop | Shop for $133
$190
29% off: Dyson Big Ball Total Clean | Shop for $500
$700
22% off: Bissell Spotclean Professional Carpet And Upholstery Deep Cleaner | Shop for $149
$190
Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop$243$510Save $267
Best home deals
Save 61%: Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set | Shop for $25
$65
43% off: BLUEAIR Air Purifier | Shop for $280
$490
Save 42%: Brother Lightweight Sewing Machine | Shop for $127
$220
36% off: Yankee Candle Scented Candle | Shop for $22
$35
34% off: Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring | Shop for $209
$319
Take 32% off: Command Strips Adhesive Strips | Shop for $12
$18
27% off: Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater | Shop for $400
$550
Brother Full-Featured Sewing Machine with 27 Stitches$127$220Save $93
Best beauty & personal care deals
Best toothbrush & dental care deals
Save 49%: Crest 3D White Whitestrips | Shop for $45
$88
46% off: Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush | Shop for $135
$250
42% off: Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $25
$43
42% off: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | Shop for $73
$125
Save 35%: Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $55
$85
20% off: Aquasonic Aqua Flosser | Shop for $40
$50
Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects$45$88Save $43
Best skincare deals
60% off: Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Barrier Cream | Shop for $12
$30
58% off: grace & stella Under Eye Mask | Shop for $17
$40
30% off: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion | Shop for $35
$50
Take 27% off: All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | Shop for $24
$33
24% off: L'Oréal 12% Pure Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum | Shop for $26
$34
Take 20% off: CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion | Shop for $16
$20
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+$35$50Save $15
Best makeup deals
43% off: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | Shop for $10
$17
32% off: Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm | Shop for $8
$12
Take 25% off: L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara | Shop for $10
$13
24% off: L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion | Shop for $13
$17
Save 20%: LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask | Shop for $26
$33
Save 20%: LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm | Shop for $20
$25
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara$10$17Save $7
Best haircare & grooming deals
31% off: Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil | Shop for $14
$22
Save 30%: Rogaine Men’s Hair Loss & Thinning Treatment | Shop for $84
$120
Take 30% off: Olaplex No. 7 Bond Oil | Shop for $29
$41
27% off: Philips Multi Groomer All-in-One Trimmer | Shop for $40
$55
Save 25%: Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant | Shop for $29
$38
Save 19%: Dyson Special Edition Strawberry Bronze Airwrap | Shop for $650
$800
15% off: Dyson Special Edition Airstrait | Shop for $595
$700
Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair$14$20Save $6
Best gift ideas
Save 56%: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Shop for $119
$269
47% off: AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit | Shop for $69
$129
Save 36%: Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun | Shop for $90
$140
33% off: Theragun Prime | Shop for $269
$399
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing$119$269Save $150
AMAZON CANADA BLACK FRIDAY 2024: Live Updates
Live3 updates
Meet the expert
Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.
When is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
