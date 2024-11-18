21 best last-minute Amazon Canada advent calendars in 2024 | LEGO, Bonne Maman, Lindt and more

Shop the best last-minute advent calendars on Amazon Canada under $15, $20, $50 and $150.

Dec. 1 is less than two weeks away, so if you have yet to sort out your 2024 advent calendar, it's time to kick your Christmas shopping into high gear.

There are dozens of advent calendars up for grabs this holiday season, but if you're in a time crunch, the Holiday Shop at Amazon Canada is the place to be. Amazon's Holiday Shop has a ton of advent calendars available via fast Prime shipping (Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here), including fan-favourite picks from LEGO, Harry Potter and Yves Rocher.

Quick shop: 5 best advent calendars on Amazon Canada

Lindt Teddy Chocolate Advent Calendar 2024 $19 at Amazon

Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar $115 at Amazon

Yves Rocher Deluxe Advent Calendar $79 at Amazon

VAHDAM Tea Advent Calendar $25 at Amazon

EXIT: Advent Calendar $78 at Amazon

Keep scrolling to shop for the best last-minute advent calendars on Amazon Canada. Just remember — the sooner you order, the better!

Best Amazon advent calendars under $15

Kinder Kinder Bueno 2024 Advent Calendar The Kinder Bueno advent calendar is a delicious way to start your countdown to Christmas. It features two yummy flavours: milk and white chocolate. $11 at Amazon

Hershey's Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Advent Calendar 2024 This yummy advent calendar is a fan favourite for all ages. It features two Kisses chocolates to share each day. $12 at Amazon

Reese's Reese's Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar This "Amazon's Choice" contains 24 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups miniatures candy and one Reese's Nutcracker candy. Amazon reviewers call the treat-filled advent calendar an "absolute delight" and say that if you're a fan of chocolate and peanut butter, it's the "perfect" gift. $12 at Amazon

Lindt Lindt Christmas Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar Odds are you'll finish this long before December, but hey, who cares? Amazon reviewers say this Lindt gift set is the "best" way to countdown to Christmas. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Cadbury Advent Calendar What better way to countdown to Christmas than with chocolate? This treat-filled advent calendar is packed with delicious and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate. $13 at Amazon

Best Amazon advent calendars under $20

KIT KAT After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar Amazon shoppers are clamouring to get their hands on one of these After Eight Chocolate Advent Calendars — and for good reason. Hidden behind each of the 24 windows is a mint and chocolate treat ready to be enjoyed. $16 at Amazon

Care Royal Fishing Advent Calendar 2024 Shopping for a fisherman? This advent calendar features 24 days of fishing surprises, including spoon lures, soft plastic lures, Popper, Minnow, VIB, Frog and more. $18 (originally $19) at Amazon

Pukka Pukka Herbal Tea Advent Calendar Baby, it's cold outside. Pour yourself a piping cuppa tea and relax by the fire. A fan-favourite from Pukka, this tea advent calendar features 24 individual herbal tea sachets, perfect for cozy winter nights. $18 at Amazon

Lindt Lindt Teddy Chocolate Advent Calendar 2024 Ring in the season the way it was intended — with chocolate. This fan-favourite advent calendar features 24 days of chocolate surprises. $19 at Amazon

Best Amazon advent calendars under $50

VAHDAM VAHDAM Tea Advent Calendar A thoughtful gift idea for tea drinkers, this fan-favourite advent calendar features 24 unique tea blends, including Ginger Chocolate, Tumeric Moringa, Cookies & Cream and High Mountain. $25 at Amazon

LEGO LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2024 This kid-friendly Christmas countdown is designed with children ages five and up in mind. The 253-piece set it packed with 24 days of characters, activities and surprises. $35 (originally $48) at Amazon

LEGO LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Advent Calendar 2024 Give a young Marvel fan the perfect start to the holidays with the LEGO Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar. It's packed with 24 daily surprises for boys and girls aged 7 and up, including Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Miles Morales and Venom minifigures. $49 at Amazon

Best Amazon advent calendars under $150

Tony's Chocolonely Tony's Chocolonely Christmas Countdown Calendar Indulge in fairtrade chocolate this holiday season and look forward to individually wrapped dark, milk, and white chocolates infused with almond, hazelnut, nougat, sea salt, caramel, pretzel, raspberry, and crackling sugar. $54 at Amazon

LEGO LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 This 368-piece kid-friendly Star Wars advent calendar takes builders through the history of LEGO Star Wars sets in chronological order from 1999 to 2024. $60 at Amazon

Thames & Kosmos EXIT: The Game Advent Calendar Your favourite Hollywood star has gone missing while filming their latest Christmas movie, and it's up to you to find out where they went! Each puzzle of this 24-day game takes approximately 10-15 minutes to solve, making it the perfect pre or post-dinner activity. $78 at Amazon

YVES ROCHER Yves Rocher Deluxe Advent Calendar You can kiss dry skin goodbye with this 24-door advent calendar from Yves Rocher. It's packed with enough mini hand creams for every bag you own, plus a bevy of balms, moisturizers and repairing creams to cover every inch of your chapped winter skin. Nothing in this advent calendar is overly specific for hair or skin type, so it's a good beauty buy for the person whose primary concern is moisturized hands, lips and feet. One Yahoo Canada editor tested the advent calendar — here's her honest review. $79 at Amazon

Gertex MLB Toronto Blue Jays Advent Calendar For the Blue Jays fan and sock-lover alike, this 12-day advent calendar includes four pairs of dress socks, two pairs of cushioned winter crew socks, four pairs of athletic socks, and two pairs of quarter-length socks. $90 at Amazon

Bonne Maman Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar The Bonne Maman's 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar is teeming with 24 limited-edition jams and spreads in mini jars, including new and fan-favourite flavours. This year, shoppers can look forward to flavours like caramel with coffee, apricot with orange blossom and guava. $115 at Amazon

