These are 2025’s cheapest destinations to fly to from the UK

Bremen in Germany has been named by Skyscanner as the cheapest destination for UK travellers in 2025 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A historic city in Germany has been named the cheapest destination to fly to from the UK in 2025, as other unsung European destinations also top the list as affordable trips to book throughout the year.

Flight comparison website Skyscanner has revealed where the cheapest destinations are in the world for those looking to book a trip from the UK in 2025.

Around 95 per cent of UK travellers say that cost is a major factor in influencing where they decide to book a holiday away or a short weekend break this year, with 50 per cent also admitting they spend the same amount of time planning a holiday as they would deciding on a major, purchase like buying a new home.

When spending large amounts on a getaway, 85 per cent say they end up overthinking their holiday planning, making sure they are definitely willing to part with their money on a particular destination, which can often lead to a delay in a decision and missing out on seasonal deals.

Skyscanner analysed millions of flight bookings and calculated the average return economy seat price for all departure cities within 2025.

Topping the list is the city of Bremen in Germany, a historic and cultural hub that can be reached for the average flight return price of £39.

The Hanseatic city hosts many attractions, including the Gothic-style town hall and the statue of Roland, a Unesco world heritage site that is thought of as outstanding representations of civic autonomy and sovereignty that developed throughout the Holy Roman Empire.

Next on the list is Poznan, Poland, an under-the-radar city that is home to a historic old town, Gothic architecture and even a croissant museum, which can all be reached at the average price of £58.

In joint third place is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital, Sarajevo, known for its coffee culture and recent war history displayed in powerful exhibitions at its national museum.

The city can be reached for only £67, which ties itself with Asturias in Spain, which also offers the same average price tag in 2025.

The principality of Asturias in the northern region of the country may not be the first contender for a Spanish getaway when up against the likes of the hotspots of the Mediterranean coast, yet the mountainous area shows off picturesque landscapes and pre-Romanesque architecture.

“We know January is the most popular time for Brits looking to book their next holiday,” said Martin Nolan, Skyscanner’s travel trends expert.

“Christmas is a distant memory, we’re back at work and the gloomy UK weather has us pining for sun to look forward to. There are great prices up for grabs in January as travel providers release their January sales and look to compete for demand.”

Skyscanner’s cheapest destinations from the UK for 2025

(average economy return flight prices)

Bremen, Germany for £39 Poznan, Poland for £58 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina for £67 Asturias, Spain for £67 Tirana, Albania for £79 Podgorica, Montenegro for £86 Agadir, Morocco for £87 La Rochelle, France for £88 Milan, Italy for £90 Riga, Latvia for £91

