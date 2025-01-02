17 best Amazon Canada New Year deals to score in 2025 — save up to 88% on tech, kitchen appliances & more
From practical home finds to anti-aging skincare, these products scream, "New year, new me."
As we step into 2025 (I know, crazy, right?), it's the perfect time for a fresh start. While New Year goals can feel like a lot of pressure, you can start by investing in items that'll help enhance your lifestyle. From useful tech gadgets and must-have home essentials to anti-aging skincare, Amazon Canada has some epic deals to kickstart your "new year, new me" journey.
Quick overview: Editor's top picks
Masticating Juicer$152$640Save $488
Sperax Walking Pad$200$1,000Save $800
Fitness Watch with 1.32'' Touch Screen$40$110Save $70
Electric Spin Scrubber$50$400Save $350
REMEDIAL PAX Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream$23$40Save $17
Whether you're looking to boost productivity, step up your self-care or make your space more comfortable, we've listed some of the best picks you'll need to make the most out of this year. Scroll below to check 'em out.
If you use your coffee maker every day, you'll want to ensure it's in tip-top shape. This pack of 24 descaling tablets will help clean hard water buildup, calcium and grime from the inside of your machine (which can easily go unseen).
This Amazon's Choice portable battery pack is exactly what you want on hand if you're camping, hiking or enjoying the great outdoors. It's solar-powered and has a large battery capacity of 42800mAh.
This Chromebook is a powerful and efficient device, which makes it perfect for both students and professionals. It features a speedy processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Plus, the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 make for fast connectivity — ideal for multitasking.
These wireless 'buds are designed for an "excellent" experience with fast, stable connections and a Bluetooth range of up to 15 metres — ideal for whether you're at home, in the office or travelling on the go.
Prefer over-ear headphones? These Sony ones are reliable, noise-cancelling and on sale for more than half off. Shoppers call them a "go-to choice for a premium audio experience."
This electric spin scrubber will help you clean hard-to-reach areas without having to bend over and potentially hurt your back. You can use it to efficiently clean tiles, tubs and more.
These rejuvenating eye masks will provide instant hydration and tightening, so you'll recognize a difference right away (Amazon reviewers can attest to this).
This 3-in-1 treadmill can slide right under your desk. Its sleek design won't be an eyesore in your space, but if you don't want it occupying your room, it can easily be slid under a bed or sofa thanks to its handy wheels.
Trying to incorporate more fruits and veggies into your diet in 2025? This juicer will make it way easier to achieve your goal. It's a No. 1 bestseller, and shoppers call it "magic" and say it "operates quietly and efficiently."
This super hydrating, lightweight cream is a great addition to your daily skincare routine (especially during the dry winter months). It's packed with loads of anti-aging ingredients, including retinol, collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.
This contoured cervical pillow will support your natural spine curve, which will help ease any neck, shoulder or head pain while you snooze. It will help keep your body in alignment so you can wake up feeling better than ever. It's ideal for back and side sleepers.
With a massive six-litre tank, the mist will be flowing for up to 50 hours — which is perfect for a bedroom, living room or basement. This 2-in-1 device not only humidifies but also doubles as a diffuser with an essential oil tray. Plus, it's super quiet and features a blue night light, too.
This affordable smartwatch has a touchscreen and customizable dials. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can make calls and access notifications right from your wrist. You can use it to track your activity (with 100+ sports modes), monitor your sleep and more.
Shoppers call this Echo Pop a "powerful little speaker" and say it's "stylish," too. You can use it to ask Alexa questions, catch up on the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart lighting in your house and more!
This queen-size set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet that are made from double-brushed microfibre yarn. This set has earned more than 248,000 five-star reviews.
This professional fish fillet knife is made from high-quality Japanese stainless steel. You can count on it being durable and super sharp, too. The seven-inch thin blade makes it easy to slice, bone, trim, skin and butterfly various meat and fish with top-notch precision.
If you're tired of your old, clunky vacuum, this cordless one will help you get the job done faster and with way less hassle. Plus, customers confirm the "suction power is impressive."
