25+ best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Up to 60% off snowblowers, vacuums and more
Canadian Tire's prices are the lowest they'll be all year — shop Black Friday deals on air fryers, Christmas decor and more.
The most exciting shopping day of the year is here — and Canadian Tire's Black Friday deals are seriously good. The retailer has thousands of items on sale right now, including hefty discounts on brand names like Dyson, T-Fal, Bowflex, Ninja and more.
From Christmas essentials to kitchen appliances like air fryers and beauty must-have like the Dyson Air Wrap, there's a wide range of products that you'll want to add to your cart. Best of all? Canadian Tire says these are the lowest prices of the year, so you don't have to worry about these prices dropping lower in the next few months or on Boxing Day. Scroll onwards to take a look!
Know what you're looking for? Click on any of these categories to be taken directly to the best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals to shop:
Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Editor's picks 🛍️
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler$650$800Save $150
Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Corded Deep Cleaner$85$150Save $65
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell$195$280Save $85
Energizer Alkaline MAX Double A Batteries, 24-pk$10$23Save $13
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO$100$180Save $80
Emergency Fire Blanket for Home & Kitchen$12$20Save $8
Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Home & kitchen
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine$140$240Save $100
For Living Wood Top Open Shelf Kitchen Storage Island$225$450Save $225
Vida by Paderno Bamboo Cutting Board$8$25Save $17
Ninja Flip Space-Saving 8-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer$160$330Save $170
T-fal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer$130$200Save $70
Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Outdoor & Christmas
Certified Telescopic Snow Brush$16$22Save $6
Greenworks 60V 5Ah Single Stage Cordless Snowblower$600$800Save $200
NOMA Advanced EverTough Christmas Lights$25$35Save $10
Yardworks 65558 5-Ton 1-3/4 HP Duo Cut Electric Log Splitter$299$450Save $151
CANVAS Pre-Lit Indoor Christmas Tree$300$400Save $100
Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Tools & hardware
Mastercraft Grade 1A Aluminum Multi-Task Ladder$180$400Save $220
Mastercraft Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Box with Lid$15$25Save $10
Stanley Professional Grade 274-piece Socket Set$200$300Save $100
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jig Saw$150$230Save $80
DeWalt 15A Lightweight Circular Saw$120$180Save $60
Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Sports & recreation
Matrix 4000 Foldable Table Tennis/Ping Pong Table$300$360Save $60
Everlast Powercore Freestanding Heavy Bag$200$330Save $130
Outbound Hardside Spinner Wheels Luggage Set$89$160Save $71
Winnwell Steel Street Hockey Net$60$130Save $70
Outbound Queen Airbed with Built-In Manual Pump$29$68Save $39
Meet the experts
Melina Brum is a shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Style. She is well-versed in e-commerce and passionate about providing Yahoo readers with honest reviews and must-have deals. With a strong background in fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, you can trust her to keep you in the know.
Sarah Rohoman is a shopping editor with an eye for the best deals that'll make your life easier, more comfortable and more magical. She's worked in e-comm for over five years at various publications and she's obsessed with making sure you get the best possible prices.
Chris Stoodley is a lifestyle and news editor at Yahoo Canada who's all about snagging a good deal and getting the best product possible. He's worked across several verticals like news, lifestyle, food, music, entertainment, celebrity and fashion, so he's just the guy you need to make informed decisions about your next purchase.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday 2024 is today, Nov. 29, and you know what that means — it's time to shop! Between now and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), Canadians can shop for tens of thousands of deals on everything from tech and small kitchen appliances to fashion and beauty. Looking for the best Black Friday deals of 2024? Follow along for live updates here.