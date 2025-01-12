Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon just dropped some seriously epic We Made Too Much finds — and prices start under $20

Shop for new belt bags, bras, sweatshirts and more at seriously stellar prices.

Melina Brum
New year, new Lulu — here are 15 must-have styles at special prices (but hurry, they're bound to sell out fast). (Photos via Lululemon)

Yes, Boxing Day sales may be behind us, but there are tons of New Year scores to snag in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section right now — and they're seriously good. Canadian shoppers can score some unreal prices on popular bags (including the bestselling Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch), cozy hoodies and more.

And with Valentine's Day coming up, these would also make great gift ideas for loved ones. If you're curious to see our top 15 picks from the latest We Made Too Much drop, keep scrolling to shop incredible prices. Know what you're looking for? Shop by category below.

Lululemon

Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch 2L

$69$98Save $29

I can't believe this super popular bag is marked down right now — but I'd hurry if I were you, this thing always sells out in the blink of an eye. As of right now, it's available in black and white. It's stylish, functional and "so convenient." Check out our full review here.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag

$14$38Save $24

This Team Canada belt bag is small but mighty — it will hold all of your little must-haves without being too heavy. Best part? It's only $14 right now. Check out our full review here.

$14 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark

$29$52Save $23

Need something a little bigger? Check out Lululemon's iconic Everywhere Belt Bag. This versatile bag will come in handy on all-day excursions, trips or when running errands.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff

$39$64Save $25

Want a bag to match your Wunder Puff jacket? Well, here ya go. This Wunder Puff version of the Everywhere Belt Bag is adorable and makes for the perfect winter sling bag.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L

$29$52Save $23

If you're looking for something a little different than the popular Everywhere Belt Bag but want a similar style, this bag offers a sportier look. Plus, it holds a little more, too.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini 5L Plush Fleece

$89$138Save $49

How perfect is this plush tote for winter? It's a great size for toting around your daily essentials. And hey, we won't judge you if you decide to cuddle with it when it gets a little too cold out there. 

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent

$19$38Save $19

If you want a fun accessory to throw in your bag or attach to your keys, this iridescent clippable card pouch is a great choice. Shoppers say it's "even prettier in person."

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Iridescent

$29$64Save $35

Iridescent belt bag? Don't mind if I do. Shoppers have given this bag a 4.9-star rating, saying it's "easy to wipe clean" and "matches with everything!"

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet Iridescent

$29$58Save $29

Lululemon's bestselling little wristlet with two pouches is also available in a magical iridescent fabric. It's super convenient for grab-and-go purposes! You won't regret adding it to your cart, trust me (I have it!).

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet Plush Fleece

$29$58Save $29

Is iridescent not for you? You can also shop this cute plush version. You're welcome!

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark

$69$118Save $49

If you like logos, you'll love this simple crewneck! It's super soft, thanks to its fleecy fabric. It's oversized, breathable and lightweight — a perfect combination.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

$89$118Save $29

This oversized half-zip comes in multiple colours, including this jewel-tone teal. If you want to overhaul your sweater collection, this bestseller deserves a spot in your closet.

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Lightweight Adjustable Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

$69$138Save $69

If you're on the hunt for comfy cargos, these mid-rise ones are perfect for casual wear. 

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wunder Under Bra Light Support Tonal Stripe

$39$64Save $25

This light support sports bra is best suited for A/B cup sizes, and it features a flattering square neckline. It'll be nice and comfy for low-intensity activities.

$39 at Lululemon

