27 Wildly Entitled Influencers From 2024 That Made Me Wish Social Media Was Never Invented

1.This person decided to freak out people driving by cosplaying as Spider-Man.

2.This main character blocked a crosswalk while twerking in a Spider-Man costume.

3.And this motivational influencer blocked traffic...also as Spider-Man, for some reason.

4.This influencer left a negative review on a business that offered to give them free products, just because they wouldn't deliver them.

5.These influencers made everyone wait in below-freezing weather.

6.This guy ruined a ride for everyone else.

7.These annoying people decided to crease everyone's nice sneakers for views.

8.This "food blogger" thought they were entitled to free food, and went on a rampage against the new business owner when they didn't get what they wanted.

9.This woman thought every man was paying attention to her at the gym.

10.These people blocked a road and put themselves and others in danger.

11.These influencers backed up a whole highway.

12.These content creators also blocked the road.

13.This "influencer" wanted a free ring.

14.This person go-carted inside a Walmart for views.

15.And these men went to a women's only space just to get views.

16.This person really thought 259,000 people would donate to help them get a Ferrari.

postingferrarieverday / Instagram / Via reddit.com

17.This person decided to flex how "rich" he was after not getting the response he wanted in a Pokémon subreddit.

18.These "influencers" pulled a bizarre prank that disturbed everyone on the metro.

19.This influencer thought it was funny to fall on top of food for views, bothering grocery store patrons and employees and potentially ruining the products.

20.This wannabe influencer was putting her family's safety at risk.

21.These dancing influencers probably ended up in everyone's photos while they performed.

22.You don't own this street, you know!

23.Imagine visiting an ancient, historic site just to dance for your followers.

24.This person couldn't even take a break from being an influencer at the airport.

25.This influencer got into a full-on argument because some guy just wanted to sit on his bench (in a public space!!!).

26.This influencer filmed outside of her car, fixing her hair so it looked windswept, while the car was moving — which is super dangerous, btw. But as long as you get the shot, nothing else matters, right?

27.And finally, is this really something we should be joking about and using for clout?