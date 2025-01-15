This $32 Million Cliffside Villa in Mexico Has an Infinity Pool Overlooking the Jungle

Why get a hotel room when you can have an entire villa to yourself?

One&Only Mandarina, a luxury resort property in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, has hoisted one of its standalone private residences onto the market. The palatial oceanfront estate—officially known as Villa 14—is perched high up on a coastal cliffside in the lush jungle. Listed for a whopping $32 million, the property could become the most expensive home ever sold in the community if it comes close to its hefty asking price. The current record is held by Villa 38, which was snapped up for a record-setting $17.5 million in 2022 while it was still under construction, Forbes reported at the time.

Offering up panoramic vistas of the Pacific, the seven-bedroom home can sleep up to 14 people and emphasizes the use of local materials including stone and timber. In terms of the design, there are homages to traditional Mexican craftsmanship such as soaring wooden ceilings, oversized windows to frame the ocean, spacious terraces, and an overall earthy color palette with bespoke furnishings and artisan decor.

The layout centers around the free-flowing living and dining area, where large sliding glass doors open to the outdoors. Outside, there’s a dramatic infinity pool lined with sun loungers, a shaded seating area to hang alfresco, and a fire pit.

“Villa 14 is more than a luxury home; it’s an investment in an exclusive lifestyle. As part of the prestigious One&Only Mandarina community, ownership here offers both privacy and status, with strong investment potential in one of Mexico’s most sought-after resort destinations,” notes the listing, which is being represented by LPR Luxury and Forbes Global Properties.

In addition to the home itself, residents will have access to the on-site amenities at the One&Only Mandarina. For example, the hotel sports tennis and paddle courts, a polo and equestrian club if you’re into horseback riding, and a swanky spa and wellness center. There are also multiple beach clubs, fine dining restaurants, and a 10-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course that’s starting to take shape.

The resort’s residential component launched in late 2020 with plans for 55 high-end private homes, marking the brand’s first foray into the branded residence space. The project is in good company too, with a new Rosewood Mandarina opening up nearby on Mexico’s eastern coastline sometime this year.

