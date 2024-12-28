26 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Dec. 22-28)

Woof — it’s been a looooooong week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour X, formerly Twitter, to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

My wife has kindly asked me to stop referring to the neutered male pets in our house as “my council of eunuchs” — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) December 23, 2024

It probably feels so good to ram your head into something as a cat — Jamie (@smokeismedicine) December 26, 2024

Raise your hand if you’re guilty of stealing and eating a gingerbread cookie pic.twitter.com/Q18t6Oi8lW — Maui Waui (@mistermauii) December 24, 2024

In the interest of transparency, some of u guys have pets I am super invested in to the point im parasocial w them. — teen vampire, aged 40 (@starswheeled) December 24, 2024

Snoopy is the most famous dog in the world. And he's giving a live performance of his theme song. This is like the dog version of being at a Michael Jackson concert in 1987. "It's not that fire bro 😭😭". Uh...yes it is. Please respect that little guy's culture https://t.co/qm3k3JirNd — 🦫✨America Is Musty✨🦫 (@DragonflyJonez) December 23, 2024

Grinch: I would like to buy a dog



Pet store employee: ok are you a guy?



Grinch: No. I am some sort of gorilla



Pet store employee: That is fine.



Grinch: A green gorilla



Employee: Doesn’t matter — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) December 24, 2024

I love my mom’s dog, she’s such a brave and stupid warrior. whenever I yawn or something in the guest bedroom, she freaks out and barks like crazy until I show myself. then she gets really happy and trots around celebratorily — Lead Actor from Pixar’s Sodas (@ByYourLogic) December 24, 2024

My partner’s family came for Christmas—- meet my cat-in-law pic.twitter.com/NaloyFcRIa — Gingerbread Tigs (@GingerLoafTigs) December 27, 2024

I know I post it every year but just zoom in on baby jaysus. Worth it! pic.twitter.com/NPu2dG2wrw — Mappers (@CarolMaps) December 23, 2024

telepathically conveying to him that i’d take a bullet for him pic.twitter.com/9S5S9Vl1nQ — norberg (@franzkatka) December 26, 2024

are you seeing this?? I’m bigger than the tree!!!🎄 pic.twitter.com/i3c4gvSo3t — Navi (@NaviTheKittyBoy) December 24, 2024

Dear Santa, I’m writing this on behalf of my dog, Monty. He can’t write himself because he’s not very good at holding a pencil, but I want you to know that he’s been a very good boy pic.twitter.com/57NupMHcCY — John Donoghue (@JohnDonoghue64) December 24, 2024

POV jingle sees you and must give you the sniff test pic.twitter.com/nGtAsm6eEh — oreo & monkey (@oreoeocat) December 26, 2024

Does anyone else just pretend not to hear humans when they complain that they have to get up because they have things to do? pic.twitter.com/2KRzpt9G5a — Seamus & Atticus (@JoMacIntosh1) December 22, 2024

When Oliver saw Christmas lights for the first time 🥹💫 pic.twitter.com/K6bEYieXOk — 🎆🥂Dean🍾🎊 (@ItsMeDeaner) December 22, 2024

POV I stole your husband pic.twitter.com/eU7ApJO0rn — Mr. Kitty (@chateaudechat) December 26, 2024

merry christmas eve from hercule purrot, demanding his due of tummy rubs pic.twitter.com/UqvihLtvlz — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) December 24, 2024

Trying to get my day started, and yet this is what I have to face pic.twitter.com/UxJVUtRCeo — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 23, 2024

Great. We just discovered that our dog Larry isn’t a French Bulldog he’s a Thai parade dragon 😑 pic.twitter.com/vCGS8oONM4 — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) December 25, 2024

Me to my friends: "I can't make it on Boxing Day, I have plans"



My plans: pic.twitter.com/rvhaXt33Kz — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 26, 2024

i forgot to post this photo of onion with his christmas presents (a $30 enrichment toy that he sniffed for 30 seconds and then ignored and a janky “tree” with a bunch of dollar store cat toys shoved into it that he loves) pic.twitter.com/MgMUXwy2gm — jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 🍄🟫🍄 (@jeeyonshim) December 26, 2024

How my cat sleeps knowing she has no bills to pay and there’s food in her bowl 3x a day pic.twitter.com/WPs5M7scqe — Ponkin’ Around the Christmas Tree (@fatfatpankocat) December 27, 2024

why look at stars when the universe’s most miraculous beauty is right there https://t.co/TYwYtH4hUk — cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) December 22, 2024

