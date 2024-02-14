This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Peel Public Health is investigating a case of measles in a child who has a recent history of international travel, the agency said on Tuesday. (Photo via Getty Images)

A child in the Greater Toronto Area is confirmed to have measles, according to Peel Public Health (PPH).

The agency announced it was investigating the case in a Tuesday news release, which noted the child had a recent history of international travel.

While PPH is reaching out to known contacts who may have been exposed to the highly-contagious virus, there are a few locations in Mississauga, Ont. where others may have been exposed, including:

Wow...What A Deal! at 3100 Dixie Road on Feb. 1 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Walmart at 1500 Dundas Street E on Feb. 1 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Site's emergency department on Feb. 3 between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., as well as on Feb. 6 around 7 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.

400 Dundas Medical on Feb. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"A reminder for anyone who is planning international travel to a destination with high levels of measles to ensure they are immunized against measles," PPH noted in the release, adding all Ontarians are eligible for two publicly-funded doses of the MMR vaccine.

Last week, another measles case was reported in Montreal, which the city's public health agency said the person likely caught during a trip to Africa.

Measles cases in Canada are predominantly imported, and health-care professionals say people should be immunized with the MMR vaccine before travelling somewhere with high cases. (Photo via Getty Images)

A November report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control confirmed measles cases are rising worldwide — and more people are dying from it.

The report indicated there was an 18 per cent increase in estimated measles cases and a 43 per cent increase in estimated measles deaths in 2022 compared with 2021.

Researchers said this is a result of millions of children missing measles vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Global coverage with measles-containing vaccine (MCV) declined during the COVID-19 pandemic to the lowest levels since 2008, and measles surveillance was suboptimal," the report said.

Canadian infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch previously told Yahoo Canada he wasn't surprised by the report, adding it was clear there was "a breakdown of many public health programs throughout the course of the pandemic."

Bogoch described the virus as the "canary in the coal mine" of public health, adding outbreaks are "visible, and they're explosive, and obviously, they can be devastating."

In 2022, there were 136,200 deaths from measles. Nearly all of those deaths were children, the majority of whom were under the age of five.

Should Canadians be worried about these rising numbers or the recent cases found closer to home? Read on to learn everything you should know about measles and prevention.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough and a rash all over the body. (Photo via Getty Images)

What is measles?

According to the WHO, measles is a "highly contagious disease" caused by a virus of the same name.

It "spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes," the agency explained, adding the virus attacks the respiratory system first, before spreading through the body.

Symptoms can include:

a high fever

coughing

a runny nose

a rash all over the body

red and watery eyes

small white spots inside the cheeks

Complications from measles are what causes the majority of deaths, including:

blindness

encephalitis (an infection causing brain swelling or damage)

severe diarrhea and dehydration

ear infections

severe breathing problems

These complications are most likely to occur in children under five years old and adults over 30, the WHO said.

Bogoch added there's a misconception, "some people think measles is no big deal. ... It's important to note that it's associated with significant morbidity. You can get very, very sick from measles."

How common is measles in Canada?

Despite the global surge, Canada has reported very few cases of measles, thanks to the nation's high vaccination coverage. Although, some parts of the country are seeing a decline in vaccine uptake, including Alberta where vaccination rates in 2022 dropped from 2018.

Bogoch noted the few cases seen in Canada are predominantly imported, often originating from regions with lower vaccine rates. However, the issue could be that some Canadian children missed out on routine vaccination during the pandemic.

Current recommendation for routine measles vaccines is two doses, the first administered at 12 to 15 months of age and the second dose at 18 months of age or after, but before school.

"Could we see the propagation of cases in Canada after we'd have an important case, if we do see lapses of vaccination?" Bogoch questioned, answering it wouldn't be surprising. "There's so little wiggle room with with measles."

Should Canadians be worried about rising cases globally?

Two doses of a measles vaccine provides nearly 100 per cent protection from the virus. (Getty)

Bogoch advocated awareness rather than undue concern.

While Canada has few measles cases, individuals who choose not to be vaccinated might face risks, especially when travelling to areas with lower vaccine coverage. It's crucial for Canadians to stay informed about their vaccination status and ensure that routine vaccinations are up to date.

The vaccine is safe, effective, and does a remarkable job in preventing infection.Dr. Isaac Bogoch

Bogoch said some individuals, despite being pro-vaccine, might not be up to date due to receiving only one dose, especially those born before the 1990s. He encouraged those in doubt to consult health-care providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners or pharmacists.

"One dose provides pretty good protection against measles, but two doses is much better," he claimed.

While Canadians may not face an immediate threat from the global rise in measles cases, awareness and proactive vaccination are essential.

