5 International Destinations You Can Fly To for Cheap in 2025

Good news for jet-setters: 2025 seems poised to be a year full of travel deals for those savvy enough to take advantage. According to an analysis from Dollar Flight Club, the rise of low-cost carriers across the globe is driving lower fares across competitive routes, so you’ll be able to find great prices to numerous international travel destinations.

To find the least expensive places to fly internationally in 2025, Dollar Flight Club analyzed airfare data, destination popularity and seasonal trends to identify where to fly and when to get the lowest prices.

Based on this analysis, these are the top places to visit if you’re looking for cheap international flights in 2025.

Juergen Sack / Getty Images

Las Palmas, Canary Islands

Average price: $300

Best time to visit: October to March for warm weather and fewer crowds

Las Palmas has a little something for everyone, with beautiful beaches, historical landmarks and a vibrant culinary scene. Dollar Flight Club recommends booking mid-week flights for the best flight deals.

Aleh Varanishcha / Getty Images

Funchal, Madeira

Average price: $300

Best time to visit: April to May for blooming landscapes

Known as the “Floating Garden of the Atlantic,” Funchal is home to lush gardens and landscapes that are best explored during the spring months. To save on flights, fly indirect via Lisbon, Portugal.

©Four Seasons

Marrakech, Morocco

Average price: $310

Best time to visit: March to April or October to November for ideal temperatures

History and culture surround you in the vibrant city of Marrakech, home to such landmarks as Jardin Majorelle and Jemaa el-Fnaa square. Dollar Flight Club recommends booking flights on budget airlines from major hubs like Paris and Madrid to get the best prices.

DaLiu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prague

Average price: $320

Best time to visit: May or September for fewer tourists and better prices

Step back into medieval times with a visit to Prague, also known as the “City of a Hundred Spires.” Local attractions include the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle.

You may be able to save on flights by flying into Vienna or Berlin, so be sure to check alternative flight routes.

Rrrainbow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lisbon, Portugal

Average price: $330

Best time to visit: April to June or September to October

There’s no shortage of things to do in Lisbon, from wandering around the historic neighborhoods to listening to fado music or dining at one of its many fine restaurants.

To save on your Lisbon trip, Dollar Flight Club recommends bundling flights with accommodation through airline travel packages.

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Dollar Flight Club and is accurate as of Dec. 2, 2024.

