22 Game-Changing Organization Hacks That Feel Like Literal Cheat Codes (But Are Actually SO Simple)

If you feel like you should be wearing a hazmat suit just to trudge through your home right now, you're not alone; my place is a mess, and sometimes it feels like implementing a single new organizational system will make me implode. But fear not: I scoured the always-helpful r/OrganizationPorn community to find the most doable tidying-up hacks and solutions — and after sifting through them all, I feel so much better already. Here are the best ones.

1.Instead of fumbling your precarious stack of pots and pans all over the floor when you only need one, use a pair of Command hooks to keep them elevated and within easy reach.

Bonus: You'll look like a kitchen pro!

2.Plastic bins with labels for each and every category of pre-made meal — breakfast, lunches, dinners, and even person-specific — are the freezer organization solution you didn't even know you needed.

3.And while you're revamping your freezer (or fridge) to actually work for you instead of against you, grab some pantry-friendly plastic bins to maximize your storage space.

4.A basement where every item has a labeled, designated home? Shivers down my spine. And before you splurge on a fancy labeling machine, this is proof that sometimes the best labels are your printer, some packaging tape, and a vision.

5.For the cluster of cords behind your computer that are there for reasons you never know (until you're forced to figure it out, that is), folded labels can help you identify each one at a glance.

6.With a home for my workout doodads that isn't just...well, the floor, maybe I'd actually work out.

The towels and water bottles are an excellent touch.

7.This cable storage system, as u/Graphicnovelnick puts it, is "visual ASMR for my brain."

BTW, you can find plenty of cable storage organizers online, but the labels and diagram are truly chef's kiss. No more flinging cords all over your room as you frantically dig for your backup phone charger cable.

8.Or if your cable situation can't be confined to two small bins, think about breaking them into their own boxes and devoting a shelf or two to them.

u/luckytotsu/luckytots avatarluckytotsu/luckytotsFeb 13, 2023759Post karma279Comment karmaWhat is karma?FollowChat / Via reddit.com

9.If you thought your desk or nightstand was the only logical place to keep a charging cable organizer, your bathroom countertop would like to have a word.

10.Don't you *ever* forget that you can use magnets on your fridge — and I'm talking about the super useful kinds (like measuring spoon organizers and hooks), not the weird little souvenir you bought on that family vacation six years ago and haven't thought about since.

11.Sometimes, five simple labels are all that stand between you and not seething with rage when you need some Tylenol from your "random necessities" cabinet.

Immediately adding a "poop and vitamins" category to mine.

12.If you, like u/m4ng0ju1ce, have a "weird nook" in your room that won't quite fit anything, turn it into extra storage space by installing some simple DIY shelves.

13.This gorgeously organized desk drawer for an eight-year-old will probably last for all of 30 minutes, but it's the thought that counts, right?

14.Attention all purse-owning people: Purse organizers are a real thing you can buy. And as evidenced by this photo, they make a world of difference.

15.With a few hours of spare time and some assorted shelves and hooks, you, like u/BarZealousideal390, could turn that random useless corner of your basement into a user-friendly cleaning command center.

16.Iconic hack to amp up your organization aesthetic, according to u/Dry_Parsnip_9274: If your wire pantry shelves are an eyesore, you can easily upgrade them with wooden shelf coverings.

Maybe I'm naive, but these look like solid wood shelves to me.

17.But if you're looking for a no-buy solution to clutter and chaos, snip off the bottom of your milk cartons (and clean them, please) to use them as free, height-customizable drawer organization bins — like u/avidbookreader45.

18.This bathroom overhaul healed me. That's all.

19.Don't you EVER underestimate a pegboard.

20.Ever, ever, ever.

21.For the kitchen, too? Beyond practical.

22.And last but not least, a friendly reminder that your organization solutions don't need to be "aesthetic" to be functional.

