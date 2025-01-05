2025 Golden Globes red carpet: Best, worst and most memorable looks

It's officially awards season — and our favourite celebrities didn't disappoint on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Ashley Graham during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It's the 2025 Golden Globes -- and the biggest stars are ready for their close up. The who's who of film and television have gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Leading the charge with 10 nominations is the musical Emilia Pérez starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, followed by The Substance starring Demi Moore and the independent film Anora with five nods each. For television, The Bear earned a total of five nominations — the most of any television show this year— followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun with four nominations apiece.

Before the show, the stars hit the red carpet to show off their high-fashion looks. Check out Yahoo Canada's list of every must-see ensemble from the 2025 Golden Globes — including the good, bad and the ugly.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Presenter Mindy Kaling shimmered in a strapless gold column gown by Ashi Studio.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Blanchett, who's nominated for Best Actress – Limited Series or Television Film for her role in Disclaimer, looked regal in a gold ensemble by Louis Vuitton.

Ali Wong

Ali Wong attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The comedian and actress opted for a unique strapless gown by Balenciaga Haute Couture and dramatic black gloves.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Twisters star kept things casual on the red carpet in an unbuttoned black silk shirt and aviator sunglasses.

Tyler James Ferguson

US actor Tyler James Williams arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Abbott Elementary star raised the bar for men's fashion in a fashion-forward charcoal pinstripe suit.

Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The breakout star of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story opted for a classic black tuxedo for the Golden Globes red carpet.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Model Ashley Graham kicked off the red carpet in a glamorous black gown with plunging neckline.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Singer Maren Morris hit the red carpet in a strapless red gown by Carolina Herrera.

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The star of A Complete Unknown arrived in a metallic strapless gown with eye-catching diamond accessories.

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

The Queer Eye host turned up the glamour in a one shoulder hunter green gown with ruched detail.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Bear star and nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role opted for a black gown with feather detail and a mermaid hemline made of tulle.

Abby Elliot

Abby Elliott attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Elliot, who's nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work on The Bear, hit the red carpet in a navy blue gown with pearl neckline by Monique Lhuillier.

Matt Rife

Matt Rife arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The comedian kept things simple on the Golden Globes red carpet in a monochrome black suit with satin lapels.

