7 can't-miss classics from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James fall collection

Reese Witherspoon is an award-winning actress, a producer and a major fashionista, but you don't need us to tell you that. However, did you know she has her own clothing brand? She describes her Nashville-based line, Draper James, as "classic American style, steeped in Southern charm." The pieces are feminine and flattering, and a lot of them are timeless classics you'll wear for years to come. So while some of Draper James' offerings could be described as "investment pieces" based on their price tags, they'll last you a long time.

We recently scrolled through Draper James' fall collection to find the pieces you'll want to wear this season and the next (and probably the next several years). Below are seven must-have items, including sweaters, dresses, pants and booties. Of course, you can check out the entire collection on the brand's website, and if you want to save a few bucks, check out the Draper James sale section while you're there.

Draper James Striped Quarter Zip Sweater in Mariner Stripe This nautical-inspired striped sweater is one of those pieces you can wear year after year — it will never go out of style. The soft, stretchy cotton number has a high zippered collar that you can leave open or close up depending on the weather. $135 at Draper James

Draper James Quarter Zip Cableknit Sweater This soft cableknit quarter-zip will become your cozy go-to this fall and winter. Wear it with jeans and suede booties or in the winter for a little aprés ski style. $138 at Draper James

Draper James Knit Pants in Ponte While they look like a dressier set of trousers, these knit ponte pants are as comfy as your favorite sweatpants — really. They have a pull-on elastic waist, but they're sharp enough to wear to work with a blouse or with a T-shirt and denim jacket when you're out of the office. $148 at Draper James

Draper James Gwen Long-Sleeve Dress in Gauzy Cotton Here's another great dress for early-fall days that looks good with sandals, flats, heels, booties or tall boots. We love the small floral print and the flattering seams down the front. $158 at Draper James

Draper James Randall Boot These suede ankle booties are fit for a western cowgirl or a southern belle, and they'll complement jeans, dresses and skirts this season. They have a 3.25-inch heel, which is especially nice if you're petite and don't want to get some of your pants hemmed! $188 at Draper James