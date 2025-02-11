BuzzFeed and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

64 Wild ~Vintage~ Photos That Low-Key Blew My Mind

Hannah Marder
·11 min read

1.Let's hope this emergency drinking water from the Cold War era doesn't make a comeback when we enter the collapse of American society (or have we already?).

Metal can labeled "Emergency Drinking Water" by McDonald-Bernier Co., distributed by Lord Mott Co., Inc. in Baltimore, 31, MD, U.S. Coast Guard approved
u/JeezThatsBright / Via reddit.com

2.These might soon look familiar to us, too.

A can labeled "Nonfat Dry Milk," donated by the U.S. government, not for sale or exchange, with a net weight of 4 ½ pounds
u/kronkalonk / Via reddit.com

3.On a lighter note, here's the book you see during the opening credits of Snow White. Yes, it's a real book, and yes, it's still around!

Ornate book cover titled "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" with intricate border design
@hometohollywood / Disney / Via tiktok.com

4.Did you know George Washington was a redhead? Here's a lock of his hair.

Pendant with a lock of hair encased in an oval metal frame against a dark background

5.The demonstration of portable computers from the '80s is super funny to see, considering what we would consider portable computers now.

Person in an office dramatically empties a briefcase onto a desk, causing papers to scatter everywhere
u/Tykjen / Via reddit.com

6.Computers were even more bulky in the 1970s.

Vintage Commodore PET 2001 Series personal computer with a built-in monitor, keyboard, and cassette deck on display
u/BobbyGundam / Via reddit.com

7.Old ads are always super fascinating to me — like this 1942 ad encouraging carpooling.

Wartime poster encouraging car-sharing, depicting a man driving alone with Hitler's silhouette, urging community participation in resource conservation
Galerie Bilderwelt / Getty Images

8.Ever wonder how old playing cards are? Here's the oldest surviving complete set — from the 1400s.

Set of historical playing cards arranged in seven rows, showcasing various figures and suits
u/kklorgiax / Via reddit.com

9.Did you know that the Allies used inflatable tanks in WWII to A) make it seem like they had more tanks than they did and B) hide the fact that they were preparing to invade Normandy on D-Day?

Sherman tank with "Fury" painted on the side during a military scene; soldiers are walking beside it
The Smithsonian / u/Nihilist911 / Via reddit.com

10.Here's another GIF showing how light — yet realistic — they were.

Three soldiers rotate the turret of a tank by hand in an outdoor setting. The tank is marked with the number 760
The Smithsonian / u/Nihilist911 / Via reddit.com

11.I feel like not enough people realize that the true horrors of the concentration camps were mostly revealed at the end of/after the war.

Newspaper article detailing the Nazi torture camp at Oswiecim, where over 4 million people were killed, with survivor testimonies
u/MalcomSkullHead / Via reddit.com

12.Perhaps this doesn't feel all that old, since the KKK is unfortunately still around, but this letter from the KKK to a man who damaged their sign in protest still feels like a cool bit of history.

Letter from the Ku Klux Klan demanding sign replacement and suggesting student involvement to repair damages made in 1985

13.Here's what a purple heart from WWII looks like.

Purple Heart medal in a box and in hand, showcasing its heart shape and ribbon with a gold profile image
u/roostarfeesh / Via reddit.com

14.This has got to be one of the weirdest cereal box prizes of all time – it's a Lone Ranger Atomic Bomb ring from the '40s that is actually radioactive.

Vintage lipstick ring with an ornate band, featuring a star and leaf design
u/random_treasures / Via reddit.com

15.Radioactive items were actually not all that uncommon back in the day. Uranium was used in the glaze on these plates, for example.

A radiation detector showing 3339 CPM is placed on an orange plate with a white pattern
u/RichPay2111 / Via reddit.com

16.It was also fairly common for uranium glass to be used in the 1800s and early 1900s, especially when it came to perfume bottles. The glass actually glows under a UV light.

Vintage green glass perfume bottle with bulb atomizer in a box
u/SleepingWillows / Via reddit.com

17.I bet when you think of Tokyo, you imagine crowded streets of neon signs flanked by huge skyscrapers — which is why it's wild to see this photo of Tokyo featuring the famous Tokyo Tower surrounded by one and two-level houses.

Tokyo Tower stands tall over a dense area of traditional-style buildings, capturing a blend of modern and historic architecture
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

18.Did you know the US made a special edition of the dollar coin from 1979-1981? The other side featured Susan B. Anthony — making it the first US coin to feature a real historical woman.

A person balances a U.S. one dollar coin on their index finger. The coin features an eagle with outstretched wings
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

19.Old newspapers have always been such an interesting snapshot of history to me, and this Washington Post issue is no exception. It's especially heartbreaking to see the death count listed as "hundreds" rather than the actual thousands.

The front page of The Washington Post details the 9/11 attacks: hijacked airliners, World Trade Center and Pentagon hit, and hundreds dead
u/frybird-OFFICIAL / The Washington Post / Via reddit.com

20.This newspaper from 1945 is a fair bit happier.

Front page of The Evening Gazette newspaper with headlines declaring the end of World War II in Europe, featuring President Truman's proclamation
u/NakedHumminBird / The Evening Gazette / Worcester Telegram Pub. Co. / Via reddit.com

21.In an even lighter newspaper snapshot, it's fun to look back and see the movie ads from this 1980 paper.

Old newspaper page featuring movie advertisements, including "Empire Strikes Back," "Flash Gordon," and "Private Benjamin."
u/Towering_Flesh / Via reddit.com

22.Being a pharmacist sure has changed a lot — here's a look at a bunch of bottles from a pharmacist from the '50s.

Cabinet filled with various vintage medicine bottles and containers, some with visible labels, displayed in three shelves
u/bezerkoe / Via reddit.com

23.What kind of stuff might a pharmacist or doctor give you in the early 1900s? Well, cocaine, for starters.

Antique tin for Allenbury's Throat Pastilles, advertising menthol and cocaine as ingredients. Contains instructions for adult dosage
u/Portugoso / Via reddit.com

24.Another treatment for coughs was heroin. Yep, HEROIN.

Vintage Bayer ad showcasing products like aspirin and heroin as remedies for various ailments, offering samples and literature from New York
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

25.NYC subway cars looked superrrr different in the '80s.

Graffiti-covered subway wall with route information, a map, and signs. People are partially visible in the crowded space
Barbara Alper / Getty Images

26.This is what a document proving a formerly enslaved person was free looked like before the Civil War.

1813 New York certificate declaring Peter L. Monroe a free Black man, confirming his freedom and right to papers, dated January 1, 1813
EssoEssex / Via reddit.com

27.This list of job requirements for a woman are genuinely pretty sad to look back on now.

u/marsaus / Via reddit.com

28.This German copy of Faust also makes me sad. It was found in the trenches in 1918, and its owner likely died.

Handwritten note: "I picked this up in a German dugout in the Argonne Forest—the middle of November, 1918."
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

29.Have you ever seen a gun that started an entire world war? Now you have!

A small handgun displayed on a stand inside a glass case in a museum setting
u/estrelacelesthh / Via reddit.com

30.It's super weird to see telegrams, considering all the ways we have to communicate quickly and efficiently from almost anywhere now. This notice of a woman's death feels especially impersonal.

Old telegram from Postal Telegraph Company in 1933 notifying J.B. Usher of his wife's death with instructions to inform others
u/opivy028 / Via reddit.com

31.It also feels weird to look back on old campaign items. "I like Ike" feels a little less memorable than Make American Great Again, if I'm being honest, as much as I hate that slogan.

A hand holds a vintage political campaign button that reads, "I LIKE IKE."
u/ev6667 / Via reddit.com

32.I'm actually kind of shocked we never saw this letter from Gandhi to Hitler in history class.

Letter from M.K. Gandhi to Adolf Hitler on July 23, 1939, urging against war and advocating for peace
u/Academic_Chart1354 / Via reddit.com

33.I'm not as shocked that we never learned about this CIA-issued toolkit for spies that can be hidden in your butt in case of capture.

A person in gloves assembling a multi-tool with various tool attachments laid out on a table
Atlas Obscura / Via youtube.com

34.These hourly pay rates for railroad workers in the US in 1923 are...sad to see now. Though, to be fair, $1.22 is around $23/hour today.

Document listing pay rates for various maintenance roles at Southern Railway as of December 1, 1923. Includes foreman, blacksmith, mechanic roles
u/round-disk / Via reddit.com

35.TIL in London in the '40s, they would do gas exercises for civilians to prepare for gas attacks from Germany.

Person wearing a gas mask pushes a pram with a child also in a gas mask. A sign warns of tear gas being discharged nearby
Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images

36.I also learned that some planes had WICKER seats back in the day??? Oh, and check out the first example of an in-flight film.

Passengers sit inside a vintage bus with wicker seats, facing forward. The interior is simple and functional, reflecting early transportation design
E. Bacon / Getty Images

37.One more thing I learned today? Due to high inflation during the Civil War, people began hoarding their coins, leading to a huge shortage. Businesses began issuing tokens made of copper instead, which were used by customers in place of real money.

Two close-up images of a hand holding an old coin, showing both sides with visible inscriptions and a side profile portrait
u/Jack_sosa / Via reddit.com

38.The contents of the wallet of a man killed in WWII are a fascinating yet heartbreaking snapshot of life back then.

A collection of vintage documents including IDs, membership cards, and a black-and-white photo, arranged on a quilted surface
u/skippystew / Via reddit.com

39.Here's a drawing from a Vietnamese prisoner of war from 1969 that also makes me sad.

Drawing of lakeside landscape with pagoda, mountains, and trees. A small boat with a person is in the water. Signature at bottom right
u/smg990 / Via reddit.com

40.This lighter from a soldier in Vietnam is also super sad to me.

Silver lighter engraved with: "VIET NAM SAI GON 68-69. TOO YOUNG TO VOTE BUT NOT TO DIE TOO YOUNG TO LOVE BUT TOO OLD TO CRY."
u/albefranzini / Via reddit.com

41.As is this letter a soldier in Vietnam sent home on his birthday.

A handwritten letter from March 2, 1969, expressing concerns about aging and sharing news about a friend's tragic death in the Vietnam War

42.On a lighter note, this letter from John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe made me laugh — though it's unconfirmed if it's real (it was found in Monroe's possessions, though!).

Letter from John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe requesting an autograph for his nephew, emphasizing admiration and offering a meeting

43.This photo of kids engaging in remote learning — over the radio — from 1937 (due to the polio epidemic) makes me feel weirdly connected to the past.

Children seated around a vintage radio, reading and writing; one holds a geography book. The setting suggests a 1940s home environment
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

44.This old smoking ad is very, very ironic, considering what we know now.

Vintage ad: A doctor with glasses and a stethoscope promotes Camel cigarettes. Text states, "More doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette!"
u/Dirt_E_Harry / Camel / Via reddit.com

45.As a huge LOTR fan, I'm super jealous of this fan who wrote to Tolkien in 1959 and actually got a letter back.

A letter dated 12th August 1959 from J.R.R. Tolkien to a reader named Dell, thanking them for their letter and expressing gratitude towards the readers and publishers
u/PortableMarfus / Via reddit.com

46.This letter from then–President Bill Clinton to a 10-year-old who wrote him is less cool but still interesting.

A letter from Bill Clinton dated February 28, 1995, addressed to Amy, encouraging her ambitions to become President of the United States
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

47.This photo from Afghanistan of female medical students — and a female professor — is very, very sad to see now.

Three women in stylish, vintage attire with beehive hairstyles, engaged in conversation, holding books and papers in a professional setting
Staff / AFP via Getty Images

48.This passage from an 1800s book that offers a treatment for masturbation — including cutting your hair short and sleeping on a hard bed and pillow with ice on your neck — is kind of disturbing.

Two pages of a medical book discussing family health, disease symptoms, and treatments. Mentions tobacco use and urinary issues
u/chaylon / Via reddit.com

49.Seeing anything that still exists from hundreds of years ago also makes me feel super connected to the past — like this graffiti stating the date (the day of the battle of Bunker Hill) in this old house in Massachusetts.

Exposed wooden beams with the text "1715 summer" written on one beam
u/11flynnj / Via reddit.com

50.Similarly, check out this cannonball still stuck in a wall from the Revolutionary War!

Close-up of a rusted, circular metal piece embedded in aged, weathered wood
u/netflix_dweller / Via reddit.com

51.You can still see bullet holes from World War II in this courtyard in Germany. Cool, right?

Outdoor scene with a brick wall and three metal chairs facing a red door, in a courtyard setting
u/stirredturd / Via reddit.com

52.I also have a niche interest in old versions of brands that are still around today. Check out these crayons from the early 1900s!

Vintage Crayola box containing six crayons: red, yellow, green, black, and brown. The box front reads "Gold Medal School Crayons."
u/voice_in_the_woods / Crayola / Via reddit.com

53.Ever wonder what a license for sex work from the 1800s looked like? Here ya go!

A historical document titled "License for Prostitution" dated June 10, 1876, issued in Dodge City, Kansas
u/Eek_Barba_Durkle_ / Via reddit.com

54.How about a reference letter from the 1800s?

Letter dated April 5, 1888, from California Central Railway recommending Mr. F.D. Agorter as a diligent and honest brakeman
u/FarmerTschoerner / Via reddit.com

55.This is what a WWI victory medal looks like. These were given to members of the US who fought in the war.

World War I Victory Medal with a rainbow ribbon, featuring the inscription "The Great War for Civilization" and a list of Allied countries
u/RushCultist / Via reddit.com

56.Here's what a Red Cross pin from WWII looks like.

A decorative cross-shaped pin with an intricate, textured design rests on a flat surface
u/Random-Raspberry / Via reddit.com

57.This is far more recent, but these cell phones from the '90s are super funny to see now.

Two vintage Nokia mobile phones with antennas, one red and one gray, rest on a dark wooden tabletop with a woven mat in the background
u/bdsunshine / Via reddit.com

58.And it's laughable now that a 9-gig hard drive cost over $4000 in the '90s.

An invoice from Rising Star Graphics for an Avid 9GB RMag drive totaling $4,060, including tax and shipping
u/chipdipper99 / Via reddit.com

59.This countdown to y2k is also funny to see.

Digital countdown clock shows 4 hours, 9 minutes, and 21 seconds until the year 2000. "The Next Millennium" text is displayed
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

60.It's always weird to see things manufactured in countries that don't exist anymore. Like these cigarettes from the Soviet Union.

Hand holding an open pack of cigarettes with ornate floral design and Russian text on the packaging
u/TheOtterWithAKnife / Via reddit.com

61.And this knife from Czechoslovakia.

Hand holding a kitchen knife with "Made in Czech Republic" engraved on the handle
u/bube123 / Via reddit.com

62.This stuffed animal from West Germany is similarly odd to see now.

A person holds a small, plush gray cat toy with a yellow tag on its ear
u/juniorlax16 / Via reddit.com

63.This Australian passport from when Australia was still under British jurisdiction is also very strange to see.

A British passport from the Commonwealth of Australia is displayed on a granite surface
u/amphibbian / Via reddit.com

64.And finally, this corn husk doll this person's grandmother made when she was young is actually super impressive, and I can't believe it lasted this long. Who needs Barbies when you have one of these?

A hand holding a small doll made from corn husks, styled to look like it is wearing a long dress and holding dried flowers
u/Bucket_of_Mu / Via reddit.com

