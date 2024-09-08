36 best fall sales at Nike, Target, HexClad and Pottery Barn

Kick off fall with extra cash in your pocket by shopping these amazing sales at our favorite retailers.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Happy fall y'all! Now that summer is unofficially over, it's time to start thinking about the cooler weather months—that means doing a seasonal reset at home, cleaning up the yard, gearing up for the holidays and (most importantly) saving money on all the things you want and need before the year ends. Did you catch that last part? Saving money. That's were we come in. To help you stretch your dollar as far as it will go this fall, we searched high and low for all the best fall sales available ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day set for next month. From supportive sneakers and chic candle warmers to cozy bedding and powerful appliances, the discounts run the gamut.

Jump to the savings

5 best fall sales at major retailers

Amazon

Get everything you need at a price you can afford at Amazon.

Shop Amazon deals

Walmart

Save on fall fashion, cookware, home essentials and more at Walmart.

Shop Walmart deals

Target

Spruce up your home for the new season for less at Target.

Shop Target deals

Wayfair

Save upwards of 70% on home decor and furniture at Wayfair.

Shop Wayfair deals

Lowe's

Tackle your home improvement projects with ease thanks to today's best Lowe's deals.

Shop Lowe's deals

Cookware sales

HexClad 12-Piece Hybrid Perfect Pots and Pans Set

Get one of our favorite nonstick cookware sets for less this fall.

$699.99 at HexClad (Save $475.01)

Caraway: Shop non-toxic Caraway cookware and get free shipping on orders of $90 or more this fall.

Hestan: Shop the September Skillet event to save 20% on award-winning skillets and skillet sets at Hestan.

HexClad: Save up to 30% on top-quality cookware our kitchen experts love. Shop hybrid pots and pans, steel knife sets, non-stick frying pans and more.

Made In Cookware: Save on solid cookware sets from Made In. Stock up on frying pans, stainless steel cookware and stock pots ahead of the holiday season.

Our Place: Shop the Fall sale to save up to 40% on cookware we love, including the Instagram-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Meal kit sales

Home Chef

Save on healthy meal deliveries with a Home Chef subscription.

Sign up for Home Chef

Hellofresh: Sign up for HelloFresh meal deliveries today and get 10 free meals and free breakfast for life.

Factor: Get healthy, chef-approved dishes delivered to your door and save 50% on your first box right now.

Green Chef: Make meal prep easier than ever with Green Chef meal deliveries. Enjoy 50% off your first box and 20% off the next two months of your subscription when you sign up now.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com: Shop top-rated gift baskets and get 20% off your first order when you enter your email address today.

Mattress sales

Saatva Classic Queen Mattress

Sleep soundly with this discounted Saatva mattress.

$1,795 at Saatva (Save $300)

DreamCloud: Drift off to dreamland for less thanks to DreamCloud mattresses on sale for up to 50% off.

Purple: Sleep soundly with a new Purple mattress—save up to $700 on mattresses and up to $300 on adjustable bases today.

Saatva: Save up to $600 on luxury Saatva mattresses our sleep experts rave about.

Tuft & Needle: We think Tuft & Needle mattresses are some of the best on the market and you can get one right now for up to $700 off.

Furniture sales

Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

This outdoor patio set would look great in your backyard this fall.

$699.99 at Walmart (Save $99.01)

Ashley: Save up to 50% on home furnishings, plus enjoy an extra 10% off with coupon code LDDEAL for a limited time only.

Pottery Barn: Shop the End of Season Savings event to save up to 50% on trendy home goods and beautiful furniture pieces.

West Elm: Shop West Elm furnishings at up to 50% off for upgraded interiors this fall and beyond.

Appliance sales

GE Profile Washer/Dryer

This do-it-all laundry machine is on sale now at Best Buy.

$1,534.01 at Best Buy (Save $1,365.98)

AJ Madison: AJ Madison: Save up to 50% on top-rated and Reviewed-approved appliances. If you're looking for a total kitchen upgrade, browse AJ Madison's bundle deals for up to 45% off complete kitchen packages.

The Home Depot: Shop appliances from GE, Whirlpool, LG and Samsung and save up to $1,500 on top-rated models.

Tovala: Sign up for meal deliveries and get a Tovola Smart Oven for just $49 instead of the full $299 list price.

Tech sales

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Get this popular Amazon Fire TV for more than 20% off right now.

$279 at Amazon (Save $90)

Best Buy: Save big on smart tech, TVs, headphones, laptops and much more. Shop discounts on Reviewed-approved brands like LG, Bose, Samsung and Asus.

Samsung: Shop Samsung screens at up to $700 off and save up to $1,500 on Samsung smartphones for a limited time only.

Fashion sales

Clothing sales

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inches

Save on lululemon leggings by shopping the We Made Too Much section today.

$59 at lululemon (Save $39)

Kate Spade: Head to the sale section to save up to 50% on chic handbags, shoes, dresses and other stylish accessories.

Free People: Shop the sale section for markdowns on trendy tops, jeans, boots and more.

lululemon: Shop the We Made Too Much section for specials on lululemon leggings, tops, shorts and hoodies.

Michael Kors: Need a new purse? Head to Michael Kors to save up to 30% on select styles this fall.

Nordstrom: Head to Nordstrom for fall fashion deals across all categories. Save on Nordstrom Made brands as well as designer names in the clearance section.

Shoe sales

Nike Dunk Low Retro Shoes

Look fresh this fall with new Nike kicks on sale now.

$91.97 at Nike (Save $23.03)

Allbirds: Shop the sale section to save as much as 50% on the cult-favorite line of soft, stylish and sustainable Allbirds sneakers.

Nike: Update your wardrobe with Nike shoes, activewear and more. Shop select items for up to 50% off during the current sale.

Beauty sales

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Clear skin is in your future with this Mighty Patch deal.

$9.15 at Amazon (Save $12.84)

Ulta Beauty: Update your cosmetics collection and save big on select skincare, fragrance and makeup purchases at Ulta Beauty.

Sephora: Save up to 50% on select makeup, hair care and beauty products at Sephora.

Osea Malibu: Save on best-selling bundles and get free shipping on orders of $60 or more.

When are the best fall sales?

Plenty of incredible fall sales are happening right now. In the weeks ahead we anticipate even more fall deals to drop, especially during October Prime Day and Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024. While the exact dates for October Prime Day, officially dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, are still unknown, we are gearing up for discounts across all categories. Whether you want to save on cutting-edge tech, cookware, holiday gifts or home essentials, October Prime Day is sure to have what you're looking for at a price that goes easy on your fall budget.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Fall sales: 36 best sales at Pottery Barn, Target, HexClad, more