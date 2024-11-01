Best Sephora Black Friday deals you can already shop in their massive fall sale — here's what I'll be restocking (and what I'm excited to try)

From my beloved Fenty concealer and other must-haves to some pricey perfumes and skincare, here's what I'm eyeing ahead of the Sephora Canada sale.

Sephora's fall sale is on now — here's everything you need to know. (Photos via Sephora)

It's the most wonderful time of the year for beauty lovers! The Sephora fall sale has officially started, which means it's time to add all your makeup, skincare and other essentials to your cart.

The prices during the sale are the best they'll be for the entire year, meaning Sephora's early Black Friday deals are the best time to stock up.

For more information about the sale, and to see what I'll be adding to my cart, scroll onwards.

When is the Sephora sale?

For Canadians in 2024, the Sephora fall sale starts on Nov. 1 online and in stores for Rouge members. For VIB and Insider members, the sale starts online and in stores on Nov. 5.

The sale ends for everyone on Nov. 11.

What are the discounts?

The higher your tier of membership, the more you save! Rouge members save 20 percent, VIB members save 15 per cent and Insiders save 10%. The promo code for everyone to use this year at checkout is SAVINGS.

As well, regardless of which membership tier you belong to, everyone can save 30 per cent off on Sephora Collection products.

What's included in the Sephora sale?

Whether you're looking for advent calendars, beauty basics or to splurge on something a bit pricey, there's something for everyone in Sephora Canada’s annual Savings Event.

Some of the popular brands that'll be on sale include heavy hitters like ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, Drunk Elephant, MAC Cosmetics and more.

If you need some inspo on what to buy this year, take a look at some of my favourite picks that I'm adding to my cart and what the prices could be with the deepest discount applied.

Products I'll be repurchasing:

Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner. (Photo via Sephora)

I love liquid eyeliner for my eyelids as I usually rock a cat eye, but I was looking for something to apply to my waterline on my lower lashes as I love that smokey look for fall.

This kajal gives me the vibes I'm looking for, and it stays place all day — even if I've had a crying jag!

Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner From $22 during sale $27 See at Sephora

M·A·CXIMAL Sleek Satin Lipstick. (Photo via Sephora)

No one does lipstick better than MAC! I have many MAC lipsticks (my favourite of which is Diva, a colour that truly flatters every skin shade), and for this year's sale, I'm going to be restocking the shade Popstar Pink.

It's a delightfully deep magenta hue that makes me feel like a girl boss in the most unironic way possible.

M·A·CXIMAL Sleek Satin Lipstick From $27 during sale $34 See at Sephora

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Natural Matte Foundation with SPF 40. (Photo via Sephora)

I don't use the term "holy grail product" often, but it definitely applies to this CC cream. A couple pumps of this product on my fingers and then rubbed onto my face gives me a quick, full coverage look for when I can't be bothered to put on foundation.

I'm a bit self-conscious of my skin, so having this stocked up is an easy way for me to slap something on before doing my errands. It also has SPF, which is a definite bonus!

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Natural Matte Foundation with SPF 40 From $51 during sale $64 See at Sephora

Kulfi Zari Eyes Long-Lasting Crease-Proof Cream Eyeshadow. (Photo via Sephora)

I used to love eyeshadow palettes for the variety of colours you get with them, but in my older age, I can't be bothered to layer and blend three colours.

I recently discovered this cream eyeshadow, and it's spectacular. It has a very multidimensional shine that brightens my lids up and it lasts all day without creasing, which is impressive as my skin is quite oily.

Kulfi Zari Eyes Long-Lasting Crease-Proof Cream Eyeshadow From $33 during sale $41 See at Sephora

NEST New York Turkish Rose Perfume Oil Rollerball (Photo via Sephora)

NEST fragrances are some of the most delicious scents out there, in my opinion (please bring the Dahlia and Vines perfume back!).

Their Indian Jasmine Perfume Oil Rollerball is my go-to scent to dab on my wrists as it's very rich and sensual, but when I'm looking for something a bit lighter that's still deep and floral, I prefer the Turkish Rose Perfume Oil Rollerball scent.

NEST New York Turkish Rose Perfume Oil Rollerball From $38 during sale $48 See at Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Blur Face Primer. (Photo via Sephora)

I have very large pores and congested skin, and man oh man, this primer smooths everything right out. It genuinely looks like I don't even have pores when I put this product on, and it makes my foundation last much longer when I layer it on top.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Blur Face Primer From $61 during sale $76 See at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Stick Blur + Smooth Tint Stick Foundation. (Photo via Sephora)

As I approach the back half of my thirties, the bags under my eyes are just getting darker, larger and stubborner. This Fenty stick can be used all over the face, but I mainly use it on those pesky bags to help me look a little brighter and more alive.

This product paired with the IT Cosmetics CC+Cream Natural Matte Foundation with SPF 40 are the main staples in my lazy-girl makeup look, and I will never be without them in my arsenal.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Stick Blur + Smooth Tint Stick Foundation From $39 during sale $49 See at Sephora

Products I'm excited to try

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen. (Photo via Sephora)

I've heard nothing but rave reviews about this brand, and during a recent trip to Sephora I swatched this eyeliner. It's a stunning, crisp black colour, and it stayed in place throughout my workout and subsequent shower, which is impressive stuff.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen From $21 during sale $26 See at Sephora

Mario Badescu Rose Body Wash. (Photo via Sephora)

I love the scent of the Mario Badescu Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner, so when I recently discovered they also have a body soap, it was an easy decision to add it to my cart. And it's only $12, which is a steal!

Mario Badescu Rose Body Wash $10 $12 Save $2 See at Sephora

Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne. (Photo via Sephora)

I'm a sucker for floral scents, and as we head into the winter months, I like layering something lighter on top of my NEST perfumes for a little brightness.

I've wanted this Jo Malone scent for ages, but given it's price, I've always held off. However, it is time to bite the bullet and just get the darn thing, particularly if I can score a discount on it during the sale.

Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne From $176 during sale $220 See at Jo Malone

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Cleansing Shampoo 65 (Photo via Sephora)

My boyfriend recently got his hair done in locs which means he doesn't wash it as often as he used to in order to protect and preserve the style. When he does shampoo, he's now looking for something a little stronger, so we're excited to see how this product does with his 4A/4B curls.

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Cleansing Shampoo From $23 during sale $29 See at Sephora

Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Brightening Mask with 10% Azelaic Acid + 1% Salicylic Acid. (Photo via Sephora)

Another pricey product I've had my eye on is this correcting and clarifying mask. I'm always hesitant to spend big bucks on skincare as I've had so many misses in the past, but the reviews from people who have similar skin issues to me seem promising. Fingers crossed!

Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Brightening Mask with 10% Azelaic Acid + 1% Salicylic Acid From $72 during sale $90 See at Sephora

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica (Photo via Sephora)

I usually swear by the Dior Forever Matte Skincare Foundation, but after watching a GRWM video from a beauty influencer, I'm ready to try something new. I was impressed by how thoroughly the foundation covered the person's skin while also giving a flawless, natural look.

It also has almost 700,000 "hearts" on Sephora, which is promising!

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica From $54 during sale $67 See at Sephora

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil for Moisturizing Sheer Coverage. (Photo via Sephora)

And lastly, as we head into the colder months, it's time to start thinking about lip protection. I'm a Burt's Bees girlie for the most part, but I'm interested in adding in a lip oil to my routine. I like that the oil has a bit of a tint as well as some shine, which seems ideal for when I want a more polished look than what lip chap can offer.

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil for Moisturizing Sheer Coverage From $28 during sale $35 See at Sephora

