5 Vacation Destinations the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Traveling the world has become more attainable for middle-class adventurers due to favorable exchange rates, deals to entice travelers and economic growth in destination countries.

However, inflation, skyrocketing transportation costs, and swelling accommodation rates are making global travel out of reach for the middle class.

Explore More: 10 Airline Rewards Programs That Provide the Most Value for Your Points

Check Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

“Travel costs have continued to rise and are expected to continue to rise through 2025,” said Jenna Hummer, PR director at Squaremouth, a travel insurance marketplace. “The average trip cost for Americans in 2024 was $5,861, up 25% from 2023 and 39% from 2022.”

Here are five vacation destinations the middle class won’t be able to afford in less than a decade.

Hawaii

Hawaii has always been an expensive destination. However, in recent years, travelers have seen steeper airfare prices in airfare and hotels, according to Maddi Bourgerie, a travel expert at RVshare.

“It’s partly due to the devastation from the fires the island experienced in 2023,” Bourgerie said. “But it’s also due to the influx of wealthy tourists and limited inventory, which has driven up local costs.”

Scott Keys, founder and chief flight expert at Going, a travel service that helps people find cheap flights, predicted in his blog that airfares to all locations, including Hawaii, will continue to increase in 2025. For example, while the cost of airline flights was down by 12% in 2023, they increased by 5% last year.

International travelers and those from the East Coast of the United States will likely pay the post for airline tickets, averaging about $1,120 and $925, respectively, according to John Derrick, a certified travel expert and publisher of Hawaii Guide.

Read Next: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2025?

Austin, Texas

The city’s technology boom and music festivals like Austin City Limits and SXSW have made Austin a popular destination for travelers. However, the accolades have come with a downside.

“There’s also been a real estate boom both commercial and residential, causing rental prices, hotel rates and dining costs to surge, making it a more expensive destination than it was just a few years ago,” Bourgerie said.

According to federal data, the average daily lodging rate is about $173 a day during most of the year, while travelers can expect to pay an average of $187 a day from January to March 2025. Austin’s daily lodging rate is higher than the state average of $110.

Sedona, Arizona

Known for its stunning red rock formations, Sedona, like Austin, is becoming more popular with travelers.

“The demand for more upscale accommodations could make it more expensive shortly,” Bourgerie said. “Prices for lodging, dining, spa retreats, and tours are steadily increasing.”

Conde Nast Traveler, known for its coverage of luxury destinations, recently highlighted Mii Amo, Enchantment Resort and Amara Spa and Resort among the town’s best hotels. Prices range from $246 per night to nearly $1,200 per night for an all-inclusive spa package.

Charleston, South Carolina

More tourists are flocking to the charming and historical town, causing local prices to skyrocket.

“More out of-towners snatch up the real estate because of the great climate and culture,” Bourgerie said. “As the demand for both tourism and real estate grows, this once affordable destination will likely become even more expensive in the future.”

According to Bryan McElveen, writer for Charleston Livability, a local real estate guide, “the Charleston area experienced a modest increase in overall median sale prices.”

However, Charleston’s upscale neighborhoods, such as Historic Charleston, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and James Island, experienced double-digit growth last year.

Moab, Utah

Outdoor enthusiasts travel to Moab, Utah, because it is the gateway to the Arches National Park and Canyonlands.

According to Momondo, a travel search engine, the average rate per night is $184, depending on the star rating, time of year and location. Luxury accommodations cost, on average, $266 per night.

However, middle-class travelers looking to score a deal should book fast if they plan to visit Moab.

“The rise in demand for accommodations, coupled with higher fuel and food prices, could make Moab increasingly unaffordable for middle-class travelers in the next decade,” Bourgerie said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Vacation Destinations the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade