19 Best Fall Desserts To Make This Season

Last but not least, this pumpkin bundt cake is the best treat for entertaining. Its fun shape makes it a great addition to any tablescape and is somewhat more festive than a classic round cake. What really makes this cake excellent is the chocolate glaze, which adds the perfect touch to the whole thing. Just know that if you do make this for a party, it'll more than likely be gone within a few hours.

Recipe: Pumpkin Bundt Cake With Chocolate Glaze