95-Year-Old Best Friends’ Heartbreaking 'Last Goodbye' Is Caught on Camera (Exclusive)

Willa and Nancy, both 95 years old, share a tearful farewell as one of them moves away to live with family

Two women who knew they were saying a final goodbye sent waves of emotion through the Internet recently.

In a now-viral TikTok, two 95-year-old best friends, Willa and Nancy, share a tearful goodbye as one relocates to live with her family. Their unbreakable bond was formed four years ago when they were seated together at their nursing home.

The video, originally posted by Willa's close friend Tara Lynn, shows the two women leaning their foreheads against each other's as they take in their last moments together.

Nancy was getting ready to move to Florida to live with her son, and Willa knew this was likely the last time they would see each other.

“I knew it was going to be a hard day,” Tara exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I was kind of dreading it because I knew Willa was going to get emotional … She knew it would be her last goodbye, because they're both 95 and who's gonna go visit each other at that age?"

Tara and Willa met seven years ago in a chance encounter that blossomed into a deep friendship. “She was scheduled to get a massage and didn’t have a ride,” Tara explains. “I felt bad, and told her I’d come get her.” From there, their bond grew stronger, as Tara sees Willa as a mother figure now.

As for Willa and Nancy’s friendship, the two met almost four years ago when they were assigned the same to the same table in the nursing home. Willa’s daughter Jordan Callum remembers their instant connection. “In a facility, one year can seem like 10,” Jordan explains to PEOPLE.

Tara Lynn Nancy and Willa

“The day they met, they became instant companions,” Jordan continues. “They did everything together there. If one had to use the ladies' room first, the other would save a seat — and people know not to mess with Nancy and Willa’s seat.”

Both women were known for their style and grace: Their shared appreciation for looking their best added another layer to their connection. “They were both style mavens,” Jordan notes.

“They both had a love for clothes. Nancy always had her makeup on and Mom’s nickname was 'Hollywood' ," she adds. "They both even got their hair done once a week up in the salon.”

In addition to their love of clothes, what brought them together most was their ability to look out for each other.

"Mom ended up being her everything and vice versa,” Jordan shares. “At meal time, mom would help her order her food … she really looked out for her.”

Tara Lynn Nancy and Willa

Throughout the years, watching their friendship has shaped Jordan and Tara’s understanding of love and companionship. “It actually made me talk to one of my best friends, saying we’re going to end up in the same nursing home together. She’s my person,” Jordan shares.

Tara adds, “I'm like that with my sister. I can't even imagine saying goodbye to my sister or my best friend. Every single comment I’ve seen so far is the same thing. People are like, ‘I couldn't imagine. Why do they have to say goodbye? Why is this the last time?’ It's made me realize life is bittersweet and quickly gone.”

