20 People Who Woke Up One Morning Over The Last Week And Completely And Totally Ruined The Rest Of Their Year
1.The person whose car is eatin' good tonight:
2.The person who got EXACTLY what they ordered:
3.The person who just invented perhaps the most effective alarm clock ever:
4.The Picasso of the washing machine:
5.The person who airmailed their neighbors a very special gift:
6.The person who will never feel whole again:
7.The person whose soup got banished to the Underworld:
8.The person who might a tiny, tiny mess:
9.The person whose "discreet packaging" wasn't so discreet:
10.The person who accidentally sent THIS to their work group chat:
11.The person who just ruined somebody's birthday:
12.The person who gave their car a nice, tangerine-y sheen:
13.The person who found a little friend in their chocolate:
14.The person whose cake was beautifully designed:
15.The person who almost took a bite from Hell:
16.The person whose relaxing bath just took a troubling turn:
17.The person who got this for a tip:
18.The person who is keeping score for the ghosts today:
19.The person who will probably spend about four hours of this flight standing up to go to the bathroom:
20.The person whose bagel would have that lovable ogre Shrek in tears: