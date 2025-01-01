27 Wildly Entitled Influencers From 2024 That Made Me Wish Social Media Was Never Invented

Hannah Marder
·3 min read

1.This person decided to freak out people driving by cosplaying as Spider-Man.

Individual dressed as Spider-Man performing on a street pole with vehicles in the background
u/Invalidkommmand / Via reddit.com

2.This main character blocked a crosswalk while twerking in a Spider-Man costume.

A person in a Spider-Man costume is sprawled on a wet crosswalk with an umbrella nearby
u/rSlashPsycho / Via reddit.com

3.And this motivational influencer blocked traffic...also as Spider-Man, for some reason.

Two images of Spiderman in the middle of traffic. Top image: Spiderman doing push-ups saying, "You can't give up! You can't give up!" Bottom image: Spiderman stands saying, "I know it's rough right now! I know you tired!"
u/ambachk / Via reddit.com

4.This influencer left a negative review on a business that offered to give them free products, just because they wouldn't deliver them.

u/circlingsky / Via reddit.com
u/circlingsky / Via reddit.com

5.These influencers made everyone wait in below-freezing weather.

Reddit post in r/mildlyinfuriating about teens in hot springs making TikTok videos. Comments discuss cold temperatures and priorities
u/anythingaustin / Via reddit.com

6.This guy ruined a ride for everyone else.

Summary text: Individual held a flashlight to their face on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride, causing confusion among other riders. Disneyland cast accommodated their request for a re-ride after explaining visible discomfort
u/its_wesley_tw / Via reddit.com

7.These annoying people decided to crease everyone's nice sneakers for views.

People are seen creasing random shoes at Sky Zone, with several sneakers displayed on the floor. Text in the image reads: "They're creasing random people's shoes in Sky Zone"
u/Gullinga / Via reddit.com

8.This "food blogger" thought they were entitled to free food, and went on a rampage against the new business owner when they didn't get what they wanted.

Image text summarized: The image shows a series of negative reviews for a restaurant, with complaints about ownership, service, and food
u/redpokemontrainer / Via reddit.com

9.This woman thought every man was paying attention to her at the gym.

A person is taking a mirror selfie in a gym. They are wearing a sports bra, high-waisted leggings, a zip-up jacket, and athletic shoes. Their face is not visible
u/ages_devil / Via reddit.com

10.These people blocked a road and put themselves and others in danger.

Split image: Left shows a moped driving on a scenic road, right shows a person upset someone interrupted their video filming
u/Biryani-Man69 / Via reddit.com

11.These influencers backed up a whole highway.

Cars stopped on highway for social media shoot, causing traffic backup
u/ambachk / Via reddit.com

12.These content creators also blocked the road.

Photographer on road capturing a model by trees; lighting equipment set up nearby
u/dketernal / Via reddit.com

13.This "influencer" wanted a free ring.

A conversation where someone requests a free ring by claiming to be an influencer. The other person responds bluntly, dismissing the request
xkatiepie69 / Via reddit.com

14.This person go-carted inside a Walmart for views.

a person riding a go-kart in Walmart

15.And these men went to a women's only space just to get views.

Two people with obscured faces outside a building with the text "Working Out at Womans Only Gym!" on the screen
u/slenderfingerz / Via reddit.com

16.This person really thought 259,000 people would donate to help them get a Ferrari.

Person holding sign pledging to post a Ferrari image daily until receiving enough donations for one
postingferrarieverday / Instagram / Via reddit.com

17.This person decided to flex how "rich" he was after not getting the response he wanted in a Pokémon subreddit.

A person is sitting in the driver's seat of a car with a visible name 'Dodge' on the steering wheel. They have a large stack of money on their lap. Text in the image reads "u/US_watchmen Why are you upset?"
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

18.These "influencers" pulled a bizarre prank that disturbed everyone on the metro.

People lying face down on a subway floor during a viral internet challenge, surrounded by seated passengers
u/nyangae / Via reddit.com

19.This influencer thought it was funny to fall on top of food for views, bothering grocery store patrons and employees and potentially ruining the products.

Person playfully posing with legs up in a grocery store display surrounded by packaged bread
u/Even-Set6785 / Via reddit.com

20.This wannabe influencer was putting her family's safety at risk.

Cousin's daughter uses personal photos of houses, horses, and cars as influencer content. The author feels invaded and seeks advice on handling it
u/LuckyTheLurker / Via reddit.com

21.These dancing influencers probably ended up in everyone's photos while they performed.

People dancing in front of a historical palace, with onlookers nearby
u/Fun-Food8380 / Via reddit.com

22.You don't own this street, you know!

A lively street performer interacts with a dancing crowd on a bustling city street with colorful tiled patterns
u/boxofchocks / Via reddit.com

23.Imagine visiting an ancient, historic site just to dance for your followers.

Ancient stone amphitheater with arched openings and partially preserved walls, possibly the Colosseum
u/Kraken_of_BeverlyRd / Via reddit.com

24.This person couldn't even take a break from being an influencer at the airport.

Person doing a one-handed handstand in an airport terminal with empty seats in the background. Luggage with a floral bag is in the foreground
u/ImportantValue6831 / Via reddit.com

25.This influencer got into a full-on argument because some guy just wanted to sit on his bench (in a public space!!!).

Three images of a conversation in a park about filming near a bench. A person explains filming, and another person insists they sit there daily
u/Lanky-Code3988 / Via reddit.com

26.This influencer filmed outside of her car, fixing her hair so it looked windswept, while the car was moving — which is super dangerous, btw. But as long as you get the shot, nothing else matters, right?

Person leaning out of a car window at night, surrounded by traffic, holding a phone to their ear
u/zoltecrules / Via reddit.com

27.And finally, is this really something we should be joking about and using for clout?

Person in a white robe and sneakers shopping in a pharmacy aisle, carrying a basket, with another person holding a camera nearby
u/poisonturkey / Via reddit.com

Latest Stories