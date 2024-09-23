22 Game-Changing Organization Hacks That Feel Like Literal Cheat Codes (But Are Actually SO Simple)

If you feel like you should be wearing a hazmat suit just to trudge through your home right now, you're not alone; my place is a mess, and sometimes it feels like implementing a single new organizational system will make me implode. But fear not: I scoured the always-helpful r/OrganizationPorn community to find the most doable tidying-up hacks and solutions — and after sifting through them all, I feel so much better already. Here are the best ones.

1.Instead of fumbling your precarious stack of pots and pans all over the floor when you only need one, use a pair of Command hooks to keep them elevated and within easy reach.

Kitchen utensils and cookware, including various pots, pans, knives, and spoons, are organized and hung on a wall

Bonus: You'll look like a kitchen pro!

u/Joiion / Via reddit.com

2.Plastic bins with labels for each and every category of pre-made meal — breakfast, lunches, dinners, and even person-specific — are the freezer organization solution you didn't even know you needed.

A neatly organized freezer displaying various labeled compartments filled with different frozen food items
u/ermpickle / Via reddit.com

3.And while you're revamping your freezer (or fridge) to actually work for you instead of against you, grab some pantry-friendly plastic bins to maximize your storage space.

Organized pantry shelves with various labeled airtight containers, jars, and packages of food items and ingredients, displaying a neat and tidy arrangement
u/hermion123 / Via reddit.com

4.A basement where every item has a labeled, designated home? Shivers down my spine. And before you splurge on a fancy labeling machine, this is proof that sometimes the best labels are your printer, some packaging tape, and a vision.

Organized storage room with labeled bins for supplies, crafts, toys, Christmas decorations, and other items
u/pythonidae_love / Via reddit.com

5.For the cluster of cords behind your computer that are there for reasons you never know (until you're forced to figure it out, that is), folded labels can help you identify each one at a glance.

Labeled cables connected to a computer, identifying their purposes: Stream Deck, Left Monitor, Xbox, Keyboard, Hue, Right Monitor, and Main Monitor
u/KittyKosmos / Via reddit.com

6.With a home for my workout doodads that isn't just...well, the floor, maybe I'd actually work out.

Home gym setup includes resistance bands, hand weights, bike, water bottles, protein shaker, cleaning wipes, and neatly rolled towels on shelves

The towels and water bottles are an excellent touch.

u/Crumbsnatcher508 / Via reddit.com

7.This cable storage system, as u/Graphicnovelnick puts it, is "visual ASMR for my brain."

Two compartments of various connectors and cables, organized and labeled: USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, Audio Cables, USB to Micro, USB to Type B, USB to Mini

8.Or if your cable situation can't be confined to two small bins, think about breaking them into their own boxes and devoting a shelf or two to them.

Labeled boxes on a shelf organize various electronic accessories, including audio cables, HDMI to HDMI cables, USB extenders, and power adapters

9.If you thought your desk or nightstand was the only logical place to keep a charging cable organizer, your bathroom countertop would like to have a word.

Electric shaver, cable management box, and electric toothbrush on a granite bathroom counter
u/LukeVenable / Via reddit.com

10.Don't you *ever* forget that you can use magnets on your fridge — and I'm talking about the super useful kinds (like measuring spoon organizers and hooks), not the weird little souvenir you bought on that family vacation six years ago and haven't thought about since.

Kitchen wall organization with three shelves of labeled spice jars, magnetic strips holding utensils, and hanging measuring cups, paper towels, and oven mitts
u/Dependent_Top_4425 / Via reddit.com

11.Sometimes, five simple labels are all that stand between you and not seething with rage when you need some Tylenol from your "random necessities" cabinet.

A kitchen cabinet with three shelves contains various health and wellness products labeled as First Aid, Sleep and Sick, and Food and Vitamins

12.If you, like u/m4ng0ju1ce, have a "weird nook" in your room that won't quite fit anything, turn it into extra storage space by installing some simple DIY shelves.

Organized shelves in a small nook containing labeled bins with toiletries, towels, cleaning supplies, and a plant. Rolls of paper towels are on the bottom shelf
u/m4ng0ju1ce / Via reddit.com

13.This gorgeously organized desk drawer for an eight-year-old will probably last for all of 30 minutes, but it's the thought that counts, right?

A drawer filled with art supplies, including buttons, beads, scissors, pencils, markers, glue, thread, and various small crafting materials
u/satsumasilk / Via reddit.com

14.Attention all purse-owning people: Purse organizers are a real thing you can buy. And as evidenced by this photo, they make a world of difference.

A closet shelf filled with various handbags, including floral designs, cartoon characters, and leather styles
u/PathAgirl14 / Via reddit.com

15.With a few hours of spare time and some assorted shelves and hooks, you, like u/BarZealousideal390, could turn that random useless corner of your basement into a user-friendly cleaning command center.

A small storage room with cleaning supplies, paper towels, cleaning tools hung on the wall, assorted groceries on shelves, and a mop bucket near the stairs
u/BarZealousideal390 / Via reddit.com

16.Iconic hack to amp up your organization aesthetic, according to u/Dry_Parsnip_9274: If your wire pantry shelves are an eyesore, you can easily upgrade them with wooden shelf coverings.

Organized pantry with labeled wicker and white plastic baskets holding various food items, including cereal, pasta, canned goods, and condiments

17.But if you're looking for a no-buy solution to clutter and chaos, snip off the bottom of your milk cartons (and clean them, please) to use them as free, height-customizable drawer organization bins — like u/avidbookreader45.

A neatly organized junk drawer with various small items like batteries, glue, tape, scissors, and paper clips, each stored in empty milk cartons for easy access
u/avidbookreader45 / Via reddit.com

18.This bathroom overhaul healed me. That's all.

Top image shows a cluttered bathroom counter with various hygiene and beauty products. Bottom image shows the same counter organized with toiletries neatly arranged
u/Itsnottuna / Via reddit.com

19.Don't you EVER underestimate a pegboard.

Crafting workspace with sewing machine, organized shelves on a pegboard with threads, scissors, and crafting tools. Artwork and shoes displayed on the wall
u/shilena / Via reddit.com

20.Ever, ever, ever.

Laundry room with a stacked washer and dryer. A pegboard holds laundry detergent, fabric softener, an iron, dryer sheets, and a laundry bag
u/kyjk / Via reddit.com

21.For the kitchen, too? Beyond practical.

A neatly organized kitchen workstation featuring a pegboard with various cooking utensils, a mixer, cookbooks, a fruit bowl, and a decanter
u/gunbather / Via reddit.com

22.And last but not least, a friendly reminder that your organization solutions don't need to be "aesthetic" to be functional.

Kitchen cupboard with multiple plastic containers labeled with contents such as tea, sugar, lentils, pasta shapes, rice, split peas, and various spices
u/concrete_kid21 / Via reddit.com

What's your favorite trick for keeping your home organized and clutter-free? Tell us in the comments or through this form.

