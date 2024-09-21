19 Best Fall Desserts To Make This Season

1.Pumpkin Pie

Slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream on a plate, with another pie in a pie dish in the background. Small pumpkin and autumn leaves decorate the table

2.Slow Cooker Apple Crumble

Baked dessert topped with two scoops of ice cream and caramel sauce in an oval dish, with a striped towel beside it. Small bowl of ice cream and caramel on the side

3.Salted Caramel Pecan Pie

A pecan tart on a decorative white plate, surrounded by silverware, a red rose, and a crystal glass on a wooden table

4.Pumpkin Cupcakes

Four pumpkin muffins arranged on a marble and wood cutting board next to two pumpkins and cinnamon sticks

5.Brown Butter Pumpkin Blondies

Pumpkin spice bars with white chocolate chips on a wooden board, surrounded by pumpkins, spices, and baking ingredients

6.Apple Cider Donuts

Apple cider donuts sprinkled with sugar are placed on a wooden board next to apples in a basket, a cinnamon stick, and colorful autumn leaves

7.Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies

Three stacked pumpkin cheesecake brownies with layers of creamy pumpkin and chocolate on a plate

8.Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodle cookies are arranged on a textured surface with a wooden spoon and a small bowl of cinnamon sugar nearby

9.Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Six cinnamon rolls topped with chopped pecans in a round white baking dish, with two cinnamon sticks and a white cloth beside it

10.Poached Pears With Ice Cream

A white bowl with two poached pear halves, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and star anise. The dessert is placed on a beige fabric surface

11.Fig and Pecan Tart

A small fig and almond pizza dusted with cheese on parchment paper, surrounded by lit candles and two glasses of red wine on a rustic wooden table

12.Pumpkin Hand Pies

A batch of pumpkin-shaped pastries with slits on top, cooling on a wire rack next to autumnal leaves

13.Cream Cheese Apple Coffee Cake

Slice of crumb cake on a white plate with a fork, accompanied by an apple, a green fruit, and a cup of coffee

14.Halloween Dirt Cups

A clear glass contains chocolate mousse topped with crushed Oreos and gummy worms, resembling dirt with worms. A fun, Halloween-themed dessert

15.Caramel Apples

Two caramel apples covered in chopped nuts on a wooden board; blurred background includes dessert items and nuts

16.Cinnamon Apple Twist Bread

A braided pastry, two sliced pieces on a plate, a teapot, a cup of tea, and a vase with tulips are arranged on a light wooden table

17.Pumpkin Bread

A loaf of pumpkin bread with a slice cut, displayed on a wooden board surrounded by nuts, leaves, and decorative gourds on a patterned cloth

18.Apple Almond Cake

A plate of almond-topped cake squares is stacked beside two apples and a smaller plate with a cake square. Two forks and a napkin are also in the image

19.Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Chocolate Glaze

Bundt cake with dark chocolate drizzle on a table with dried oranges, small pumpkins, and cinnamon sticks decor

