25+ best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Up to 60% off snowblowers, vacuums and more

The most exciting shopping day of the year is here — and Canadian Tire's Black Friday deals are seriously good. The retailer has thousands of items on sale right now, including hefty discounts on brand names like Dyson, T-Fal, Bowflex, Ninja and more.

From Christmas essentials to kitchen appliances like air fryers and beauty must-have like the Dyson Air Wrap, there's a wide range of products that you'll want to add to your cart. Best of all? Canadian Tire says these are the lowest prices of the year, so you don't have to worry about these prices dropping lower in the next few months or on Boxing Day. Scroll onwards to take a look!

Know what you're looking for? Click on any of these categories to be taken directly to the best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals to shop:

Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Editor's picks 🛍️

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $650 $800 Save $150 See at Canadian Tire

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Corded Deep Cleaner $85 $150 Save $65 See at Canadian Tire

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell $195 $280 Save $85 See at Canadian Tire

Energizer Alkaline MAX Double A Batteries, 24-pk $10 $23 Save $13 See at Canadian Tire

Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO $100 $180 Save $80 See at Canadian Tire

Emergency Fire Blanket for Home & Kitchen $12 $20 Save $8 See at Canadian Tire

Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Home & kitchen

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine $140 $240 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

For Living Wood Top Open Shelf Kitchen Storage Island $225 $450 Save $225 See at Canadian Tire

Vida by Paderno Bamboo Cutting Board $8 $25 Save $17 See at Canadian Tire

Ninja Flip Space-Saving 8-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer $160 $330 Save $170 See at Canadian Tire

T-fal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer $130 $200 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Outdoor & Christmas

Certified Telescopic Snow Brush $16 $22 Save $6 See at Canadian Tire

Greenworks 60V 5Ah Single Stage Cordless Snowblower $600 $800 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

NOMA Advanced EverTough Christmas Lights $25 $35 Save $10 See at Canadian Tire

Yardworks 65558 5-Ton 1-3/4 HP Duo Cut Electric Log Splitter $299 $450 Save $151 See at Canadian Tire

CANVAS Pre-Lit Indoor Christmas Tree $300 $400 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Grade 1A Aluminum Multi-Task Ladder $180 $400 Save $220 See at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Box with Lid $15 $25 Save $10 See at Canadian Tire

Stanley Professional Grade 274-piece Socket Set $200 $300 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jig Saw $150 $230 Save $80 See at Canadian Tire

DeWalt 15A Lightweight Circular Saw $120 $180 Save $60 See at Canadian Tire

Best Canadian Tire Black Friday deals: Sports & recreation

Matrix 4000 Foldable Table Tennis/Ping Pong Table $300 $360 Save $60 See at Canadian Tire

Everlast Powercore Freestanding Heavy Bag $200 $330 Save $130 See at Canadian Tire

Outbound Hardside Spinner Wheels Luggage Set $89 $160 Save $71 See at Canadian Tire

Winnwell Steel Street Hockey Net $60 $130 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Outbound Queen Airbed with Built-In Manual Pump $29 $68 Save $39 See at Canadian Tire

