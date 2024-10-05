27-year Fort Worth bagel cafe and breakfast grill gets a new owner

Yogi’s Deli & Grill. a bagel bakery and breakfast cafe that became a gathering place for the Tanglewood, has changed hands after 27 years under founder “Yogi” Florsheim.

John Pritchett, the former owner of Wild Acre Brewing and Restaurant, bought Yogi’s in mid-September and will keep it “because it’s a great place and people love it,” he said.

The restaurant, 2710 S. Hulen St., began in 1997 as a bagel shop, breakfast grill and lunch cafe when the Stonegate neighborhood was new.

It became a gathering place for the Stonegate area, the nearby Tanglewood neighborhood and for students and fans at TCU.

“It’s hard to step away after working for 50 years, but it’s something that I needed to do,” Florsheim said. He worked at a coffee company before teaming up with a bagel shop owner to open Yogi’s.

“Yogi” Florsheim and grandson Colin McIntosh, great-grandson of 20th-century Fort Worth fine-dining restaurateur “Mac” McIntosh.

“It turned out to be a lot more than I ever thought it would be,” he said, remembering regular customers from the police department, TCU athletes, late New York Yankees star Dr. Bobby Brown and late sportswriter Dan Jenkins.

He remembered regulars who came as children and now come in as adults with their own children.

“Last Sunday was the first Sunday I haven’t worked in 27 years, if I was in town,” Florsheim said.

The restaurant was full Friday morning of a typical crowd: about 20 private school girls, all in tartan plaid jumpers, with parents looking on while a mix of young and old dined on burritos and blueberry pancakes. Another group of adults engaged in lively discussion over coffee around a sidewalk table.

John Pritchett, founder and CEO, looked at brewing tanks at the then-new Wild Acre Brewing Co. April 14, 2020, in Fort Worth.

Pritchett said he plans to add milk shakes soon and continue serving a family crowd.

“It’s been very successful for a very long time,” he said.

Pritchett founded Wild Acre in 2014 and added a related sandwich shop in the Ridglea neighborhood. It was sold in 2022 to Dallas-based Bishop Cider.