9 best early Prime Day laptop deals on Amazon Canada — starting at under $250: HP, Asus, SGIN and more

Save up to $494 on top-rated laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Here are 9 laptop deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day on July 16. (Photos via Amazon)

While Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away, they've got some sweet early deals happening at this very moment. Electronics are some of the priciest necessities, which is why you should snag a good deal when you see it. From TVs to headphones, Amazon is known for its epic tech discounts during big sale days.

If you're looking for a new laptop for work or play, they've got a bunch of bargains hanging around ahead of Prime Day — we're talking up to 58 per cent off! Now's the time to add to cart before they sell out next week. Scroll below for the top laptop deals we found this week, starting with this Asus Chromebook for just $249.

