18,650 baby carriers just got recalled—here’s how to choose a safe one

There’s something magical about wearing your baby. That gentle weight against your chest, their steady breathing matching yours, and two free hands to tackle whatever life throws your way. Whether you’re navigating grocery store aisles, soothing a fussy infant, or simply wanting to keep your little one close while tackling household tasks, a good baby carrier can feel like a parenting superpower.

But here’s the thing about superhero gear—it needs to be safe. With the dizzying array of options available, from structured carriers to wraps to ring slings, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. Add in the pressure of budget constraints and the seemingly endless stream of targeted ads for “amazing deals,” and it’s no wonder many parents find themselves tempted by bargain alternatives.

That’s why when news broke about a major baby carrier recall, we knew it was important to not just talk about the product in question, but to highlight how parents can ensure their carriers are truly safe.

Important recall information

On February 6, 2025, the United States Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 18,650 baby slings manufactured by Sunkids Factory and sold through Temu. While thankfully no incidents have been reported, these carriers pose a serious fall hazard to infants due to structural integrity issues that violate federal safety regulations.

If you purchased a baby sling from Temu between July 2023 and September 2024, check for these identifying features:

Model number: 0007-66 printed on the label

Colors: Available in green, pink, or gray mesh fabric

Hardware: White plastic buckles and adjustable straps

What to do if you have this carrier

If you own one of these carriers, the CPSC recommends:

Stop using it immediately. Take a photo of the carrier. Cut it into pieces to prevent future use. Email the photo to 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory through Temu.com for a full refund.

Choosing a safe baby carrier: A parent’s guide

This recall is a reminder that not all baby carriers meet safety standards. As someone who relied heavily on babywearing, I understand the temptation to seek out budget-friendly options. However, when it comes to your baby’s safety, this isn’t the place to compromise.

How to shop smart for baby carriers

When selecting a baby carrier, consider these essential factors:

Purchase only from authorized retailers and established manufacturers.

Look for carriers that meet CPSC safety standards.

Check for recalls on the CPSC website before making a purchase.

Verify that the carrier has clear safety instructions and warning labels.

Ensure all buckles, straps, and seams are sturdy and well-constructed.

Consider the age and weight requirements for different carrier styles.

Understanding different carrier types

Each type of baby carrier offers unique benefits, but they all must meet strict safety standards:

Structured Carriers: These provide excellent support and are often easiest for beginners to use safely. Look for wide, padded shoulder straps and a sturdy waist belt that distributes your baby’s weight evenly.

Ring Slings: If choosing a ring sling, ensure it’s from a reputable manufacturer who uses safety-tested rings and fabric. The rings should be sturdy and properly secured with no signs of wear.

Wraps: While wraps offer amazing versatility, they require proper technique. Choose ones made specifically for babywearing from established companies, and learn proper wrapping techniques from certified educators.

Safe babywearing practices

Remember the T.I.C.K.S. guidelines for safe babywearing:

Tight: Secure enough to hug your baby close

In view at all times: Baby’s face should always be visible

Close enough to kiss: Baby’s head should be near your chin

Keep chin off chest: Maintain proper airway positioning

Supported back: Prevent slumping to protect breathing

A final note on safety

As parents, we often face the challenge of balancing budgets with safety needs. However, when it comes to items that literally hold our precious little ones, investing in properly tested, CPSC-compliant carriers from reputable manufacturers isn’t just a recommendation—it’s a necessity.

If you’re unsure about your carrier’s safety, reach out to a certified babywearing educator or consult the CPSC website. Your local babywearing group can also be an excellent resource for learning proper techniques and finding recommended carriers that fit your budget.

Remember, the peace of mind that comes from knowing your baby is secure is worth every penny spent on a properly tested, safe carrier.

For the latest information on baby product recalls, visit the CPSC website or follow Motherly’s ongoing coverage of safety alerts and recalls.

