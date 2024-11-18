21 best last-minute Amazon Canada advent calendars in 2024 | LEGO, Bonne Maman, Lindt and more
Shop the best last-minute advent calendars on Amazon Canada under $15, $20, $50 and $150.
Dec. 1 is less than two weeks away, so if you have yet to sort out your 2024 advent calendar, it's time to kick your Christmas shopping into high gear.
There are dozens of advent calendars up for grabs this holiday season, but if you're in a time crunch, the Holiday Shop at Amazon Canada is the place to be. Amazon's Holiday Shop has a ton of advent calendars available via fast Prime shipping (Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here), including fan-favourite picks from LEGO, Harry Potter and Yves Rocher.
Quick shop: 5 best advent calendars on Amazon Canada
Lindt Teddy Chocolate Advent Calendar 2024
Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Yves Rocher Deluxe Advent Calendar
VAHDAM Tea Advent Calendar
EXIT: Advent Calendar
Keep scrolling to shop for the best last-minute advent calendars on Amazon Canada. Just remember — the sooner you order, the better!
Best Amazon advent calendars under $15
The Kinder Bueno advent calendar is a delicious way to start your countdown to Christmas. It features two yummy flavours: milk and white chocolate.
This yummy advent calendar is a fan favourite for all ages. It features two Kisses chocolates to share each day.
This "Amazon's Choice" contains 24 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups miniatures candy and one Reese's Nutcracker candy. Amazon reviewers call the treat-filled advent calendar an "absolute delight" and say that if you're a fan of chocolate and peanut butter, it's the "perfect" gift.
Odds are you'll finish this long before December, but hey, who cares? Amazon reviewers say this Lindt gift set is the "best" way to countdown to Christmas.
What better way to countdown to Christmas than with chocolate? This treat-filled advent calendar is packed with delicious and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate.
Best Amazon advent calendars under $20
Amazon shoppers are clamouring to get their hands on one of these After Eight Chocolate Advent Calendars — and for good reason. Hidden behind each of the 24 windows is a mint and chocolate treat ready to be enjoyed.
Shopping for a fisherman? This advent calendar features 24 days of fishing surprises, including spoon lures, soft plastic lures, Popper, Minnow, VIB, Frog and more.
Baby, it's cold outside. Pour yourself a piping cuppa tea and relax by the fire. A fan-favourite from Pukka, this tea advent calendar features 24 individual herbal tea sachets, perfect for cozy winter nights.
Ring in the season the way it was intended — with chocolate. This fan-favourite advent calendar features 24 days of chocolate surprises.
This brain-twisting advent calendar is brimming with 24 games, puzzles and riddles to solve before Christmas.
Best Amazon advent calendars under $50
A thoughtful gift idea for tea drinkers, this fan-favourite advent calendar features 24 unique tea blends, including Ginger Chocolate, Tumeric Moringa, Cookies & Cream and High Mountain.
This magical advent calendar is filled with more than 25 collectible items and holiday surprises. Reviewers call it "high quality" and say the artwork inside is "gorgeous."
This kid-friendly Christmas countdown is designed with children ages five and up in mind. The 253-piece set it packed with 24 days of characters, activities and surprises.
Enjoy a well-caffeinated countdown to Christmas with this coffee machine-compatible coffee advent calendar.
Give a young Marvel fan the perfect start to the holidays with the LEGO Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar. It's packed with 24 daily surprises for boys and girls aged 7 and up, including Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Miles Morales and Venom minifigures.
Best Amazon advent calendars under $150
Indulge in fairtrade chocolate this holiday season and look forward to individually wrapped dark, milk, and white chocolates infused with almond, hazelnut, nougat, sea salt, caramel, pretzel, raspberry, and crackling sugar.
This 368-piece kid-friendly Star Wars advent calendar takes builders through the history of LEGO Star Wars sets in chronological order from 1999 to 2024.
Your favourite Hollywood star has gone missing while filming their latest Christmas movie, and it's up to you to find out where they went! Each puzzle of this 24-day game takes approximately 10-15 minutes to solve, making it the perfect pre or post-dinner activity.
You can kiss dry skin goodbye with this 24-door advent calendar from Yves Rocher. It's packed with enough mini hand creams for every bag you own, plus a bevy of balms, moisturizers and repairing creams to cover every inch of your chapped winter skin. Nothing in this advent calendar is overly specific for hair or skin type, so it's a good beauty buy for the person whose primary concern is moisturized hands, lips and feet.
One Yahoo Canada editor tested the advent calendar — here's her honest review.
For the Blue Jays fan and sock-lover alike, this 12-day advent calendar includes four pairs of dress socks, two pairs of cushioned winter crew socks, four pairs of athletic socks, and two pairs of quarter-length socks.
The Bonne Maman's 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar is teeming with 24 limited-edition jams and spreads in mini jars, including new and fan-favourite flavours. This year, shoppers can look forward to flavours like caramel with coffee, apricot with orange blossom and guava.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.