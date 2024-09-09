We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
7 can't-miss classics from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James fall collection
The star's latest looks include timeless seasonal styles, from preppy striped sweaters to muted floral dresses.
Reese Witherspoon is an award-winning actress, a producer and a major fashionista, but you don't need us to tell you that. However, did you know she has her own clothing brand? She describes her Nashville-based line, Draper James, as "classic American style, steeped in Southern charm." The pieces are feminine and flattering, and a lot of them are timeless classics you'll wear for years to come. So while some of Draper James' offerings could be described as "investment pieces" based on their price tags, they'll last you a long time.
Striped Quarter Zip Sweater in Mariner Stripe
Quarter Zip Cableknit Sweater
Knit Pants in Ponte
Mae Love Circle Dress in Navy
Gwen Long-Sleeve Dress in Gauzy Cotton
Randall Boot
Double Breasted Blazer in Stretch Corduroy
We recently scrolled through Draper James' fall collection to find the pieces you'll want to wear this season and the next (and probably the next several years). Below are seven must-have items, including sweaters, dresses, pants and booties. Of course, you can check out the entire collection on the brand's website, and if you want to save a few bucks, check out the Draper James sale section while you're there.
This nautical-inspired striped sweater is one of those pieces you can wear year after year — it will never go out of style. The soft, stretchy cotton number has a high zippered collar that you can leave open or close up depending on the weather.
This soft cableknit quarter-zip will become your cozy go-to this fall and winter. Wear it with jeans and suede booties or in the winter for a little aprés ski style.
While they look like a dressier set of trousers, these knit ponte pants are as comfy as your favorite sweatpants — really. They have a pull-on elastic waist, but they're sharp enough to wear to work with a blouse or with a T-shirt and denim jacket when you're out of the office.
Reese recently wore this dress in a post on her Instagram! You can pair it with flats on an early fall day (like Reese did) or knee-high boots for chillier weather.
Here's another great dress for early-fall days that looks good with sandals, flats, heels, booties or tall boots. We love the small floral print and the flattering seams down the front.
These suede ankle booties are fit for a western cowgirl or a southern belle, and they'll complement jeans, dresses and skirts this season. They have a 3.25-inch heel, which is especially nice if you're petite and don't want to get some of your pants hemmed!
You can't go wrong with a blazer! Wear this corduroy classic with jeans when you head out to dinner, over a T-shirt as a light jacket or with trousers to the office. It's so versatile that the cost per wear will creep downward quickly!