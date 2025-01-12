Lululemon just dropped some seriously epic We Made Too Much finds — and prices start under $20

Shop for new belt bags, bras, sweatshirts and more at seriously stellar prices.

New year, new Lulu — here are 15 must-have styles at special prices (but hurry, they're bound to sell out fast). (Photos via Lululemon)

Yes, Boxing Day sales may be behind us, but there are tons of New Year scores to snag in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section right now — and they're seriously good. Canadian shoppers can score some unreal prices on popular bags (including the bestselling Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch), cozy hoodies and more.

Editor's top picks:

Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch 2L $69 $98 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag $14 $38 Save $24 See at Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet Plush Fleece $29 $58 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini 5L Plush Fleece $89 $138 Save $49 See at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark $69 $118 Save $49 See at Lululemon

And with Valentine's Day coming up, these would also make great gift ideas for loved ones. If you're curious to see our top 15 picks from the latest We Made Too Much drop, keep scrolling to shop incredible prices. Know what you're looking for? Shop by category below.

