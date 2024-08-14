5 ways to make your outdoor space more joyful

Maybe it’s because our summer is relatively short that we all go crazy for embracing our outdoor space. As soon as the sun peeps out from behind the clouds, that's it: I’m gathering up the fairy lights, cushions, and rugs, and taking it all outside. Here are my top tips for making a garden, patio or decking area a comfortable – and, of course, colourful – space for you and your loved ones to enjoy all season.

1) When it comes to colour, go for contrast

If you have a lot of greenery in your garden, add warm colours like reds, pinks and purples. These colours will really pop against all the lush greens and look really vibrant by contrast. If you want a calmer vibe, opt for soft greys and blues as well as sage green.

2) Get creative with paint

It's one of the easiest ways to transform a space. Consider painting the fence or a wall, or give a garden bench a new look with a lick of paint. Just remember that if you opt for a bright colour, then the item becomes the centre of attention. Conversely, you might want to think about painting the shed, fence or wall in a natural green or black so it 'disappears' into the background. This then allows the flowers and garden accessories to be the standout features.

3) Treat outdoors as indoors

I love the concept of creating a 'room' outside in the summer months by furnishing a garden or patio with accessories mostly associated with indoors. There are so many amazing outdoor rugs, floor cushions and garden sofas that will create a feeling of relaxed softness. As with indoors interior design, aim to tell a story with your décor choices. This summer, I’m channelling bohemian country house vibes: a vibrant Indian colour palette mixed with English cottagecore patterns.

4) Add plenty of lighting

Outdoor lamps and string lights bring the glow and atmosphere and it really is a case of more is more. Consider colourful lanterns that look great during the day, too.

5) Throw some shade

I love to use awnings and parasols to zone off an area of the garden and make it feel cosier and more intimate. For another fun way to add some colour, stretch a patterned tablecloth or duvet cover across four bamboo poles and create a DIY sun shade.

