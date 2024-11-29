23 gifts our editors adore, all on sale for Black Friday

It's no secret that Yahoo writers and editors love to shop. Indeed, we've made a career of it! When some people throw their hands up in the air and say, "I don't know what to buy!" we say, "Bring it!" So if you need a gift idea, you've come to the right place. And if you want to buy more for less, well, you're also in the right spot, because all of these editor-approved gifts are on sale for Black Friday.

Amazon Seenlast Candle Warmer Lamp with Timer $27 $40 Save $13 with coupon "As someone whose greatest fear is burning my house down, I'm a little obsessed with these pretty yet practical gadgets. Not only do they allow you to enjoy the scent of your favorite candles without any flame, they can also extend their lives as well. I plan on getting a few of these to gift to family and friends this year; at under $30, it's a small price to pay for some peace of mind." —Britt Ross, Senior Deals Writer Save $13 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Ugg Euphoria Plush Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket $75 $125 Save $50 "Who doesn't want to curl up in a ridiculously soft blanket during the winter months? There is nothing I love more than hanging on my couch underneath a pile of blankets, so I plan on adding this faux fur one from Ugg into the mix. It's machine-washable and neutral enough to go with any home decor. While this throw is on sale, I plan on snagging it right away." —Julia Webb, Shopping Manager $75 at Amazon

Amazon Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, Standard Size $9 $19 Save $10 "I'm a huge fan of my silk pillowcase — I feel like royalty while sleeping on the smooth surface, but it also keeps my hair from breaking and frizzing at night. This holiday season, I'm going to spread the wealth and gift these to friends and family. At just $10, it makes the perfect stocking stuffer. You can also choose from tons of different colors — everything from neutrals to bright pink and teal — so there's a style for everyone on your list." —Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor $9 at Amazon

Amazon Venustas Men's Polar Fleece Heated Jacket $91 $190 Save $99 "Do you know how hard it is to get a tween boy to wear any sort of coat or jacket? Well, I've finally found a workaround: This battery-pack-powered fleece. It's light enough not to bug a coat-averse kid from the get-go, and they can toggle between three heat levels by pressing a button. If you're not part of the bus-stop crew, never fear — it would be a great gift for anyone who wants a little extra warmth without the bulk this winter." —Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor $91 at Amazon

Amazon Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon "This is a worthy stocking stuffer for any pet owner. It grabs hair from rugs, upholstery, pet beds — basically, any pet-loved place or perch — way more effectively than a vacuum, and you can use it over and over, so say goodbye to those annoying rollers of sticky tape. The only downside is that once you use it, you'll realize that your house has not actually been clean since you brought home Fido or Fluffy," —Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor Save $14 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Bose Ultra Open Earbuds $249 $299 Save $50 "I usually don’t wear earbuds since they tend to fall out of my ears, but a few months ago, Bose gifted me a pair of these Ultra Open Earbuds, and I can’t get enough of them! They fit like an ear cuff, so they actually stay put. Plus, they're not noise-cancelling, which I love because I can still hear the world around me. This makes me feel a lot safer while I’m out walking. And I’m definitely not alone in loving them — Oprah even featured them on her Favorite Things List this year! Now that they're on sale, I’m thinking they’d make the perfect Christmas gift for my sister." —Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer $249 at Amazon

Amazon Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented $15 $31 Save $16 "I use an artificial Christmas tree, so I love lighting up this Balsam and Cedar scent from Yankee Candle to give my apartment that cozy holiday feel. This enchanting blend features aromatic balsam, cedarwood and juniper berry — it smells exactly like a real tree. It should last me through the holidays, though I might get a second just to be safe." —Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer $15 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage $277 $370 Save $93 "As someone who always travels with just a carry-on, no matter how long the trip, I have to say this Travelpro suitcase is a total dream! It rolls so effortlessly, and the contour grip handle feels super comfortable to hold. I love how both sections have zippered panels that help compress my belongings, plus there are multiple pockets for all my smaller items. The best part? It has an expansion zipper that gives me an extra two inches of space, which is a lifesaver when I get carried away with souvenir shopping!" —Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer $277 at Amazon

Amazon L'ange Hair Le Styliste Luxury Hair Dryer $119 $250 Save $131 "If you really want to treat someone this season, get them the L'ange Le Stylist hair dryer. It's super lightweight, dries hair fast and leaves hair silky smooth. My mom bought one over the summer and made me compare it to my Dyson, and I have to say, I like this one better! It's so much lighter. Unfortunately, she took hers on a trip abroad and it broke, but she loved it so much she bought another one. Now I feel like my beauty-loving teen goddaughter may need one for Christmas (and maybe me too)." —Ellie Conley, Trending Writer $119 at Amazon

Amazon ESW Beauty Raw Juice Cleanse Mask Set $25 $30 Save $5 "I love these ESW face masks. I often buy them to stick in birthday cards as a small treat or bring them on trips to share with friends. This 'juice cleanse' multipack comes with five fruit-forward masks for detoxing pores, brightening, moisturizing and soothing skin and providing anti-aging benefits. And just to note, I have sensitive skin that's prone to breakouts and they've always helped, never irritated my skin. They're great stocking stuffers, but I'll also give out a few to my girlfriends this holiday season." —Ellie Conley, Trending Writer $25 at Amazon

Amazon Asakuki 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser $17 $35 Save $18 "More and more research shows that inhaling certain scents throughout the day (such as rosemary and peppermint) can lead to increased focus and mental clarity overall. This diffuser is wildly well reviewed and it will look cute in my (or my gift recipient's) office too." —Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor $17 at Amazon

Amazon Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie $25 $32 Save $7 "When I tell my teenage daughter to put on a hat in the winter, she inevitably always grabs MY absolute favorite Madewell beanie. So this season, I'm gifting her one of her own. Normally, this cotton hat is $35 at Madewell, but right now Amazon has two colors on sale for less. I'm grabbing both!" — Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director $25 at Amazon

Amazon Tile by Life360 Sticker, 2-Pack $36 $45 Save $9 "I love my husband dearly, but he's never met a TV remote that he didn't near-immediately lose somewhere — in the couch cushions, under the coffee table, sometimes in different rooms from the television entirely. Tile Stickers have been a lifesaver for when we're struggling to locate the Roku clicker, soundbar remote, etc., and I have a feeling this two-pack will come in very handy for a variety of these kinds of items. They're perfect for gifting to any similarly-absent-minded loved ones too — stocking stuffer, anyone?" —Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Writer $36 at Amazon

Amazon Lillusory Oversize Cardigan $36 $40 Save $4 "This oversize cardigan looks very similar to an expensive Jenni Kayne one that's $395, but obviously, this one is a fraction of the price. I got one last year and it's super soft, comfy and washes well — so I had to get two more. This year, I'm going to gift one to my mom. They're great for layering over a T-shirt with jeans or leggings and especially great for travel. I know my snowbird mother will take hers on the plane to Florida this year, and when she lands, it won't take up too much room in her tote bag." —Ellie Conley, Trending Writer $36 at Amazon

Amazon Majestic Pure Sweet Orange Body Scrub $10 $13 Save $3 "This bright, invigorating all-natural scrub is made from some of the most skin-nourishing ingredients around, including sweet orange oil, dead sea salt, organic aloe vera juice and coconut oil. The scent is more tart than candy-sweet and it's amazingly effective for sloughing off dead skin cells. And the price can't be beat." — Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor $10 at Amazon

Amazon Polar Verity Sense Optical Heart Rate Monitor Armband $80 $100 Save $20 "Not everyone likes wearing a watch or ring while exercising. For the fitness buff who wants to track their heart rate and intensity level without restricting wrist or hand movement, Polar's Verity Sense armband is the way to go — Polar is known for its top-notch heart rate products" —Laura Williams, Senior Health Writer $80 at Amazon

Amazon Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat $50 $70 Save $20 with coupon "If you're anything like me, then you stare at a computer for at least eight hours a day. And there's the time spent scrolling TikTok and Instagram after-hours. And, ya know, the hours spent bingeing the latest Netflix release. Well, this heated massager will nip the all-too-inevitable eye strain in the bud. Switch between five different modes until you find the right level of heat, vibration and compression. You can even play some music — either the stuff that comes pre-loaded or your own tunes via Bluetooth — to really zen out. It's a must for anyone looking to amp up their self-care routine in the year ahead, aka everyone you know." —Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor Save $20 with coupon $50 at Amazon

