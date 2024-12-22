7 Vacation Splurges Travel Experts Swear By

Some experts say all-inclusive resorts, while they have a large price tag, are totally worth the money in the end. DaniloAndjus via Getty Images

The term “travel agent” evokes a different time. A time, perhaps, when people still smoked on planes. A time when, for better or worse, we did not rely on the TikTok masses to clue us in on every “must-visit” spot at our various vacation locales.

But the travel expert industry has seen a resurgence in recent years. When travel requirements and restrictions changed at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people turned to travel agents to help them navigate their new normal. Travelers are also turning to the experts to help comb through all the noise on social media to find the meals worth eating, activities worth doing and experiences worth having. As adept at scrolling we might be, there are plenty of things that are best left to the professionals, especially when it comes to those big, potentially once-in-a-lifetime trips.

So, whether you’re planning a dream vacation, or merely dreaming of it, you might want to bookmark the below splurges travel experts swear by:

Child care

For people with families, this is a big one that’s worth the splurge, according to Henley Vazquez, CEO of Fora, which bills itself as “the modern travel agency.”

“People pull back on staying at an expensive hotel, and then end up spending a lot of money on a kid’s club,” she told HuffPost. “Many hotels with kid’s clubs have child care available for all ages, and will keep your kids occupied all day, for free, while you’re staying there. It’s an added cost, but for families, you could end up coming out ahead.”

Getting off the grid

For some, the best splurge is picking the destination itself. Mary Cropper, Travel Expert at Black Tomato, calls remote vacations “truly worth the splurge.”

“A cruise through the Arctic, a chartered boat in Indonesian Borneo, or a private jet to Pamalican Island for a stay at Amanjiwo ― all of these experiences are costly, but they offer unparalleled, memorable holidays,” she told HuffPost. “The journey to these remote destinations can be expensive, and once you’re there, it’s worth staying for an extended period to fully appreciate and enjoy the experience. Investing in these unique adventures ensures a trip that stands out and creates lasting memories.”

Cropper called her time in Cambodia her own personal most decadent travel experience. “From zip-lining to falling asleep to the soothing sounds of a waterfall just outside my tent, every moment was exceptional,” she recalled.

On the flipside, Cropper said that when it comes to trips to big cities, she actually recommends saving on accommodations. “You have the chance to explore unique, boutique properties that offer distinctive experiences without breaking the bank,” she said.

First class international flights

Lindsay Silbermanknows how to travel. She’s made a career out of it, including by launching her candle company Hotel Lobby Candle, which is inspired by luxury hotels around the world.

While she doesn’t splurge on everything (she recommends skipping room service meals, for example), she does have at least one non-negotiable: “Flying business or first class on flights over four hours,” she said. “I almost always try to do this using points and miles, and rarely pay cash fares.”

Early check-in

Recently, travel maven Samantha Brown posted a TikTokabout a hack she uses when traveling internationally. She books her hotel for the night before her arrival, so that she is able to check in to her room right away instead of having to wait until the room is ready, which is typically later in the afternoon. She referred to the practice as being “frugal first class.”

Vazquez seconds that tip being worth the extra night’s cost of the hotel, but told HuffPost it’s worth looking into hotels where you can glean those benefits (and more) without having to pay for an entire extra night.

“Some hotels have guaranteed early check-in,” she said. “Not only that, but they also offer expedited airport service. You land, they collect you, take you through immigration and customs, get you into a fancy car and take you to the hotel so you can check in and get a nap right away. It’s a great splurge.”

All-inclusive resorts

The experts we spoke to are split on the all-inclusive. Some are more inclined to try the local cuisine off-resort during their trip, but others, like Vazquez, say that choosing a luxury all-inclusive can not only make your trip more cost effective in the long run but also offer a truly magical experience.

“It’s expensive, of course, but once you’re there, you’re not thinking about spending money or where you have to go,” Vazquez said.

Hotel hopping

Sometimes, you want to check out a fancy hotel but staying there is out of the budget. That’s when Silberman implements a mini splurge of sorts.

“If you’re dying to stay at a fancy hotel but can’t afford the nightly rate, pop into the lobby bar for drinks instead,” she said. “There’s something truly magical about sitting at the bar, ordering a martini, and people-watching. Often, I’ll make a list of all the hotels I’m interested in checking out, and go to a different one for pre-dinner drinks each night. I call it ‘hotel hopping.’”

Private tours (sometimes)

Private tours and group experiences are not for every traveler, Vazquez told HuffPost. But even for the most independent explorers, finding a quality tour, tailored to your interests, is well worth the cost.

“Even if you’re not doing a trip full of guided experiences, finding something very memorable is worth the splurge,” she said. “In London, there’s an experience you can book to go through the Churchill War Rooms with the curator of the museum who is full of stories, and gives you up close and personal access to the rooms themselves, you’re in a part of history. It’s mind blowing.”

Even if you are a more independent traveler, Vazquez encourages travelers to find one or two experiences like this one in order “to bring a trip to life more than it could by wandering on your own. These are stories you remember long after you come home,” she said.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have some points to redeem.

