19 Best Fall Desserts To Make This Season

1. Pumpkin Pie
It would feel wrong
not to include a pumpkin pie recipe on a list of essential fall desserts, so here we are. This recipe from Preppy Kitchen makes a classic pumpkin pie, using ingredients like pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, evaporated milk, and brown sugar. Once you make it, you'll be hooked all season long.
Recipe: Perfect Pumpkin Pie Kajakiki / Getty Images 2. Slow Cooker Apple Crumble
There's nothing more quintessentially fall than an apple crumble, and this slow cooker version makes for a hassle-free cooking experience. You'll simply prep your apples and crumble mixture and then leave it in the slow cooker to do its thing for three hours. The result is a rich dessert that'll most definitely blow you away. Just be sure to pair it with a scoop of vanilla
ice cream for maximum effect.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Apple Crumble Parissi, Lucy / Getty Images/Foodcollection 3. Salted Caramel Pecan Pie
It seems like pecan pie is often overshadowed by pumpkin pie, which is unfortunate because they're both amazing when done right. This salted caramel version is dense, sweet, and nutty, so you'll find yourself savoring every bite. And you have to admit that the pecans on top of the pie are just so aesthetically pleasing.
Recipe: Salted Caramel Pecan Pie Sarah-sed / Getty Images 4. Pumpkin Cupcakes
There's something so fun about making cupcakes, and these pumpkin-flavored ones taste spectacular. With ingredients like pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract, these cupcakes are moist, slightly sweet, and super cozy. And while they're already good plain, you could also whip up some cream cheese frosting to spread on top for extra moistness.
Recipe: Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting Gorchittza2012 / Getty Images 5. Brown Butter Pumpkin Blondies
Whoever invented brown butter pumpkin blondies deserves an award because they might be one of the best fall desserts I've ever tried. They kind of taste like a Starbucks PSL in blondie form, but way, way better. Make 'em for your next fall dinner party to impress all your friends.
Recipe: Brown Butter Pumpkin Blondies Irina Taskova / Getty Images 6. Apple Cider Donuts
Fall without apple cider donuts is, well, criminal. This recipe from Butternut Bakery makes the most pillowy-soft, fluffy donuts, so the prep time is well worth it. Plus, they're easily made in the oven, so you won't have to worry about frying them.
Recipe: Apple Cider Donuts Vrinda Mahesh / Getty Images/500px Plus 7. Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies
Not only do these pumpkin cheesecake brownies taste heavenly, but they're perfectly color-coordinated for Halloween. They're moist, fudgy, rich, and just a truly decadent fall dessert. Bring these to your next spooky gathering to wow everyone — just be prepared to share the recipe.
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies Irina Taskova / Getty Images 8. Snickerdoodles
Snickerdoodles are appropriate for any season, but something about them just screams fall. A truly great snickerdoodle is perfectly buttery, chewy, and not too sweet, and this recipe checks off all those boxes. You'll never go back to store-bought cookies after trying these.
Recipe: The Best Snickerdoodle Cookies Linda Hughes / Getty Images/500px 9. Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
While classic
cinnamon rolls are never a wrong choice, you could always fall-ify them by making them pumpkin-flavored. This recipe makes a pumpkin-flavored dough, a spiced filling, and a maple cream cheese glaze, so it's a truly festive treat.
Recipe: Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls Anna Pervova / Getty Images 10. Poached Pears With Ice Cream
If you've never had a poached pear, this is your sign to try one this season. The pears are simmered in water mixed with cinnamon sticks, brown sugar, and vanilla beans, which makes the fruit tender, sweet, and slightly spicy. Paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it's incredible.
Recipe: Poached Pears and Vanilla Ice Cream Tatiana Volgutova / Getty Images 11. Fig and Pecan Tart
Here's another way to incorporate the in-season pecans into your life: a fig and pecan tart. Since the filling comes together with just five ingredients, it's a relatively
simple dessert to put together — just prep the dough in advance. You'll end up with a not-too-sweet, sophisticated dessert that'll dazzle everyone.
Recipe: Fig and Pecan Tart Larisa Sadomtseva / Getty Images 12. Pumpkin Hand Pies
These pumpkin hand pies are so fun to make and are perfect for entertaining. Essentially, they're mini, hand-held pumpkin pies. You'll need a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter for the cute shape, but you could always attempt to freehand it if you don't have one.
Recipe: Pumpkin Hand Pies Irina Taskova / Getty Images 13. Cream Cheese Apple Coffee Cake
If you are a fan of incredibly moist cakes, you will be impressed by this cream cheese apple coffee cake. As its name implies, the cake has a delicious cream cheese frosting on top, which is then finished by a layer of crumbly, cinnamon-sugar streusel. Definitely a must-make to pair with your afternoon cup of coffee this season.
Recipe: Cream Cheese Apple Coffee Cake Brooke Boyer / Getty Images 14. Halloween Dirt Cups
These nostalgic pudding cups simply can't be beat. With a base of cool whip and chocolate pudding mix, these cups are topped with a combination of sweet, crushed Oreo and Milano cookies. The result is a dessert that is sweet, creamy, and perfect for Halloween.
Recipe: Halloween Dirt Cups Dzina Kryshtopchyk / Getty Images 15. Caramel Apples
If you have a habit of picking up dozens of apples at a time during the fall, you'll probably always be in an apple surplus. A simple solution for going through them faster is making these caramel apples. Not only are they amazing plain, but you can customize them with any toppings you like, including peanuts, sprinkles, or chocolate candies.
Recipe: The Best Caramel Apples Gorchittza2012 / Getty Images 16. Cinnamon Apple Twist Bread
If you want to make a fall-inspired pastry but are a little tired of apple cider donuts, this cinnamon apple twist bread will do the trick. Inside the soft bread is a cinnamon apple filling, which is then topped with a luscious vanilla glaze. Not only will it satisfy your sweet tooth, but its swirled design will make you feel like you're eating at a five-star hotel's breakfast-buffet.
Recipe: Cinnamon Apple Twist Bread Manyakotic / Getty Images 17. Pumpkin Bread
My pumpkin bread obsession started when I first tried it at Starbucks, and it's only grown stronger since then. I will say that any homemade pumpkin bread tastes about a thousand times better than a commercially made version, and this recipe from Once Upon a Chef is tried and true. You could even throw chocolate chips into the batter if you want it to taste more dessert-like.
Recipe: Pumpkin Bread Eyeem Mobile Gmbh / Getty Images 18. Apple Almond Cake
This Apple Almond Cake gives a subtle nod to fall desserts without being too over-the-top. If you're fatigued by pumpkin spice, you'll appreciate this cake. It's soft, slightly sweet, and addictingly moist. Trust me, you won't regret making this.
Recipe: Apple Almond Cake Manyakotic / Getty Images 19. Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Chocolate Glaze
Last but not least, this pumpkin bundt cake is the best treat for entertaining. Its fun shape makes it a great addition to any tablescape and is somewhat more festive than a classic round cake. What really makes this cake excellent is the chocolate glaze, which adds the perfect touch to the whole thing. Just know that if you do make this for a party, it'll more than likely be gone within a few hours.
Recipe: Pumpkin Bundt Cake With Chocolate Glaze Roxiller / Getty Images