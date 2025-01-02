17 best Amazon Canada New Year deals to score in 2025 — save up to 88% on tech, kitchen appliances & more

From practical home finds to anti-aging skincare, these products scream, "New year, new me."

15+ awesome New Year deals to snag on Amazon Canada — ring in 2025 with these practical products. (Photos via Amazon)

As we step into 2025 (I know, crazy, right?), it's the perfect time for a fresh start. While New Year goals can feel like a lot of pressure, you can start by investing in items that'll help enhance your lifestyle. From useful tech gadgets and must-have home essentials to anti-aging skincare, Amazon Canada has some epic deals to kickstart your "new year, new me" journey.

Whether you're looking to boost productivity, step up your self-care or make your space more comfortable, we've listed some of the best picks you'll need to make the most out of this year. Scroll below to check 'em out.

ACTIVE Coffee Machine Cleaner Descaler Tablets $25 $40 Save $15 If you use your coffee maker every day, you'll want to ensure it's in tip-top shape. This pack of 24 descaling tablets will help clean hard water buildup, calcium and grime from the inside of your machine (which can easily go unseen). $25 at Amazon

Asus ASUS Chromebook Laptop $240 $349 Save $109 This Chromebook is a powerful and efficient device, which makes it perfect for both students and professionals. It features a speedy processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Plus, the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 make for fast connectivity — ideal for multitasking. $240 at Amazon

Btootos Wireless Earbuds $40 $150 Save $110 These wireless 'buds are designed for an "excellent" experience with fast, stable connections and a Bluetooth range of up to 15 metres — ideal for whether you're at home, in the office or travelling on the go. $40 at Amazon

NBONEBS Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $400 Save $350 This electric spin scrubber will help you clean hard-to-reach areas without having to bend over and potentially hurt your back. You can use it to efficiently clean tiles, tubs and more. $50 at Amazon

Sperax Sperax Walking Pad $200 $1,000 Save $800 This 3-in-1 treadmill can slide right under your desk. Its sleek design won't be an eyesore in your space, but if you don't want it occupying your room, it can easily be slid under a bed or sofa thanks to its handy wheels. $200 at Amazon

Emijok Masticating Juicer $152 $640 Save $488 Trying to incorporate more fruits and veggies into your diet in 2025? This juicer will make it way easier to achieve your goal. It's a No. 1 bestseller, and shoppers call it "magic" and say it "operates quietly and efficiently." $152 at Amazon

Mkicesky Mkicesky Cervical Support Pillow for Neck Pain Relief $57 $100 Save $43 This contoured cervical pillow will support your natural spine curve, which will help ease any neck, shoulder or head pain while you snooze. It will help keep your body in alignment so you can wake up feeling better than ever. It's ideal for back and side sleepers. $57 at Amazon

CHIVALZ 6L Humidifier for Large Room $70 $112 Save $42 With a massive six-litre tank, the mist will be flowing for up to 50 hours — which is perfect for a bedroom, living room or basement. This 2-in-1 device not only humidifies but also doubles as a diffuser with an essential oil tray. Plus, it's super quiet and features a blue night light, too. $70 at Amazon

TUYOMA Fitness Watch with 1.32'' Touch Screen $40 $110 Save $70 This affordable smartwatch has a touchscreen and customizable dials. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can make calls and access notifications right from your wrist. You can use it to track your activity (with 100+ sports modes), monitor your sleep and more. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $25 $55 Save $30 Shoppers call this Echo Pop a "powerful little speaker" and say it's "stylish," too. You can use it to ask Alexa questions, catch up on the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart lighting in your house and more! $25 at Amazon

HOSHANHO HOSHANHO Fillet Knife $38 $80 Save $42 This professional fish fillet knife is made from high-quality Japanese stainless steel. You can count on it being durable and super sharp, too. The seven-inch thin blade makes it easy to slice, bone, trim, skin and butterfly various meat and fish with top-notch precision. $38 at Amazon

