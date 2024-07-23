The best luxury hotels in Paris

As our dear pal Emily would attest (though perhaps don't bring her up on your trip) there's nowhere quite like Paris. Food, fashion, art, wine, endless boulevards and cobbled lanes, stunning architecture and unrivalled café culture; the French capital has it all.

But, whether you are a new visitor or an old regular, finding the right Parisian bolthole is a must. So, from boutique enclaves and titans of old-school glamour to celeb-riddled spots and stunning new additions overlooking the Seine, here is our round-up of the finest hotels in Paris to make your time in the city of lights as special as possible.

Hôtel Lutetia

This old grand dame of Paris was first built in 1910 and has evolved through the decades from Art Nouveau grandeur to Art Deco cool. A refurbishment in 2018 brought the hotel – the only five-star luxury spot on the left bank – back to life, lovingly peeling back the layers to release its original personality. The atmosphere now is classic elegance, with a thriving restaurant (yes, Sylvie went on a date here in Emily in Paris) and a gorgeous bar with frequent live music. The hotel's eternal charm is indicated by its name, Lutetia, the ancient name for the Gallic settlement that would later become Paris.

Hôtel Lutetia, 45 Boulevard Raspail , Paris, 75006

Courtesy

Saint James Paris

There is, quite simply, nowhere in Paris quite like the Saint James. This Relais & Chateaux gem doesn’t actually feel like a hotel at all. It is part-chateau, part family estate, nestled within a luxurious enclave in Paris’ exclusive 16th arrondissement. With just 22 rooms and 26 suites, this boutique hotel feels intimate without ever losing a sense of splendour. For that, you have the breath-taking architecture, the fine dining, charming library bar and the spa by Guerlain. With its fascinating history and unbeaten reputation, it is all so distractingly lovely you may struggle to leave.

St James’ Paris, 5 Pl. du Chancelier Adenauer, 75116

Courtesy

Hôtel Panache

Finding elegant but affordable accommodation in Paris is no mean feat, which is why properties from the Touriste hotel group have become such a hit among discerning travellers. Its eight four-star outposts, scattered around different locations in the city, are each designed by either a renowned architect or interior designer. For location and style, Hôtel Panache is a firm favourite. Situated in the 9th arrondissement, minutes from the Grand Boulevards and a short walk to either arty Pigalle or popular Montmartre, this triangular, 19th-century building has a neighbourhood quality that makes you feel as if you’re staying in a quiet, locals-first part of town despite its central positioning. The decor gently pays homage to art nouveau, while also combining interior designer Dorothee Meilichzon’s love of prints. The bijou rooms are well maximised in a sophisticated colour palette of sage, grey and white and with plenty of mirrors to create the illusion of added space. Many have balconies with sweeping views over the rooftops of Paris, the perfect spot from which to enjoy a glass of wine. The bathrooms are all equipped with luxurious Diptyque toiletries and, downstairs, a cafe and restaurant draws a local crowd whom come for the quality coffee, wine and pastries. You’ll find none of that stereotypical Parisian froideur here – the staff are warm and ready to hand out dining and drinking tips. There’s even a stylish merch line to take home as souvenirs.

Hôtel Panache, 1 Rue Geoffroy-Marie, 75009

BENOIT LINERO

Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Plaza Atheneé has long held court as one of Paris' most iconic hotels. It is, of course, the hotel visited by Carrie in the final episodes of Sex and the City, and has, for years, been privy to that legendary view of the Eiffel tower that will - no matter how cool we like to pretend we are - still force a slight squeal from our lips. The hotel is, naturally, more than just its famous clientele, though let's be clear, celeb-spotting here is something of a given. It boasts a sublime address, great dining and some of the most comfortable rooms in the city. It was also the preferred hotel of the legendary Christian Dior, which is while you'll find his flagship store still located opposite.

Hôtel Plaza Athénèe, 25 Av. Montaigne, 75008

Courtesy

Brach

This Philippe Starck-designed hotel is a truly imaginative wonder, drawing its decorative inspiration from the Global South. Since opening in 2018, it has made its mark on the capital as one of Paris' coolest spots; nestled in the chic, affluent 16th arrondissement, it keeps a distance from the bustle of the city centre but still retains its enviable view of the Eiffel tower from its not-to-be-missed terrace bar. Besides all that, did we mention there's a basement pool?

Brach, 1-7 -7 Rue Jean Richepin, 75016

Courtesy

Bulgari Hotel Paris

Opened in December 2021, Bulgari's latest hotel sits on the exclusive Avenue George V, between the Champs Elysees and the Avenue Montaigne. As can be expected from this brand, there is nothing short of the highest degree of luxury on offer here. From fine dining and a luxurious spa with a 25m pool to a cool bar and a charming courtyard garden, this is another class act from Bulgari. The new hotel offers 76 rooms (mostly suites) including one of Paris' most extravagant; a spacious penthouse with a private rooftop garden with incredible views of the Eiffel Tower and across the city.

Bulgari Hotel Paris, 30 Av. George V, 75008

Courtesy

Cheval Blanc Paris

We'll be honest, this place had us with the words 'Dior Spa'. But there is more to Cheval Blanc than that most fashionable of wellness offerings. For starters, there is its enviable location, sitting right on the banks of the Seine, seconds from luxury Art Nouveau department store La Samaritaine, strolling distance from the Louvre and just minutes from Le Marais - Paris' best spot for bars and atmosphere. Besides all that, there's a chocolaterie, a Michelin-starred restaurant and a well appointed room to luxuriate in, as you take in that view.

Cheval Blanc Paris, 8 Quai du Louvre, 75001

Courtesy

Pavillon Faubourg Saint Germain

One of Paris' most beloved hotels (Le Saint) has had a facelift. The renamed Pavillon Faubourg Saint Germain re-opened its doors at the beginning of April in its new boutique gem form, designed by Didier Benderli. It boasts 47 individually appointed rooms and suites, a new restaurant by award-winning chef Thibault Sombardier, a gorgeous cocktail bar, and a heavenly spa. Sitting within the storied neighbourhood of Saint Germain, it incorporates the diverting history of its locale as well as a delightful nod to illustrious guests like beloved writer James Joyce, who finished his opus Ulysses while staying in the property in the early 20th century.

Pavillon Faubourg Saint Germain, 3 Rue du Pré aux Clercs, 75007

Courtesy

Hôtel Les Deux Gares

Could this be the best-decorated hotel in Paris? Part of the Touriste group, it is certainly the only one that can boast Luke Edward Hall as its creative force. As can be expected from Hall, this is a maximalist haven of eccentric pairings, chic stripes and primary hues, all of which combine to create a wondrously zany interior worthy of a Wes Anderson hotel. This charming boutique space is nestled between - as you may have guessed - Paris' two major train stations, Gare du Nord and Gare de L'Est, meaning it is both hugely convenient and within one of the capital's most burgeoning nightlife spots.

Hôtel Les Deux Gares, 2 Rue des Deux Gares, 75010

Courtesy

You Might Also Like