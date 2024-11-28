Amazon Canada's Black Friday 2024 sale has arrived — 100 best deals on Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti and more | LIVE UPDATES

Amazon launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early. Save big on tech, home & living, holiday essentials and more.

Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale includes tens of thousands of deals (Photos via Amazon).

Black Friday is tomorrow, but you don't have to wait any longer to shop Amazon Canada's 2024 Black Friday sale. Outside of Prime Day, Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are some of the retailer's best — and steepest — of the year. This year, Amazon's Black Friday sale extends across all categories, including tech, holiday essentials, home & living, and includes tens of thousands of deals.

Similar to Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Canada, and stay in the know with Yahoo Canada's Black Friday live blog.

Best Black Friday 2024 deals on Amazon Canada: Quick shop

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $189 $229 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $25 $60 Save $35 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup $32 $45 Save $13 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit $69 $129 Save $60 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry $26 $33 Save $7 See at Amazon

Amazon Canada Black Friday sale: Shop by category

Best tech deals

Best headphone deals

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $123 $250 Save $127 See at Amazon

Best laptop & tablet deals

ASUS Chromebook CX1 15.6" $249 $476 Save $227 See at Amazon

Best TV & home audio deals

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 $470 Save $140 See at Amazon

Best deals on smartwatches and wearables

Apple Watch Series 9 $439 $589 Save $150 See at Amazon

Best deals on electronics

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim) $550 $650 Save $100 See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Best deals on coffee & espresso machines

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker $140 $200 Save $60 See at Amazon

Best air fryer deals

Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer $190 $320 Save $130 See at Amazon

Best water bottle deals

YETI Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug $36 $52 Save $16 See at Amazon

Best cookware deals

Our Place Perfect Pot $140 $220 Save $80 See at Amazon

Best deals on small kitchen appliances

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $430 $640 Save $210 See at Amazon

Best home & cleaning deals

Best vacuum & cleaning deals

Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop $243 $510 Save $267 See at Amazon

Best home deals

Brother Full-Featured Sewing Machine with 27 Stitches $127 $220 Save $93 See at Amazon

Best beauty & personal care deals

Best toothbrush & dental care deals

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects $45 $88 Save $43 See at Amazon

Best skincare deals

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Best makeup deals

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Best haircare & grooming deals

Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Best gift ideas

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing $119 $269 Save $150 See at Amazon

Top Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $61 on a Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System. Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System SHOP THE DEAL: $189 $250 on Amazon Canada

The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask rarely goes on sale, but it's 20% off on Amazon for Black Friday. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask SHOP THE DEAL: $26 $33 on Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale has arrived and there are tens of thousands of deals up for grabs. Save on top brands like Apple, Garmin, Dyson, KitchenAid and so much more.

Meet the expert

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

