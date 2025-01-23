20+ best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him that he'll actually use: What to get your boyfriend, husband or any other man in your life

If you're wondering what to get him for Valentine's Day 2025, we have you covered with gift ideas for every budget, starting at under $25.

20+ best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him that he will truly appreciate. (Photo via Best Buy, Amazon and The North Face)

Valentine's Day can be tricky when it comes to picking out gifts for the guy who "has everything" or insists he "doesn't need anything." If it typically results in you settling for the usual socks, boxers or box of chocolate, we've got some ideas that will spice things up this year.

We've rounded up more than 20 thoughtful gifts he'll really appreciate, whether he's into tech, fashion or fitness. So, if you had a generic idea in mind, put it on the back burner and keep scrolling to find something he'll actually put to use! Let's dive into our top Valentine's Day gift ideas for men — from under $15 to $500.

Editor's picks:

Oura Ring 4 Sleep & Fitness Smart Ring $470 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $330 at Best Buy

Tile Mate $35 at Amazon

Handheld Massage Gun $28 at Amazon

Yeti Travel Mug $52 at Amazon

Best men's Valentine's Day gift ideas under $25

Lululemon Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag Does he need a belt bag for travel? This mini Lululemon one measures 7.1" x 1.6" x 4.1", which amounts to just enough space for a phone, lip balm, headphones, keys and card case. $14 at Lululemon

MasterClass MasterClass Subscription Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more. From $13 at MasterClass

Amazon Precision Screwdriver Set This 49-in-1 screwdriver set is the perfect go-to electronic toolkit for precision repairs. It features 24 double-ended screwdriver bits that are made from strong CRV steel, great for any fix-up job. It comes in a magnetic case that will fit nicely in a pocket or toolbox. $16 at Amazon

Ferrero Rocher Ferrero Collection Fine Assorted Chocolate & Coconut Confections If he has a sweet tooth, this gift-worthy box of assorted Ferrero Collection chocolates will be a happy treat. It includes 48 individually wrapped treats, so there's even a chance he will share them with you. $25 at Amazon

Best men's Valentine's Day gift ideas under $50

OLsky Handheld Massage Gun This massage gun is a thoughtful (and practical) gift for the fitness guru in your life. It comes with nine massage heads and features 30 different speed levels. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Tile Mate Ensure they never lose their keys, wallet, or luggage again with the Tile Mate. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like keys, backpack or bag and keep track of where they end up, whether in Bluetooth range or far away. $35 at Amazon

Btootos Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds The noise-cancelling technology will allow him to enjoy clear and crisp sound, making jamming out or taking calls seamless. With up to 36 hours of battery life, fast charging abilities and an LED display (for easy battery monitoring), these earbuds are very convenient. $40 at Amazon

Best men's Valentine's Day gift ideas under $100

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mules V When the weather turns rough, you will want The North Face's ThermoBall Traction Mules V on hand (or foot, more like). These bestselling shoes combine warm insulation with high-traction rubber outsoles, perfect for letting the dogs out, après ski, or shuffling out to grab the morning paper. $90 at The North Face

Yeti Yeti Travel Mug This bestselling insulated travel mug is built with double-walled vacuum insulation, keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and cup holder-compatible. $52 at Amazon

Amazon Anker Magnetic Portable Charger Is his phone always dying? This convenient portable charger is magnetic, wireless, compact and features a built-in stand — making on-the-go charging a breeze. He can also use the foldable stand to prop up his phone to FaceTime or watch videos hands-free. $70 at Amazon

Snailax Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot & Back Massager Give the gift of relaxation with this heated foot massager that doubles as a back massager. More than 12,000 people have reviewed this product and say it's "a good pain reliever." $80 at Amazon

Tinggly Tinggly Gift Experience This gift is a great idea for long-term couples who have already exchanged all the chocolates, fragrances and ties you can imagine. A Tinggly gift experience covers everything from massages and wine tastings to skydiving and catamarans. Choose experiences from 100+ countries worldwide with easy, expiry date-free booking. From $90 at Tinggly

Adidas Adicolor Classics Firebird Track Jacket Everyone knows this classic track jacket in black, but you can't deny that it looks pretty sweet in red. It has ribbed cuffs, a stand-up collar and zipped pockets for a little extra detail. $100 at Adidas

Victrola Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player This wireless record player is Bluetooth-enabled and comes with built-in speakers for convenience. The "Amazon's Choice" sound system has more than 5,000 reviews. It's "very pleasant and works well," according to one shopper. $100 at Amazon

Best men's Valentine's Day gift ideas under $500

Dzees Dzees Smart Bird Feeder with Camera If he appreciates nature and loves a good bird-watching session, he will love this smart bird feeder. He will be able to explore details and information on more than 10,000 bird species! The high-quality camera will capture vivid footage during both the day and night. $190 at Amazon

Best Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 He can enjoy his tunes and take his calls with two times more active noise cancellation with these AirPods Pro 2. A single charge will leave him with up to six hours of battery life (plus, it's sweat- and water-resistant — perfect for hitting the gym). $330 at Best Buy

Lululemon Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater The softly textured cotton-blend yarns in this crewneck make for a warm and comfortable sweatshirt. It's the perfect gift for any man in your life and will definitely be appreciated. $148 at Lululemon

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch7 If he's aiming to make some fitness gains in 2025, this smartwatch can be a big help. It'll keep track of all his goals and progress, and it also gives helpful Wellness Tips, which is a fun bonus. $360 at Best Buy

Ridge Wallet The Ridge Minimalist Slim Wallet This minimalist front-pocket wallet is designed to remain as slim as possible while holding 1-12 cards. The anodized aluminum plating provides a scratch-resistant surface against daily wear and tear. For those weary of virtual crime, the wallet is built with RFIF-blocking plates to prevent wireless theft. $107 at Amazon

MEATER MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth If meat is their main food group, it’s probably for the best that it’s cooked through. Avoid any food poisoning mishaps and enjoy tender, perfectly-cooked beef, pork, chicken and more with this top-rated meat thermometer. $150 at Amazon

Amazon ORORO Men's Heated Vest This sleek heated vest is the ultimate winter essential, especially if he works outdoors. It features four carbon fibre heating elements that'll keep him toasty across the chest, mid-back and even the pockets for extra coziness. $180 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.