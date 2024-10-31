We've Got The Scoop On ALL The Best Party Dips

From office holiday parties to birthdays, girls night to game day, potlucks to baby showers, and every occasion in between, the one thing that truly brings a group of people together is, say it with me, DIPS! Whether your next gathering is full of celebration and cheer, or rehashing family drama, we all come together around a bowl of dip. It’s easy to tell why! Dips are some of the most versatile snacks and appetizers that can be modified and updated for nearly any occasion.

When the holidays roll around, you’re going to want to make sure you have plenty of small bites around to help soak up the festive holiday cocktails. To keep the spirit cheery, give our tiramisu dip, whipped ricotta with olives & roasted red peppers, or cranberry brie biscuit dip a try. And we haven’t forgotten about the spookiest day of the year either, with our ghost s’mores dip perfect for your next fangtastic Halloween party.

No matter what time of year, it pays to remember the classics are the classics for a reason—and we have plenty of classics. For any occasion, our bacon spinach dip, queso dip, 7-layer dip, and many more are sure to keep the good times going. And while we typically think of dips more as snacks and starters, there’s no rule saying you can’t make a meal out of it! For a heartier, more filing option, check out our Nashville hot chicken dip or cheesy mini meatball skillet dip.

For any time or day or reason for play, these 86 dip recipes are sure to keep you and yours satisfied.

Cranberry Whipped Feta Dip

This cranberry-topped whipped feta dip is here to save your holiday appetizer planning. Fresh feta cheese is combined with herbs, garlic, and cream cheese, whipped until super-smooth, then topped with tart homemade cranberry sauce, toasted pistachios, and honey. The result is a salty, creamy, sweet, tart, and absolutely irresistible dip.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

While beer cheese, Buffalo chicken, and queso will always have special places in our hearts, we keep coming back to good ol' spinach & artichoke dip. Full of creamy, cheesy goodness, it really is the dip to end all dips.

Sour Cream & Onion Dip

Letting the onions caramelize properly is key to the flavor of this dip. Going low and slow allows them to develop color while breaking down and becoming sweet and jammy. Stir them into this easy dip with some chives, and you have a simple appetizer that's wildly delicious.

Creamy Garlic Hummus

Hummus is a Middle Eastern dip made of chickpeas and tahini, though garlic, roasted red peppers, olives, and other spices are common additions. It's great as a veggie dip, with pita chips, or even as a salad dressing!

Tiramisu Dip

Classic tiramisu is a no-bake labor of love and the perfect ending to nearly any meal. What do you do when you’re craving tiramisu, but you don’t have the time or patience to chill it for hours? Enter tiramisu dip. It’s got all the right flavors—creamy mascarpone, rich espresso, and a generous dusting of cocoa powder—and it comes together in just 10 minutes.

4-Way Dip

The hardest decision on game day is which dip to make. This dip gets rid of that. Combining our four favorite dips of Buffalo chicken, spinach artichoke, jalapeño popper, and pizza dip, this dip has something for everyone. Your game day spread just got infinitely better.

Greek Feta Dip

Loaded with cucumbers, tomatoes, and feta, this dip was inspired by Greek salad. Full disclaimer: This recipe makes a lot of dip. We've never had a problem demolishing it with some fluffy pita bread, but feel free to halve it if necessary.

Corn Dip

While some corn dip is served cold, we prefer to serve our corn dip hot, baked, and bubbling. Follow our recipe, and in 40 minutes, you’ll have a perfect warm dip to wow at your Super Bowl party.

Bacon Spinach Dip

Whilespinach artichoke dip is perfectly creamy and cheesy on its own, it's also ripe for additions and creative takes. One of our favorite ways to upgrade this party appetizer is to add everyone's favorite, smoky and savory bacon.

7-Layer Dip

This truly has everything we could ever want in a dip: refried beans, homemade guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and cheese (😍) all topped with fresh veggies for an added crunch. You'll never buy the store-bought version again after trying this homemade dip.

Creamy White Bean Dip

This white bean dip takes extremely little work and is great for a last-minute appetizer or to make ahead to have the job done. Folks at your next cocktail or holiday party will be asking you for the recipe. The dip is great served with pita chips or an array of fresh veggies. Serve it at a summer party, the Super Bowl, or on-the-go as the ultimate picnic snack.

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

Need a flavor-packed dip to really amp up your Super Bowl party? This Nashville hot chicken-inspired dip brings the heat and MORE. Beware—this is for major spice fans only.

Whipped Ricotta With Olives & Roasted Red Peppers

Whipped ricotta is beyond easy to make, even though it sounds so delicate and fancy. Topped with marinated olives and roasted red peppers gives it a nice briney, fresh flavor. We love warm crusty bread for dipping, but whatever works!

Guacamole

Everyone has opinions about Mexico's most famous avocado-based dip: guacamole. We like to keep it simple, but feel free to go crazy on the mix-ins: spices, tomatoes, garlic, etc. This recipe is the perfect jumping-off point. Just don't forget the corn chips. 😁

Cranberry Brie Biscuit Dip

Not only is this dip perfect for fall parties of any kind, it's the best way to use up any extra homemade cranberry sauce! If you don't have any, canned works too. Just make sure you use whole berry—not jellied—canned cranberry sauce.

Skillet Beer Cheese

No matter the occasion, this dip is sure to get the party started. All you need are cheese, beer, a few staple spices and a skillet, and you’ve got a crowd-pleasing appetizer on your hands that will be the star of any campfire feast or game day spread.

Smoked Trout Spread

This easy-to-make appetizer is a guaranteed hit at any holiday party. Creamy, smoky, and bright, it's delicious piled onto toasted bread, crackers, or crisp endive leaves.

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

A creamy, cheesy spinach artichoke dip that’s completely vegan? Not possible! Oh, but it is. Vegan alternatives to cheeses and mayonnaise are thankfully much more common in most grocery stores, making one of our favorite dips and appetizers more enjoyable for everyone.

Funfetti Dip

This Funfetti dip is a fluffy mixture of butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar, with nostalgic flavor coming from imitation vanilla extract and a little crunch from confetti sprinkles. Think white cake laced with confetti sprinkles that explode into colorful polka dots (just like in our perfect birthday cake).

Beer Cheese

Creamy and warm dips are required on any game day, but if you really want to start the party, put out a pot of beer cheese. Spiked with lager and Dijon mustard, this smooth and glossy cheese dip will be devoured by tailgaters everywhere.

Spring Pea & Feta Dip

Enjoy spring produce like a pro and whip up this vibrant spring pea and feta dip. It's a celebration of fresh, bright flavors that are perfect for any gathering or solo snacking session. Sweet spring peas are blanched until tender yet vibrant green, then blended with tangy feta cheese, creating a luscious base that's both creamy and savory.

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread Pizza Dip

We wanted to make sure this pizza-and-garlic-bread-inspired dip was absolutely perfect, so we tested it over and over (and over) again until it was. Make this and it'll be gone in 10 seconds flat—we can almost guarantee it.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

We're always looking for more ways to enjoy Buffalo sauce, but when serving a party, this Buffalo chicken dip just might be our favorite version of the classic party appetizer. The best part? It only requires 10 minutes of prep time!

Copycat Pickle De Gallo

At Delish, we’ve got a real obsession with pickles , and this copycat pickle de gallo recipe is our newest crush. This Internet darling is a fresh, crunchy, flavor-packed mix of chopped pickles, bell pepper, jalapeño, garlic, and pickle brine—a fun twist on pico de gallo salsa, but with pickles as the star ingredient.

Hot Crab Dip

This hot crab dip is packed with melty cheese and tender, sweet crab meat that serves as the perfect opener to any game day or meal. Serve it with plenty of toasted bread or buttery crackers! Or you can do what we do and shamelessly go at it with a spoon. 😉

Cowboy Caviar

Brimming with beans, avocado, and tons of veggies, the only thing missing is a big pitcher of frozen margaritas. 😎 Yeehaw!

Super Bread Bowl Dip

Class up the traditional spinach-artichoke dip by swapping in everyone's favorite superfood: kale. For game day, we baked this delicious dip in a football-shaped bread bowl, but it's just as delicious without it (so you can make it year round!).

Rotel Dip

Rotel dip is an easy party dip to assemble and comes together all in one pot so you can say goodbye to washing all those extra dishes. It’s a perfect dip to make and keep warm in a slow cooker for events that run hours long (Super Bowl Sunday, anyone?).

Hoagie Dip

Here’s our favorite deli sandwich, dip-ified! This chunky, fully loaded appetizer has all the savory, crunchy, and creamy elements and meatiness you love in a traditional hoagie, but spoonable and totally shareable. You’ll want to serve this 10-minute one-bowl appetizer for every game day gathering.

Whipped Mozzarella Dip With Burst Cherry Tomatoes

This dip is not just mozzarella—ricotta and heavy cream join in to make an epic base for the juicy cherry tomatoes and dollops of pesto. While the recipe is great with peak summer tomatoes, it's great year-round, thanks to cherry tomatoes' availability throughout the year.

TJ’s Copycat Peach Salsa

In this easy homemade copycat, spicy smoky adobo sauce is balanced out by sweet juicy peaches. Everything in this salsa is so fresh tasting with a perfect slight crunch from the red onions. Serve this alongside a classic salsa and guacamole for a perfect warm-weather appetizer.

Football Field Dip

Hut, hut, DIP! Tailgating season is here, and this dip is the fuel you need to cheer on your favorite team. Dipping into this edible football field will reveal layers of all of your favorite (store-bought!) dips, spreads, and sauces packed into one adorable dish.

Loaded Black Bean Dip

This dip is anything but boring and will resemble nothing like the pasty, brown mush you might be expecting. Black beans are blended with lots of garlic, jalapeños, and cheese, then topped with even more cheese before baking (cue the perfect cheese pull).

Spicy Mango Whipped Goat Cheese

Your new favorite dip combines fluffy garlic and basil-studded whipped goat cheese, spicy mango chutney, and salty chopped cashews into a perfect salty n' sweet treat. Whip this up when you have a few friends over for movie night or when you need an easy appetizer to contribute to your next office potluck.

Queso Dip

Want to get the party started? Put out a pot of queso. Studded with tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro, this warm and creamy cheesy dip is a classic party food for a reason—we’ve yet to meet anyone who can resist loading up a chip (or two).

Chicken Enchilada Dip

Love chicken enchiladas, but need a crowd-pleasing appetizer? This chicken enchilada dip takes the classic weeknight dinner, and transforms it into the game day appetizer of your dreams.

Pretzel Ring Beer Cheese Dip

We decided to take classic beer cheese up a notch by surrounding it in a ring of the staple pairing: pretzeled biscuits. The creamy dip and the pretzel ring bake together, making this two-in-one party party snack almost too easy to make and share.

Crockpot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Is it even really a Super Bowl party without Buffalo chicken dip? We think not. If you're looking for the most hands-off version of this classic recipe, turn to your trusty slow cooker.

Cheesy Mini Meatball Skillet Dip

Part cheese dip, part meatballs, this skillet dip is not only delicious but a fun activity for the whole family. Top the whole skillet with a generous sprinkling of thinly sliced scallions, and you’ve got one colorful party on a chip.

Smoked Salmon Dip

Lox lovers—this smoked salmon dip is about to be your new go-to party dip. Smoked salmon, spicy horseradish, bright lemon, and finely chopped dill all get mixed into a cream cheese and Greek yogurt base for the creamiest savory dip imaginable.

Jalapeño Popper Dip

When it comes to Super Bowl dips, our allegiance lies with anything thats super-cheesy, creamy and smoky. This jalapeño popper-inspired dip nails all three! It gets a kick from the jalapeño, but not so much that you'll be running for a glass of milk.

Cheesy Refried Bean Dip

There's plenty of bean dips out there, but refried beans take the center stage in this recipe. Cream cheese and sour cream are added to make thing extra creamy, while two types of shredded cheese turn this dip into cheesy, bubbling goodness. Yum!

Pub Beer Cheese

This recipe couldn't be more party-friendly. It whips up in minutes, and you only have to dirty one bowl. This is wonderful with big hard or soft pretzels (homemade, maybe?), but truly anything goes.

Queso Fundido

Queso fundido is a true party trick: It’s quite possibly the lowest effort, highest reward dip. Hot tip: Go for Mexican chorizo here instead of the Spanish, which is usually dried.

Caramelized Onion Dip

With this recipe, we take the classic onion dip one step further by incorporating deeply caramelized onions into the mix. It takes a little longer than you might think (we’re talking at least one hour), but we promise it’s worth it.

Veggie Dip

With a dip this good, you might just get put in charge of all future veggie platters. It's so easy to make and comes together in minutes. Serve it with all of your favorite veggies and cubes of really good bread. Looking to complete the spread? Try our fruit dip next.

Chipotle Vegan Queso

This vegan version is so good it's hard to decipher from regular queso dip. Made with cashews in place of cheese, it's awesome with far more than chips. Drizzle the “cheesy” sauce inside over nachos or tacos next!

Avocado Hummus

Only got room for one dip on your Super Bowl spread? Now you don't have to choose favorites—this dip is the best of hummus and guacamole combined.

Baba Ganoush

We like our eggplant-based baba ghanoush GARLICKY. If you don't, skip grating the raw clove in at the end. Without it, you'll have a more subtle (slightly sweet) garlic flavor that will make everyone very, very happy. Accompanied by crudités and pita chips, you really can't go wrong.

Crab Artichoke Dip

When it comes to hot party dips, two reign supreme in our book: spinach and artichoke dip and hot crab dip. We love both so much that we decided: Why not combine them?

Dill Dip

Your veggie platter deserves more than a sad store-bought dip. This easy dill dip comes together in mere minutes and is bright and fresh and makes every veggie sing. Serve it alongside this ultimate chips and dip platter for the best party spread ever.

Muhammara

Add this sweet and tangy roasted red pepper dip to your next dinner party menu. Muhammara comes together in 30 minutes using jarred roasted red peppers, bread crumbs, walnuts, a few special ingredients, and a food processor. Trust us—once you've tried it, it'll become a staple on your appetizer roster.

Cheesy Sausage Dip

Sausage dip is a simple and humble dish that's unbelievably good. It's kind of like a pub beer cheese, but with SAUSAGE. It will satisfy every craving, whether it's game day or just another Friday night.

Meat Lovers' Pizza Dip

A pizza dip is obviously good, but a MEAT LOVERS' pizza dip? That's next-level good. This dip is super simple to make, and everyone will love it. We used sausage, bacon, and pepperoni, but use whatever types of meat you prefer on your pizza!

Salsa Verde

If you're serving it straight-up, making this green salsa fresh makes all the difference. We don't mind using the canned stuff for cooking, but homemade is always better. Plus, there's so much you can make with the leftovers: salsa verde chicken, salsa verde queso, salsa verde taquitos... the list goes on.

Pimento Cheese

If you love party dips like Buffalo chicken or spinach artichoke, you’ll LOVE pimento cheese. This soft, creamy spread loaded with shredded cheddar cheese and spiked with diced pimento peppers and hot sauce can be served hot or cold (so make it ahead of time!).

Marshmallow Fruit Dip

Fruit never gets the attention it deserves at parties. This super-simple marshmallow-y dip will change all of that. It's so easy to whip together, can be made ahead of time, and is easy to transport. Honestly, it's perfect.

Cannoli Chips & Dip

This Italian dessert-inspired app takes cannoli to a whole new, easily shareable level. The best part? The shells will never get soggy!

Homemade Salsa

Whether you’re searching for a last-minute party app or the finishing touch to a Mexican-inspired dinner, we highly recommend adding some homemade salsa to your spread. While you may be tempted to grab a jar from the store, trust us—making it homemade is SO worthwhile in the flavor department.

Cheesy Baked Shrimp Scampi Dip

With all the flavors of the classic pasta that you love, this baked shrimp scampi dip is unbelievably delicious.

Taco Dip

This easy taco-inspired dip is SO delicious and SO simple to throw together, making it perfect for improvisation by switching up the seasonings and layers. If you really want to take it to another level, make our homemade taco seasoning and swap it out for the store-bought stuff.

Slow-Cooker Crab Dip

Serve your guests what they always want with this crab dip. It strikes that perfect balance of classy but still OMG YUM, and couldn't be easier to make thanks to your slow-cooker.

Cowgirl Corn Dip

Equal parts sour cream and mayo makes for THE creamiest corn dip ever. Lime just adds a touch of brightness, and bacon puts the whole dip over the top, in the best possible way.

Slow-Cooker Tex-Mex Dip

Our favorite part of game day is always the appetizers, and this cheesy dip is full of flavor, making it our new go-to. It's quick and easy, and since it's cooked in a slow cooker it makes almost no mess at all. Now that's a win!

Louisiana Shrimp Dip

This dip is cheesy, garlicky, and full of Cajun seasoning. You'll quickly see why it's a Southern favorite. To make sure that you get a bit of shrimp with each bite, chop it before you sauté it. Also, don't skip the lemon juice! It brightens up all the flavors.

Garlicky Shrimp Dip

Creamy + cheesy FTW! Bonus: This luxurious shrimp appetizer gets a fresh kick from both lemon juice and zest.

Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

Oh, we went there: For everyone who loves bacon burgers, this dip is loaded with ground beef, onion, Worcestershire, AND cheese.

Loaded Greek Hummus

This is a little bit like if we'd combined our Greek feta dip with our creamy garlic hummus into one perfect party dip. Skip the feta (or use a plant-based option) to keep this vegan-friendly.

Bagna Cauda

Looking for a fancy last-minute appetizer? Look no further than Italian bagna cauda. It’s a buttery sauce made from lots of garlic and anchovies (stick with us) that somehow work together to create a dip that’s a little pungent, a little sweet, and will keep you coming back for more.

Pickle Dip

Pickle fans, this one's for you! Serve this dip with extra crunchy potato chips, buttery Ritz crackers, or pita chips—anything sturdy that will hold up to those delicious pickle pieces.

Jambalaya Dip

Everything you love about jambalaya—in DIP form. It's perfect for the Super Bowl, for Mardi Gras celebrations, or just any time you've got a craving for Cajun flavors.

Heath Bar Dip

This dessert dip is truly toffee-tastic, perfect for all the caramel lovers in your life (and at your Super Bowl party!).

Brownie Batter Dip

It's hard to imagine anyone who won't love this recipe that turns the deliciousness of unbaked brownie batter into an edible, egg-free dessert dip.

Cookie Dough Dip

This is basically everything you love in cookie dough—brown sugar, vanilla, chocolate chips—mixed with cream cheese and a little butter for the dreamiest dessert dip ever.

Hot Cheesy Lobster Dip

This lobster dip feels fancy without actually being fussy, kind of like our favorite lobster salad. Bonus: It's topped with POTATO CHIPS for added crunch.

Smoked Mozzarella Fondue

We've all been there; You're craving that iconic Olive Garden app, but you don't really want to leave your house. Well, you're in luck now that we've cracked the code on their smoked mozzarella fondue that's just as good as the original!

Fluffy S'mores Dip

What makes this dessert dip so good is the fact that it's not really a dip at all. It's two dips swirled into one! One part billowy marshmallow whipped cream, plus one part whipped chocolate pudding equals perfection.

Salsa Verde Queso

Combine store-bought (or homemade!) salsa verde with the dip trifecta—cream cheese, sour cream, and mozzarella—for a tangy, spicy queso your guests will rave over.

Clam Chowder Dip

Creamy clam chowder is obviously best enjoyed in a bread bowl to sop up the flavor. That goes for dips too! Bring some of that delicious seaside flair to your Super Bowl party too.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Dip

You don't need to spend hours dredging, breading and stuffing chicken for every single guest, especially when people wind up snacking all night more than actually sitting down and eating a meal. Enter: this chicken cordon bleu-inspired, game-changing dip.

Crab Rangoon Dip

Loosely inspired by the extremely popular takeout dish crab rangoon, this cheesy dip is dangerously delicious. It's creamy and cheesy and always a crowd pleaser at parties. Serve it with pita chips or with fried wonton wrappers to stay on theme!

Baked Reuben Dip

For this dip, we knew it had to have everything we know and love about the classic sandwich—corned beef and Swiss cheese, of course, but also a dash of tanginess from 'kraut and Russian dressing. The resulting cheesy, tangy spread might just be better than an actual Reuben sandwich!

Hot Spinach Feta Dip

Feta is the unexpected MVP in this cheesy baked spinach dip. You might be tempted to put this tangy cheese in all your dips from now on.

Avocado Spinach Artichoke Dip

Adding avocado to spinach artichoke dip is seriously life-changing. We're mad we didn't think of it before!

Monster Cookie Dough Dip

It's shocking how good this dessert dip is. Peanut butter mixed with cream cheese, oats, and butter isn't revolutionary—but your first bite will be. One scoop tastes exactly like childhood, when one of life's greatest challenges was sneaking bites of cookie dough from mixing bowl.

