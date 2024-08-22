Brazilians Aren't Your Only Option—These Are The 9 Types Of swimsuit Waxes

Even if you've become proficient in every DIY swimsuit line hair removal technique out there (yup, we've tried the at-home wax and every swimsuit trimmer in existence, too), sometimes it's better to leave things up to the pros. Whether you’re considering a wax for the first time, or you’re interested in trying out some new ~styles~, it can be hard to know exactly which type of swimsuit wax to request.

Meet the experts: Shay Sadrolashrafi is a lead esthetician for wakse ; Kiana Doe is the salon development manager at Lunchbox Wax, Jeanette Haylock, the education manager for GoToBrazils Waxing Center .

Sure, most salons have menus, but the instructions may not be as detailed as you’d like. Plus, asking for more details can feel uncomfortable if you're a newbie. But just know that you shouldn’t feel awkward asking questions. The person doing your wax has seen it all before (literally), and they probably appreciate the questions.



That said, if you’re looking to walk into your local salon with confidence, WH has you covered. We spoke with top experts to provide you with the nine most common types of swimsuit waxes you can get for the next time you're thinking about going bare.

1. Classic swimsuit Wax

If you’re interested in targeting exclusively the areas that are visible from a bathing suit, the classic swimsuit wax is your best bet. This removes hair up to a four finger width from the swimsuit line, as well as the width of two fingers on top of the swimsuit area, says Shay Sadrolashrafi, a lead esthetician for wakse . She calls this “a great option for first-timers.”



2. Mini Brazilian

“A mini Brazilian involves completely removing the hair from the front, leaving it totally bare,” says Jeanette Haylock, education manager for GoToBrazils Waxing Center. When getting a mini Brazilian, you can expect to lay on your back with your legs bent, feet together, as if you’re in butterfly. From there, it’s all steady breathing and anticipating wax strips until the job is complete.

3. Full Brazilian

If you’re pretty familiar with the term that’s probably because, according to Sadrolashrafi, this is definitely the most commonly requested option. “It covers everything in the front, including the swimsuit line and labia, all the way to the butt strip,” explains Sadrolashrafi. Waxing is one way to do it, but you can also Brazilian laser hair removal is also an option, too.

4. Sphinx Wax or Hollywood Wax

With all of these terms popping up, it can be hard to keep up, but don’t worry. Basically, these terms both mean the same thing. “A Sphinx Wax or Hollywood wax is also known as the Brazilian or swimsuit wax, which is the complete hair removal of both the front and backside of the swimsuit area,” Sadrolashrafi explains.

5. French Wax

Kiana Doe, salon development manager at Lunchbox Wax says this is also sometimes referred to as a “French swimsuit,” and it’s a great option “for the person that doesn't want a peek-a-boo situation with their pubic hair.”

This wax leaves some hair on top and on the labia, Doe says. "This is not your standard swimsuit wax, and goes slightly inside where your swimsuit would cover," she adds. This wax can also include the butt strip if you so choose, says Sadrolashrafi.

6. Brazilian South

Full Brazilian? Check. And, while you’re at it, might as well throw in your legs, too. Yup, you can officially get a one-and-done treatment so that, not only will you not have to risk razor bumps on your bits, but you can skip out on nicking your shins in the shower, too.

7. Butt Strip

Such a lovely name, I know, but, in all actuality, it’s exactly what it sounds like—a wax strip or two targeted at hair growth around your butt area, and that's about it.

8. Full Buttocks

Hair happens. And if you're not feeling the stuff that pops up on your cheeks, simply request a full buttocks for a completely hairless situation.

9. Brazilian Total Body

Instead of stopping with a lower-half wax, this option lets you extend the hairless love all the way up to your neck. Arms, chest, back, stomach, bits, butt, legs, feet—it all will go.

And, there you have it—way more swimsuit waxes than you probably ever knew existed. Only question now is: Which will you choose?

