Yahoo Canada shopping experts reviewed these 8 Lululemon items — and they're at insanely good prices right now

Yahoo Canada shopping experts put these Lululemon items to the test — and they're all at incredibly great prices right now. (Photos via Melina Brum and Kayla Kuefler)

Being a shopping editor means one thing: lots of shopping! As your go-to experts here at Yahoo Canada, we're here to give you honest, tried-and-true reviews of products we've personally tested. With the holiday season quickly approaching (let's be real, it's already in full swing for many of us), you can count on us for top-notch gift guides and ideas that will make your 2024 holiday shopping easy-breezy.

Let's kick things off with a shopper and editor-favourite: Lululemon. Our team has tried a bunch of items that are currently available at incredible prices in their We Made Too Much section and they would make perfect gifts, too. Curious about our picks? Keep scrolling.

Editor-tested Lululemon gift ideas:

Everywhere Convertible Crossbody Bag 1.5L $49 (Originally $74) at Lululemon

Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe From $99 (Originally $178) at Lululemon

Lululemon We Made Too Much: Editor-reviewed products

Melina Brum, Lululemon 91 100 Expert Score Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L This crossbody bag is perfect if organization is your top priority. It's sleek, not bulky and has so many pockets. It's designed for casual wear as a crossbody or shoulder bag, thanks to the adjustable shoulder strap. I love how much this bag can fit — much more than any of my belt bags, that's for sure. And not only that, but everything also fits comfortably inside. It never gets too thick, always maintaining a slim design which sits perfectly against my body. Read the full review here. Pros Never feels bulky

Slim design

So many pockets!!!

Roomy and organized

Sits well against body

Can wear it as a shoulder bag, too

Cute design Cons Can get heavy

Can't sling it across chest like a belt bag $54 (Originally $74) at Lululemon

Melina Brum, Lululemon 93 100 Expert Score Everywhere Belt Bag The Everywhere Belt Bag has been super popular for a couple of years now after going viral on social media. IMO, it's what brought back the "fanny pack." I find it fits just enough for every day, but when I'm going on a day trip, I need a tad more space — which is when the large version comes in handy. The strap (41.7 inches) is perfect for wearing across my chest or across my waist; I've personally never had an issue with it. However, there's also an extended strap version for those who wish to have more length. Read the full review here. Pros Long enough strap

Durable material

Smooth zipper

Comfortable around waist and slung across chest

Many colour options

Interior mesh pockets Cons Not super spacious

Can get bulky $34 (Originally $44) at Lululemon

Melina Brum, Lululemon 75 100 Expert Score Everywhere Convertible Crossbody Bag 1.5L Lululemon's belt bag did so well that they came out with a crossbody version, which is perfect for people who aren't too keen on fanny packs or sling bags. It has an adjustable, removable strap and much more room to spare. It seriously packs a punch, and the organization is top-notch — thanks to all its convenient pockets. Right off the bat, I noticed that it fits a ton of stuff; however, when it's at full capacity, the bag does this thing where it flips upward and doesn't sit flat. Read the full review here. Pros Great organization

Multiple pockets + lots of space

Long strap

Durable material

Smooth zippers Cons On the pricier side

Tilts when full

Strap twists a lot

Heavy hardware

Not many colour options $49 (Originally $74) at Lululemon

Kayla Kuefler, Lululemon 80 100 Expert Score Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe If you like the look of a classic running shoe, Lululemon's Chargefeel 2 sneakers might be right up your alley. The design is relatively simple (no blaring "I WORKOUT!" vibes), so they easily double as athleisure footwear. While the overall look isn't anything flashy, the shoes do feature an oversized logo on the back of the heel for branding. Right out of the box, I found the Chargefeel 2 shoes super comfortable — no break-in period required. While the Chargefeel 2 sneakers are designed for both running and training, they're far better suited as a training shoe, in my opinion. Read the full review here. Pros Simple design

Super comfortable

Supportive

Stylish

No break-in time Cons Not great for running or long distance walks From $99 (Originally $178) at Lululemon

Kate Mendonca, Lululemon 90 100 Expert Score Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Like the buttery-soft Align leggings, the Groove Pant is also made with Lululemon's signature Nulu fabric. Designed to provide a weightless feel during yoga practice and beyond, they offer a soft and comfortable fit. These pants also feature an ultra high rise and a flared leg, giving them the ultimate throwback style. When I first pulled the Groove Pants out of their package, I was happy to find they are just as smooth and soft as the other pairs of Lululemon leggings in my closet. I ordered the pants in my usual Lululemon size and found that they fit perfectly, so there's no need to size up or down in my opinion. One big thing to note is that while extremely comfortable, these leggings are also extremely long. Read the full review here. Pros Buttery-soft

Weightless

Extremely comfortable

Trendy throwback style Cons Very long $79 (Originally $128) at Lululemon

Melina Brum, Lululemon 89 100 Expert Score Clippable Card Pouch What can I say? This clippable little pouch was calling my name — it's so convenient to zip, clip and go. It's perfect for the days when I just need to grab my wallet and keys and maybe even a lip balm or hair tie. I love how spacious it is, and it being very cute doesn't hurt, either. I'm always drawn to adorable accessories — I can't help it! Plus, the water-repellent material makes it really easy to use since I don't have to worry about it getting ruined in the rain or snow. While it's spacious, I do find it on the bigger side. If that's your thing, then perfect! However, I prefer something a little smaller. Pros Convenient

Durable fabric

Spacious

Super cute Cons Bigger than I thought $24 (Originally $34) at Lululemon

Melina Brum, Lululemon 90 100 Expert Score Dual Pouch Wristlet As already mentioned, I cannot resist cute accessories (it's a curse), and this one was too tempting to pass up. Being one of Lululemon's bestsellers, I couldn't not try it out. It comes with two zippered pouches to carry small essentials while on the go. It's a great option for when you don't need to carry around a bag. On the other hand, I use mine inside bigger bags to house my AirPods and portable charger. It's very versatile if you ask me. I will note that when carrying it on its own, it can get a little bulky, especially when hanging off your wrist. It's not the biggest deal, but definitely worth stating. Pros Easy for grab-and-go

Detachable pouches (can use as standalone wallet)

Large carrying handle

Water-repellent

Very versatile Cons Slightly bulky $34 (Originally $48) at Lululemon

Melina Brum, Lululemon 82 100 Expert Score Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz I am a self-proclaimed water bottle snob, and I have to say, this Lululemon one isn't bad. It has a leakproof lid, so you won't have to worry about spills in your bag. And it'll keep your water ice-cold all day long — trust me. You know when bottles have a weird plastic-y taste after a while? Well, I can attest to this one having no flavour transfer, keeping the contents tasting fresh. Oh, and the carrying handle is super convenient. However, I do like having a straw option, as sometimes I don't feel like chugging back my H2O, but rather sipping. Pros Convenient handle

Holds a lot of water

Leakproof lid

Sleek Cons No straw option

Dents/damages easily $34 (Originally $48) at Lululemon

