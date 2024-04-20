The joy of antique and vintage shopping is in the unearthing of treasures, ready for a new home and a new life. Sourcing the right pieces can be a thankless task however, and visits to markets and charity shops can be fruitless.



A relatively new wave of online marketplaces, independent stores and and apps are changing the way we shop for antiques for the better. Marketplaces like Selency, Pamono and 1st Dibs provide a platform for antique resellers and shops to sell their wares worldwide, the newly-launched Narchie does so in a handy app format, while savvy vintage store owners like The Old Cinema and Louisa Grace Interiors are migrating online.



These wonderful stores showcase the best antique and vintage designs from Ercol to Eames, breathe new life into reclaimed shop counters, dressers and bar stools, and source industrial pendant lights, apothecary jars and ceramics from the sprawling European antiques markets.

Read on for 23 of the best online stores for antique and vintage furniture, homeware, lighting and accessories.

1. Selency

Selency is what every secondhand and antique shop should be. It is an absolute treat to browse, full of design delights and unique finds at affordable price points. Pieces are sourced from all over Europe and cover every conceivable design era. It is up there with our favourites.

Shop selency





2. The Old Cinema

We love The Old Cinema for its huge selection of antique and vintage furniture, lighting and accessories that is as diverse as it is unpredictable. The Old Cinema store in West London is a unique shopping destination set in a former picture house with a 10,000 square foot showroom to explore.

3. Narchie

Narchie is a welcome disruptor in the vintage retail space. The homeware marketplace app hosts a new generation of digitally-savvy decor enthusiasts, buying, selling and connecting in one place. It's a must-download to discover the best vintage resellers.

4. Vinterior

Vinterior is the UK's leading pre-owned furniture marketplace, which means it has choice and lots of it. The site is a labyrinth of mid-century, antique, Art Deco and more, and you can while away happy hours browsing through it all.

5. The Peanut Vendor

This one is for real design aficionados. If you're a fan of 20th century furniture and accessories, from Postmodern dining chairs to Italian lighting and surrealist sculpture, you'll find something at The Peanut Vendor.

Shop The Peanut Vendor

6. Etsy

If you're a dedicated browser and take pleasure in the hunt for the perfect piece, don't overlook Etsy for antiques and vintage finds. There is a handy filter you can use while browsing their home categories to display all of the secondhand pieces.

Shop Etsy

7. Home Barn

Home Barn is a one-stop shop for anyone who lives – or dreams of living – in a quintessential country cottage. Accessories and furniture have a wonderful rustic quality, distressed and time-worn which only adds to the charm. We have our eye on a couple of antique shop counters that would make the perfect kitchen island.

8. Oxfam

Shoppers willing to put in the browsing time on the Oxfam website will reap the benefits. There is plenty to look at – they have over 1,000 pieces of ceramic alone – including vintage Wedgwood and Japanese porcelain teapots.

9. The Hoarde

The Hoarde is a real find. This vintage and antique marketplace is full of curiosities and one-offs, like crayon-shaped coat stands, art panels taken from fairground carousels and a metre-high pink stone flamingo. We're also really taken with their bar accessories, from Art Deco champagne coupes to bamboo bar carts and French serving platters.

Shop The Hoarde

10. 1st Dibs

1st Dibs is where you go to find the best antique dealers from around the world – although we recommend you filter to show sellers in your own country, as the choice is ample. There are plenty of reasonably priced pieces available (see our selection below,) alongside blow-the-budget wishlist items.

11. Design Vintage

Design Vintage is great for big pieces of vintage furniture, like handsome wardrobes and sideboards, chunky stools and benches. There are new pieces on the site too, but as the name suggests, everything has a charming weathered and vintage feel.

12. The Antik Store

Great for accessories and finishing touches. Take particular note of the tableware on the Antik Store website for a delicious array of vintage Italian pasta bowls, 18th century French serving platters and hand-embroidered napkins.

13. Anemone

Anemone founder, Lia Briamonte, describes her style as Italy meets Palm Springs, so expect some of the boldest examples of 1970s and 1980s design, from chunky lucite tables to colourful Murano lamps, vintage disco balls and some exceptional early Cassina pieces.

Shop Anemone



14. Merchant & Found

We would recommend Merchant & Found for its fabulous 1960s industrial pendant lights alone, which are oversized and perfect for a country kitchen. Have a look too at the 1950s bistro dining chairs and their collection of restored Mucke Melder armchairs too.

15. Facebook Marketplace

While we don't recommend overlooking Facebook Marketplace for some of the best antique deals out there, exercise caution with the type of ads you look at – there can be scammers among them, although usually easy to spot.

16. Colours of Arley

Colours of Arley is originally a fabric company – known for making the best striped fabrics available – but they do release a small number of fabulous vintage collections made up of preloved pieces reupholstered in signature Colours of Arley stripes, chosen by journalist and designer, Jess Alavi-Ellis.

Shop Colours of Arley

17. Owl & The Elephant

The husband and wife behind Owl & The Elephant travel to antique markets around the UK and Europe to source their predominantly industrial, mid-century and Scandinavian pieces and restore those that need a bit of help. Their neatly-edited website is a great antidote to some of the more overwhelming online marketplaces.

18. Retrouvius

Retrouvius is owned and run by the acclaimed designers behind the Retrouvius design studio. The website is unique on our list for its collection of reclaimed and salvaged architectural pieces, like framed school windows, oak balustrades, and fluted iron columns.

19. Louisa Grace Interiors

While the offering is small, it is perfectly formed. Louisa Grace Interiors does antique and vintage furniture best – it is an absolute must-visit if you're after vintage sideboards or dressers.

20. Bull + Tash

There's a definite preference for the timeless designs of the 1950s and 1960s at Bull + Tash alongside a lot of the classic Scandinavian pieces. This is where you should go if you love all things retro.

Shop Bull + Tash

21. Pamono

Pamono is another brilliant marketplace housing some of the best antique resellers and vintage dealers both near and far. They cover every conceivable design style, era and budget, and it’s a total delight to browse through the site in search of something truly special.

Shop Pamono







22. Lovely & Co

For a small vintage store, Lovely & Co have some of the best design names on our list. Eames chairs sit with vintage Ercol, Marcel Breuer, alongside reclaimed tables and industrial lighting.

Shop Lovely & Co

23. eBay

Never overlook eBay. Although admittedly a labyrinth of new and old, there are some brilliant bargains to be had and antique treasures to be found by the more patient among us.

Shop Ebay

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.

You Might Also Like