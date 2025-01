The Daily Beast

The governor of California slammed incoming President-elect Donald Trump for spreading false claims about efforts to curtail the deadly wildfires ravaging the south of the state. In a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Meet the Press, Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporter Jacob Soboroff that Trump had not taken him up on an open invitation to come and survey the damage in Southern California. As Soboroff put it to Newsom, “President-elect Trump has blamed you for the crisis. He called you incompetent, what