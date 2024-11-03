5 tips from experts on how to stop bloating, from peppermint tea to 'belly breathing'

Bloating is an uncomfortable, swollen feeling in the stomach, typically caused by a buildup of gas during digestion. (Getty Creative)

Companies like Seed, Kiala and Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme all sell supplements that promise to remedy a bloated belly, while social media influencers hawk these and other products — or share their own homegrown tips for reducing stomach bloating like detox teas. In other words, bloating — which impacts nearly 1 in 7 Americans — is having a moment.

But some are calling bloating supplements “the biggest scam in the wellness industry right now.” So what actually works when it comes to treating bloating? Yahoo Life cuts through the noise and shares five expert-backed remedies that can actually help.

First, why does bloating happen?

Bloating is an uncomfortable, swollen feeling in the stomach, typically caused by a buildup of gas during digestion. It’s normal to feel temporarily bloated after eating a large meal or gassy foods such as beans and cabbage, and usually, it goes away on its own as you digest.

Some people experience this sensation more frequently, however — something that doctors are still working to understand. In general, you may be more likely to feel bloated due to digestive issues such as IBS, constipation, food intolerances or other health factors, including stress. Some may simply be more attuned or aware of their stomach sensations, which can make them more sensitive to bloating than other people.

Bloating is not typically something to be concerned about, especially if it happens occasionally — such as if you have a meal that’s particularly high in fiber. You should, however, see a doctor if you are feeling bloated regularly, especially if you also have symptoms like diarrhea, stomach pain, bloody stool or changes in your stool, weight loss or loss of appetite, which may signal serious health conditions.

5 ways to ease bloating

While bloating typically passes on its own, it’s understandable if you want some relief ASAP. Here are some tips from experts on how to reduce the discomfort of bloating:

Try 'belly breathing'

Dr. Supriya Rao, a gastroenterologist and clinical assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine, tells Yahoo Life that one easy, free way to reduce bloating is by diaphragmatic breathing, also known as “belly breathing,” which is a common practice in yoga. (Bonus: It also helps combat anxiety.)

“This involves fully engaging the stomach, abdominal muscles and diaphragm when breathing,” Rao says. “⁠Your internal organs feel this and almost get a massage, which can help reduce bloating.”

Here’s how to practice it:

Sit or lay down. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach.

Take a slow, deep breath in through your nose. Let your belly rise as you fill your lungs.

Exhale slowly through your mouth

Maintain a relaxed breathing pattern for a few breaths. Repeat as necessary.

Do some yoga moves

Certain poses can offer some bloating relief, says Rao. Try “child’s pose,” a calming position in yoga. Kneel on the floor, with your legs slightly wider than your hips and your toes touching. Then, sit back on your heels and stretch your arms forward as you rest your forehead on the mat.

Child’s pose is effective for de-bloating because it activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which puts our body into “rest and digest” mode. It also puts gentle pressure on the lower abdomen. Just don’t be surprised if you pass gas, which can help get rid of bloating.

Sip tea

Cozying up with a cup of tea can help relieve a distended stomach. Dr. Eric Yoon, a gastroenterologist at Manhattan Gastroenterology, tells Yahoo Life that drinking peppermint tea can help reduce bloating symptoms. Peppermint contains menthol, which may act as a natural muscle relaxant.

Not into peppermint? Try some ginger tea. Yoon says ginger is also effective for bloating. Ginger contains a compound that helps food move through the digestive tract.

Just avoid carbonated drinks like ginger ale, which can make bloating worse. “I can't tell you how many patients tell me they tried drinking ginger ale to help with abdominal pain due to gas and bloating,” he says. “Hospitals are guilty of it as well, providing it to patients in their meal trays. Try ginger tea instead.”

Go with an over-the-counter option

While supplements — which are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration — may not provide the quick relief influencers swear they do, Yoon says that your best bet for a fast-acting treatment of bloating is “simethicone, the active ingredient in anti-gas medications such as Gas-X and Phazyme.” Simethicone breaks up gas bubbles in the stomach and intestines, thereby reducing bloating.

Get moving

“Light physical activity, such as a short walk after meals, can help reduce gas and bloating,” dietitian nutritionist Nicole Maholy tells Yahoo Life. “Movement encourages digestion and is a simple yet effective way to promote comfort after eating.”

While you’re at it, you may want to turn your post-meal walk into a “fart walk.” This viral exercise trend is when — you guessed it — you allow yourself to pass gas as needed on your stroll. This helps your body not feel so bloated as you’re moving discomfort-causing gas through your body.