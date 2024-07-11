Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

9 best early Prime Day laptop deals on Amazon Canada — starting at under $250: HP, Asus, SGIN and more

Save up to $494 on top-rated laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Melina Brum
Updated
Here are 9 laptop deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day on July 16. (Photos via Amazon)
Here are 9 laptop deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day on July 16. (Photos via Amazon)

While Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away, they've got some sweet early deals happening at this very moment. Electronics are some of the priciest necessities, which is why you should snag a good deal when you see it. From TVs to headphones, Amazon is known for its epic tech discounts during big sale days.

Quick Overview
See 4 more

If you're looking for a new laptop for work or play, they've got a bunch of bargains hanging around ahead of Prime Day — we're talking up to 58 per cent off! Now's the time to add to cart before they sell out next week. Scroll below for the top laptop deals we found this week, starting with this Asus Chromebook for just $249.

Asus

Asus Chromebook CX1

$249$349Save $100

Save 29% on this Asus laptop with an easy-to-use, speedy operating system. It also features built-in apps like Google Docs and Google Calendar.

$249 at Amazon
HP

HP Stream 14" HD BrightView Laptop

$365$429Save $64

Save 15% on this HP laptop with an ultra-wide viewing experience. It's fast, has lots of storage and supports HD video playback.

$365 at Amazon
Ruzava

Ruzava 16" Laptop

$400$500Save $100

Save 20% on this Ruzava laptop with a fast cooling function, to prevent overheating. You can run multiple apps, browser tabs and videos smoothly, without laggy interruptions. 

$400 at Amazon
SGIN

SGIN Laptop 17.3"

$410$885Save $475

Save 54% on this SGIN laptop with a Celeron Quad Core J4105 processor. The battery life lasts up to eight hours, making it perfect for work days.

$410 at Amazon
SGIN

SGIN Laptop,17.3"

$360$854Save $494

Save 58% on another SGIN laptop with energy-efficient performance. Shoppers call it a "gem of a find."

$360 at Amazon
SGIN

SGIN 15.6" Laptop

$450$865Save $415

Save 48% on this SGIN laptop with anti-dust technology, which enhances airflow. This laptop responds quickly, making it perfect for work or study.

$450 at Amazon
jumper

Jumper 16 Inch Laptop

$427$800Save $373

Save 47% on this Jumper laptop with a high-density polymer lithium battery. Shoppers call this "cost-effective" laptop "brilliant."

$427 at Amazon
ASUS COMPUTER INTL

Asus Chromebook CM34 Flip Laptop 14"

$499$699Save $200

Save 29% on this Asus laptop with a 360-degree hinge, meaning the screen can flip to tent, stand and tablet mode. It also features a touchscreen, which can enhance user experience.

$499 at Amazon
Svikou

Svikou [Win 11/Office 2019] 15.6"

$495$550Save $55

Save 10% on this Svikou laptop that shoppers say is "extremely fast." One person said the "display quality is impressive!" It has Win 11 and Office 2019 installed, too. 

$495 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Chinese AI chip makers sell themselves at Shanghai conference with Nvidia comparisons

    A group of Chinese graphics processing unit (GPU) developers are taking advantage of Nvidia's absence in China at the country's largest artificial intelligence (AI) show to promote their offerings, although they face problems related to manufacturing and software ecosystem bottlenecks. Iluvatar Corex, Moore Threads, Tencent Holdings-backed Enflame Technology, Sophgo, Huawei Technologies' Ascend were the centre of attention last week at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, wh

  • Apple Stock Jumps. Its Next Big Opportunity Is Not AI.

    Needham analysts boost their price target on the iPhone maker to $260 from $220 and reiterate a Buy rating.

  • ByteDance, Alibaba, SenseTime lead generative AI infrastructure services market in China

    TikTok owner ByteDance, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist SenseTime are the top generative AI (GenAI) infrastructure services providers in China, according to market research firm IDC. The three companies combined had a more than 50 per cent share of the market in the second half of 2023, according to a report on Tuesday by IDC, without offering each firm's exact share. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. They lease software, computing powe

  • Apple targets 10% iPhone shipment growth in 2024 - Bloomberg

    Investing.com - Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is planning to ship at least 90 million units of its iPhone 16 in the latter half of 2024, banking on AI services to bolster demand for its new lineup following a challenging 2023.

  • Apple staves off EU antitrust fine

    STORY: Apple may have fought off a potential hefty fine from the EU.The U.S. tech giant said it would open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals.That's according to EU antirust regulators on Thursday (July 11).The move ends a four-year long investigation of the iPhone maker.The EU competition enforcer charged Apple two years ago with hindering competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet.It accused the company of blocking rival app developers from accessing its tap-and-go technology.The European Commission said Apple's new offer would be valid for 10 years. EU antitrust head Margrethe Vestager said competitors will now be able to effectively compete with Apple Pay for mobile payments with the iPhone in shops. Apple's tap-and-go technology called near-field communication, or NFC, allows for contactless payments with mobile wallets. It will now permit developers to access its NFC to pre-build payment apps for rival mobile wallet providers.Apple said its offer would give European developers an option to enable tap-and-go payments for numerous features within their iOS apps.It includes car keys, home keys, corporate badges and more. More than 3,000 banks and issuers in Europe offer Apple Pay.

  • Samsung bets on foldable phones, health monitoring

    STORY: Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest foldable smartphones on Wednesday.It’s bolstering AI functions in a bid to challenge Apple’s dominance in the premium market.With a starting price of around $1,900, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung’s lightest and slimmest phone yet.Meanwhile, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100. The world's largest smartphone maker pioneered the foldable segment in 2019.The launch is crucial as competitors are surging into the market.Samsung's foldable phone shipment share fell from 81% in 2022 to 63% in 2023.That’s according to data provider Canalys.The Flip boasts a longer battery life, a higher resolution camera, and a new vapor chamber to keep the phone cooler.The hope is to reduce pain points discovered through customer interviews.Samsung is also offering new AI functions including a "listening mode" that provides simultaneous interpretation by voice when paired with Galaxy Buds earphones. It also worked with Alphabet's Google for new AI search functions.On the accessories side, Samsung is making a bet on more sophisticated health monitoring functions.Its offerings include the Galaxy Ring.At just under $400, it is light — about three grams or less.It can be worn in the shower or while swimming, and can constantly monitor heart rate and stress levels as well as help control a Samsung phone's camera or alarm.A slew of new health functions were added to its Galaxy Watch products, too.It’s now a U.S. FDA-approved monitoring device for sleep apnea. The products will be available starting on July 24 in South Korea, North America and Europe.

  • The U.S. Banned a Russian Tech Company. Why the Move Has Big Implications for China.

    The ban of cyber giant Kaspersky could kick off new reviews of Chinese tech, Justin Sherman writes in a guest commentary.

  • Early Prime Day deals bring the Echo Dot down to only $25

    Prime Day deals have brought down the price of the Echo Dot smart speaker to just $25 — that's half off its normal price.

  • The Morning After: US officials help take down AI-powered Russian bot farm with nearly 1,000 fake X accounts

    The biggest news stories this morning: We’re liveblogging Samsung Unpacked 2024, A British boarding school will make students use old Nokia dumbphones, Logitech G launches a new $80 wireless recharging mouse.

  • Popular app banned from hosting young teens in a groundbreaking settlement

    The Federal Trade Commission and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office have banned a controversial anonymous messaging app from serving kids under 18, taking an unprecedented and aggressive step against what regulators called “rampant cyberbullying and threats against children and teens” on the platform.

  • Has your streaming been slow? The heat may be to blame

    Victoria Fenn Alvarado explains why slow streaming and excessive buffering in the summer may not be due to your equipment or internet connection - it could be the heat dragging it down from the source.

  • Kevin Costner's second 'Horizon' film pulled from theatrical release

    NEW YORK (AP) — The August theatrical release for the second chapter of Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” has been canceled after the first film fizzled in theaters.

  • Mary Trump Counters George Clooney With ‘Much Bigger News’ About Her Uncle

    Donald Trump’s niece said it “seems like a bigger story to me than anything George Clooney has to say.”

  • Telus tells Ontario call centre workers to relocate or risk losing their job

    Telus Corp. has informed around 150 call centre employees based in Ontario they must relocate by October, apply for another role or agree to be laid off.

  • Sydney Sweeney's retro swimsuit might just trump the itsy-bitsy bikini trend

    Move over tiny bikinis, Sydney's making a case for the one-piece. See photos

  • Joe Biden Was Maybe Going To Survive This. Then Came The Last 24 Hours.

    As George Clooney goes, so go congressional Democrats?

  • 'Deranged': Critics React To Trump's 'Fat Pig' Rally Rant

    The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.

  • George and Amal Clooney set to leave $8.3m French chateau behind – report

    Hollywood actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife, Amal, are reportedly set to wave goodbye to their stunning 18th-century chateau in the south of France soon. The couple reside there with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella…

  • Reports that Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury have been quietly deleted from some news websites

    Many publications have covered Prince William's relationship with Rose Hanbury, but Vulture found some had removed or edited their coverage.

  • Trump Makes 'First Time' Announcement About Barron At Florida Rally

    The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.