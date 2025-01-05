20 People Who Woke Up One Morning Over The Last Week And Completely And Totally Ruined The Rest Of Their Year

Dave Stopera
·2 min read

1.The person whose car is eatin' good tonight:

Spilled slow cooker with sauce and meatballs on a car floor, creating a messy scene
u/primarypretend2587 / Via reddit.com

2.The person who got EXACTLY what they ordered:

Wooden puzzle piece with text: "You are my piece (is there a way for you to make it look like the word 'piece' is scratched off and then the word 'peace' next to it?)."
u/cstangs_ / Via reddit.com

3.The person who just invented perhaps the most effective alarm clock ever:

Bedroom with a bed under a large, wooden board hanging at an angle, above the side with white bedding
u/eatingsubwaycookies / Via reddit.com

4.The Picasso of the washing machine:

Inside view of a dryer drum with ink stains on the surfaces, light in the center illuminating the interior
u/mistermoody206 / Via reddit.com

5.The person who airmailed their neighbors a very special gift:

View from a balcony showing chairs and buildings below, with several balconies on the opposite building
u/stunningtelevision51 / Via reddit.com

6.The person who will never feel whole again:

Large puzzle with spiral pattern missing one piece, placed on a wooden table
u/stepped-leader / Via reddit.com

7.The person whose soup got banished to the Underworld:

A close-up of a well-used, empty frying pan with a textured surface. Nearby, a partially visible wooden box and magazine
u/vkreep / Via reddit.com

8.The person who might a tiny, tiny mess:

Mixer overflowed with batter, spilling onto a kitchen floor with batter splatters. Nearby signs are visible but text is not readable
u/bewilderbat17 / Via reddit.com

9.The person whose "discreet packaging" wasn't so discreet:

A hand holds a packaged item labeled "Home Appliance: Rotate and Vibrate" with a barcode visible on the packaging
u/noxi-ous / Via reddit.com

10.The person who accidentally sent THIS to their work group chat:

A person holds a phone displaying text messages, including "Merry Christmas!!" and a mix of emojis, with an apologetic message below
u/deathslayer_420 / Via reddit.com

11.The person who just ruined somebody's birthday:

A smashed cake on a doormat, partially showing blue icing and a message, likely dropped
u/dork-a-saurus-rex / Via reddit.com

12.The person who gave their car a nice, tangerine-y sheen:

A can of tangerine-flavored sparkling water is nestled in snow and ice within a car cup holder
u/gldnpr / Via reddit.com

13.The person who found a little friend in their chocolate:

A hand holds a partially eaten Ferrero Rocher chocolate with a visible almond inside. Text overlay: "Omg guys I thought it was just a rumour ?"
u/graveyyardd / Via reddit.com

14.The person whose cake was beautifully designed:

Chocolate cake with flower decorations and text: "Happy Anniversary and Red Heart." Three crescent-shaped chocolate pieces adorn the cake
u/charliebrown3011 / Via reddit.com

15.The person who almost took a bite from Hell:

Close-up of a pepperoni pizza slice showing crust, sauce, and pepperoni slices
u/luckyluke162 / Via reddit.com

16.The person whose relaxing bath just took a troubling turn:

Bathtub filled with yellow water
u/ashevian / Via reddit.com

17.The person who got this for a tip:

Two novelty bills labeled "One Billion Dollars" from the "Sovereign States of America" featuring an image of a person giving a thumbs up
u/sublimnalliminal / Via reddit.com

18.The person who is keeping score for the ghosts today:

Empty indoor basketball court, viewed from the scorer's table with scoreboard showing zeroes; basketball on the table
u/plenty_history_2107 / Via reddit.com

19.The person who will probably spend about four hours of this flight standing up to go to the bathroom:

Airplane seat view showing tray table, cup holder, and magazine titled "The Wings of China" in seat pocket
u/epic1107 / Via reddit.com

20.The person whose bagel would have that lovable ogre Shrek in tears:

A plain bagel with a slightly browned, textured surface on a wooden cutting board

You really hate to see it.

u/beortheold / Via reddit.com

