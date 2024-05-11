17 Of The Most Bone-Chilling WTF Moments People Experienced And Still Can't Explain To This Day

Recently, we shared stories from people who have had creepy and bizarre events happen to them that they can't explain to this day. Their bone-chilling stories prompted even more folks from the BuzzFeed Community to open up about the terrifying mysteries they've experienced. Here's what they had to say.

1."I have a cousin on my mother's side that I grew up with like siblings. Around the ages of 12 and 13, we would talk about our dreams. To our surprise, our dreams were very similar. We would talk to each other in our dreams. Sometimes, in real life, we would discuss our dreams, and the other one knew what we said exactly to the other. Fast forward 20 years, we were talking about our dreams and had the same dream our grandmother told us goodbye. And at the same time, we both blurted out, 'She told me to take care of you.' We called our grandmother, and our aunt answered the phone and told us she had passed away in her sleep. She passed away the same night we had our dreams."

—504koko Pbnj Productions / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

2."In 1998, when I was 18, my parents went out of town for a few days and left my younger sister and me home alone. One night, while my sister was at work, I went out on the front porch to smoke in the dark so my neighbors wouldn't see me and tell my parents. While on the porch, I heard what I thought was whispering coming from the oleander bushes that lined the neighbor's property near our porch. They were very dense bushes, approximately eight feet tall, 30 feet long, and no more than 15 feet away from where I was standing. Thinking I was just being paranoid because I was home alone and smoking in the dark, I brushed it off as the neighbor talking on the phone."

"Just as I brushed it off, the whispering continued, and an eerie feeling came over me like someone was watching me. Freaked out, I ran over to my neighbor's house on the opposite side, praying they were home since I was really scared.

Their kitchen window was open, so I yelled into it, asking for help. The neighbor's husband came out, and I told him what just happened. He walked to his truck a few feet away and grabbed a flashlight.

As we walked towards the bushes, a 40–50-year-old guy in a black trench coat, whom neither of us had ever seen before, ran out from behind the bushes and proceeded to walk down our street. This man was not a neighbor (we knew everyone on our street).

My neighbor kept shining the flashlight on him as he walked to the end of the street and turned the corner. It was creepy AF. My neighbor told me to go inside, lock all the doors, and keep the cordless phone near to call the police in case I heard or saw him again. This guy gave me serial killer vibes big time.

If it wasn't for my neighbor, I'm not sure what would have happened to me. I still think about this from time to time, and I am so thankful my neighbor was there to help me."

—Anonymous, 44, California

3."My father died a month before my 11th birthday in 1985. I was a typical kid then and listened to records and recorded them from the record to cassette tape. A few months to a year later, I was recording a song and singing along. After it was over, I let the cassette tape run a few seconds before I turned it off. The next day, I was listening to the tape, and after that particular song was over, you could hear a man chuckle. I recognized it as my dad's laugh. It creeped me out then, but now I find it a comfort."

—Anonymous, 49, Colorado Ryanjlane / Getty Images

4."When I was 13, I was hanging out with my friend at her place for a sleepover. She lived in the last house on a dead-end street with a lot of brackish swamps next to it. That night, her parents had left to attend an event in another city pretty far away, so we knew we would be alone for the next few hours. At about 9:30 or so, we decided to grab some drinks from the garage fridge. Then we stopped to chat on her swing set. We started the deep topic sleepover chat people do, with our backs to the yard's privacy fence."

"We chatted and lost track of time. It was very late, and suddenly, in the middle of talking, we both heard a loud voice coming from behind us that was like her dad's. It just said, 'Come over here.'

In the many years I knew her dad, I only heard him speak about 10 times. He would NOT play a prank like that. We also knew her parents wouldn't be back yet, so in that nanosecond, we both knew that was not right at all.

I honestly blacked out for the next few moments. I can't recall how we got there, but I know I was on the ground inside her house, barricading against her laundry room door. We were just about as scared as could be.

I remember going through the dark house and looking out front; her driveway was empty. No one lived in the house next to hers except a little old lady and her 5-year-old grandson. And the really wild part is we just kind of went to bed, I think. In the morning, we woke up, hadn't been killed in our sleep, and we just moved on."

—shalewark

5."When I was little, I had an invisible friend. She was always with me. A little girl, I don't remember what she looked like anymore. It was decades ago now. But I remember she left after my little sister was born, when I was four years old, saying I didn't need her anymore because I had a real sister now. All the adults in my life blew it off as a normal kid thing when I told them, and I eventually mostly forgot about her."

"Then, when I was 10 or 12, I was sitting in a big chair with my grandma. She was looking for something in a photo album she wanted to show me, flipping pages really fast. Suddenly, I yelled at her to stop and went back a couple of pages. My skin went cold. I pointed to a girl in the picture and asked who she was. 'That's Diana, your cousin. She died before you were born. Why?' That was my invisible friend. It was the same smile, haircut, everything except her clothes, even around the same age. When I told my SUPER religious grandma, all the color drained from her face. She closed the photo album and put it away, and we didn't talk about it again until I was in my 30s. Even then, I could tell it made her uncomfortable. She'd never believed in anything supernatural before, but she believed me. —Anonymous Israel Sebastian / Getty Images

6."I was on day three of driving solo from Colorado back to Tennessee. I was in the middle of nowhere section of the interstate between Memphis and Nashville at midday when I heard a thump on my roof. I didn't think much of it, but then it happened again four times in intervals of about 30 seconds. I had my bike on top of my car and figured something got loose. I pulled over and checked and saw nothing. Then I saw about half a mile ahead and behind me, two cars pulled over, and the owners were also looking on the roof. Very creepy feeling. We all got back in, kept driving, and the thumping stopped."

—Anonymous

7."I've had a pet cam for a couple of years. I originally got it when I had an older dog so I could check on him and my other dog while at work. Eventually, the older dog passed away, but I kept the pet cam to watch over my other dog and my cat. A few months later, I adopted another dog. One day, after having that dog for a month or so, I checked in on them while at work. Normally I don't check it with the sound on, but when I checked in on them, they both were standing in front of the kitchen door, seemingly barking at it. I turned to sound on, and they continued to bark. All of a sudden, I heard a woman's voice plain as day say, 'Get back.'"

"It sounded a lot like my sister's voice; we used to live together, but she had passed away over a year prior. I turned on the intercom mode and said, 'Who is that? Who is there? I heard you in there.' Nobody answered, and the dogs kept barking. I started shaking, sure that someone had broken into the house. I texted my friend/landlord and told her what was going on. She had the contact information for the next-door neighbor and messaged them what was going on. In the meantime, I told my boss I had to leave. I had already debated calling the police, but with the neighbors checking, I thought I would wait and see what they said. When I got home, which is about a 30-minute drive, the neighbors were still walking around the outside of the house and let me know they had not seen anything. When I checked on the dogs, nothing seemed amiss in the house, and I looked around while the neighbors waited outside. I didn't find anyone or any evidence of anything having happened, so I went outside and let the neighbors know. I told them I was really sorry and that I swore I heard someone. At this point, I felt kind of stupid, and I tried to say to myself that it was the dogs making noises that I had misheard as a voice. Although, I still don't know why it would so plainly sound like 'get back,' much less sound like my sister. I just know what I heard." —Rita, 58, Virginia Carol Yepes / Getty Images

8."When I was in my late 20s, I was pregnant with my first child. It was dark and raining, and I was traveling on the interstate to see my husband for an event out of town. I was driving 10–15 mph below the speed limit when I came up on a semi-truck, going just slightly slower than me. He did not see me even with lights on, and he started to come into my lane. I knew enough to hold my car steady and let off the gas without hitting the brakes or swerving."

"While slowing to avoid the truck in my lane, I came down a hill and hit standing water. I started to hydroplane, and my very top-heavy Toyota 4Runner started swerving from lane to lane before turning sideways and up on the driver's side two wheels.

Before flipping, I remember seeing a large pickup truck pulling a flat trailer behind me with heavy equipment that would not be able to stop. I remember seeing the pavement outside my driver's side window and realizing this was probably it for me.

The next few moments, I have no memory other than feeling two really muscular arms come from around the back of my seat and hold the wheel steady. I blacked out, and when I woke up, I was a mile down the road with no damage to my car, parked in the emergency lane with my hazard lights on.

I have no idea how I got there, but I immediately exited the interstate and drove on the back roads."

—Jessica, 39, Florida

9."In the late 80s, when I was 10 years old, my mom and I were at the mall doing some Christmas shopping. There was a fashion show being advertised everywhere. It was to start at seven o'clock. I was super excited about it. I mean, who didn't love a good '80s fashion show? I made my mom promise we could stay to watch it and did not stop talking about it as we finished the rest of our shopping. Just as the fashion show was about to begin, I inexplicably turned to my mom and said, 'Let's go home. I don't want to stay here.'"

"I can't explain why. I just suddenly felt like I needed to leave. My mom was confused, but she drove us home. As we walked up the deck stairs to our back door, I noticed the window looked really dark. I asked my mom, 'Where's the window?' and proceeded to put my hand through the hole where our window once was. The glass had been smashed in. My mom gasped and said, 'I think we've been robbed.' But the door was still shut and locked. My mom went to go around the side of the house, but she stopped in her tracks and screamed a blood-curdling scream when she came face to face with the man who had attempted to break in. Luckily, he just ran. The police said we were lucky. That the house up the road had been ransacked and smashed up, if we had stayed to watch the fashion show, he would have done the same to us, or worse, we likely would have arrived home with him still IN the house. Thirty-seven or so years later, and I still can't explain what came over me." —Angela, 46, Canada Danny Lehman / Getty Images

10."My parents own a timeshare in the Poconos. In my senior year of high school, they let some of my friends and I spend a week there by ourselves — six of us girls. We were driving one night looking for something to do, but we were in the mountains in the middle of nowhere. This was before cell phones and Google Maps, so we were kind of lost and ended up on a pretty deserted dirt road. There were no houses or buildings, just farmland."

"We noticed that the car was on empty and that we needed gas right away, but we were in the middle of nowhere, and there was nothing around — definitely no gas stations. We were nervous we'd run out of gas.

As we kept driving on that same dirt road, one tiny white house appeared with a neon sign outside that read 'Close Encounters.' We thought it was a tarot card reading place or something like that. It was the only thing on that entire dirt road.

As we drove past that house, we drove through a cloud of dust, as though a car in front of us had just kicked up a bunch of dirt from the road, but there were no other cars or anything else out there, just us.

As we drove out from the dust, we looked at the gas gauge, and we were on half a tank of gas! Was that a 'close encounter?' Did aliens abduct us and fill our car with gas, and we don't remember? We'll never know."

—Anonymous, 45, New York

11."My dad died unexpectedly. Soon after his death, I was driving home on a back road late at night, and I heard him say in my head, 'Slow down.' I'm someone who always drives exactly the speed limit like he taught me. But I slowed down. Then, I heard it again, 'Slow down.' I slowed from 50 to 45. I kept hearing 'slow down' for the next 15 minutes. Finally, I was CRAWLING at 30 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed limit area, and I heard my dad's voice yell, 'SLOW DOWN!' I slowed to 20 miles, and a buck ran out in front of my car. I had to slam on the brakes, and when I stopped, I was shocked I hadn't hit it. If I had been going 55 like I normally was, I don't know what would have happened. The deer would have died, and I probably would have been really injured, maybe dead. I haven't heard my dad's voice since then."

—Anonymous Aaron Mccoy / Getty Images

12."In the late 1990s, I left my husband and was living alone in Venice. I had never lived alone except in a small apartment, so being alone at night in this big old house always scared me a little. But I have never experienced before or since the absolute terror that seized me as I was lying in bed watching TV one night. It was raining, and there was a lot of wind, which is unusual for Los Angeles, so I told myself that was why I was scared."

"Around 2:00 a.m., I still couldn't sleep, and the feeling of dread and foreboding became so strong that I finally called my ex and said, 'I am so freaked out and scared. I know this sounds weird, but I just really feel like someone is going kill me tonight.'

We were still friends, and I had never done anything like this before, so he was nice enough to stay on the phone with me, both of us holding the receivers as we fell asleep.

When I woke up later that morning, I found that someone had stolen my car stereo in the night, and there was an empty beer can sitting on the other side of the sliding glass door on my bedroom patio.

My blood ran cold when I realized that the thief had spent some time there, sitting less than two feet from me, right on the other side of the curtains, next to my bed."

—Kathleen, 64, California

13."I was in my early 30s and was out walking my dog around a nearby lake like I would do every day. The lake had a walking path that went through a pretty wooded area, but it also had a biking path that went around the perimeter of the lake. It was also divided by a road, so at one point, you might have to stop at a light before crossing to the other side. On one particular day, I was waiting for the light to change to green so I could walk to the other side. I happened to glance to my right and noticed a guy in his car also waiting for the light to change."

"I don't know why, but this guy gave me the creeps. I might also mention that the bike lane and walking path merge at this point in the path. Once the light changed, I continued walking until I got to the part where the paths split. All of a sudden, I heard a voice say to me, 'Don't go that way today.' For a moment, I thought of a friend who had been viciously abducted and murdered about 10 years prior. I didn't hesitate before continuing onto the bike part of the trail. Here's where the story gets creepy. In the distance, I could see the wooded area where the walking trail continued, but that wasn't the only thing I saw. The guy at the stop light was hiding in some bushes as if he was waiting for someone to come walking by! I scooped up my little dog and sprinted home, but not before memorizing the plate on this creep's car (as I now saw it parked on the road around the lake). When I got home, I called the police and reported his 'suspicious' activity, but unfortunately, since no crime had been committed, they couldn't do anything. I went on to tell my family about the events that day and how I heard a voice telling me to take the alternate path. About a week later, I was visiting my grandparents' house. They were subscribers to the local newspaper, and what I saw on the front page that day sent chills up and down my spine. A woman about two hours north of the city in which I live had been brutally attacked and murdered, and her assailant was taken into custody. His picture was on the front page. It was the same creep that was hiding in the woods on the day I heard the voice of my friend who had suffered a similar fate, telling me not to go that way today. She saved my life!" —Anonymous Rbkomar / Getty Images

14."When I was 12, I had a dream one night about a very powerful ghost; you could feel his energy in the dream. The next day, I felt compelled to draw him and show it to my mom and dad. They dismissed it as just a dream. Later that evening, as I was walking down the hall, I heard footsteps behind me. Without turning around, I called out, 'Mom, Dad, is it you?' They yelled back from another room, 'No.' I felt scared but continued to my room. Upon reaching my room, I closed the door behind me. As I went to my desk to leave the drawing, I noticed the door had opened again. I closed it again, but when I turned back to my bed, I saw the door open again. I looked towards it and saw a tall, all-black figure devoid of hands or legs, like a black entity, just staring at me. I screamed and then fainted. Since then, I've had many strange experiences in that house."

—Anonymous

15."When I was younger, I lived on the Interstate 95 Corridor. I was in high school at the time, and it happened to be when the D.C. Sniper, as it became known, was running rampant. School activities were being canceled, and people were scared to pump their gas because no one knew where the next casualty would be. Well, in my hometown, an individual happened to get shot while pumping gas. Oddly, I was just at that gas station that particular day five minutes before the shooting occurred. Another guy at the pump across from me said, 'Time to go,' and walked away. It chilled my bones, and I decided this one time I would not fill up all the way, which I ALWAYS did."

"Fast-forward to later that year, in October, I went with my date to Kings Dominion, a theme park in Doswell. We kept saying we'd eat once we left the park to save money. On our way out, one of the park employee ghouls slid by us on knee pads and said, 'The corn is calling.' I asked my date if she heard it once we were done being jump-scared, and she didn't hear a thing. I impulsively grabbed her hand and felt drawn to a cornfield-themed maze. Going through the maze took us about 20 minutes longer than it would have to get to the car and on the road one exit down (about two miles or so) to a steak house. Eventually, we got to the van and noticed every car was deadlocked, and no one could leave the park's parking lot. We turned on the radio and heard that the interstate was locked down; there was another 'sniper shooting' at Ponderosa in Doswell, which is exactly where we had planned to eat. Going through the maze ended up being a wonderful idea, but still, to this day, we cannot figure out why we decided to do it." —Emily, 34, Colorado Mark Wilson / Getty Images

16."My most vivid memory of a strange event that happened was in January 1999. I was staying at my dad's house as he was in the hospital with pneumonia. He had a habit of drumming his fingers on the kitchen table to call his cat. I was sitting in the living room watching TV with the cat on my lap. It was 10 p.m. when I heard his distinctive drumming on the kitchen table. The cat also heard it and bolted to the kitchen. I followed, and no one was there. The cat and I resumed our living room position, and at 10:20 p.m., I received a phone call from a doctor informing me my Dad had passed away. This event is still clearly etched in my memory to this day!"

—Jerry, 76, Canada

17."A few years ago, I was on my way to work when I got stopped at a red light at a busy four-way intersection. When the light turned green, it was my turn to go, but a wave of dread suddenly came over me. I heard a voice tell me to wait even though I was alone in the car. Out of nowhere, a truck sped through the now-red light on my left. Had I not listened to what I can only describe as divine intervention, I would have been right in the middle of the intersection and undoubtedly crushed by this truck. I could hear the guy behind me with his window down yell in disbelief. Death skipped me that day. Always listen to that inner voice."

—Anonymous Anski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you've ever had a bizarre or terrifying experience that you can't explain, let us know about it in the comments below. You can also fill out this form to remain anonymous.