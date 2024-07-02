How do I advance my career to the executive level? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
·4 min read

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader's Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval."

Have a question? Submit it here.

Question: I’m a senior manager, and my career has stagnated. What should I do to advance my career further? How do I prepare to become a viable executive-level candidate? – Samantha 

Answer: Moving from senior management to an executive level can be daunting. Just as much growth is needed to get to that next level as it took to get to your current level. For most, the ascent is even steeper. Getting to middle and senior management levels means you’ve enjoyed a modicum of success along the way. However, don’t allow past success to prevent you from doing the work to advance to the next level. You may be great at doing what you’ve been doing, but you must adopt a new perspective to go even further.

To this point, you may have done it on your own or maybe had a mentor offer some insight and encouragement along the way. But, if you’re genuinely committed to elevating your career, the best next step is to hire a career coach, preferably an executive coach. It would be best to have an expert look at you objectively and effectively map out what it will take to get you from where you are today to the executive you want to become. You’re looking for someone who can evaluate your strengths and weaknesses and provide strategies for growth.

Learning and development should also be experiential. Look for new challenges that force you to grow. Be open to new and unfamiliar jobs and assignments that move you out of your comfort zone. You’ll need to become comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Thoroughly master your power skills, or what some call soft skills. Skills such as critical thinking, organization, innovation, collaboration, and interpersonal communication complement technical skills. Mastering these power skills is essential for successful leaders. It’s not enough to be proficient; the best leaders are masters at power skills. People management is at the core of leadership, and these people skills and essential leadership attributes enable people to effectively interact with and empower others.

Becoming an executive is more than becoming a better manager. Your journey to the next level is about becoming an effective leader. A leader’s success is not their own. It’s tied to how effective, productive, and successful they can make others. You must be willing to take risks and think about work differently. You must challenge yourself to grow, especially in difficult circumstances, to build adaptability, flexibility, and resilience. It’s this personal growth that will propel you on the path to leadership.

All the best on your journey!

Our business is growing, but we find it difficult to fill positions that enable our growth. While our workers are content and tend to remain with us long-term, we have trouble hiring new talent. How can I best leverage our current workers to recruit new candidates? – Maxine

Congratulations on your success and growth as a business. Sometimes, success burdens us with “good challenges.” Tapping into your workforce is a great way to support recruiting efforts and, ideally, connect with individuals who share common values with your staff. It’s also great to hear you’re doing an excellent job of retaining your current workforce.

You can lean on your workforce in a variety of ways. Consider using an employee referral program, incentivizing staff to refer quality candidates by offering monetary awards when referrals are hired. Believe it or not, small and medium-sized employers have found that adding a $1,500-$2,500 referral fee incentive program motivates their current employees, reduces the average time to fill vacancies, and increases new employee retention. Opportunities to earn extra cash are a win-win, as they boost morale and recruitment.

Third-party endorsements can lend credibility to your employer brand and attract candidates interested in learning more about your company. Encourage employees to post open positions and share relevant content about your company on their social media.

Endorsements from your loyal employees can often be more impactful than recruiting messaging or employer branding. Feature employee perspectives on your career site. Personal stories of employees’ experiences can help give people insight into your culture, workplace, and benefits.

Most candidates research online employer reviews before applying for or accepting a job offer. Employee reviews can give candidates insight into their work experience and support recruitment efforts. Prompting current employees to leave such reviews of your company provides more insight.

Adding genuine perspectives from your loyal workforce can enhance your recruitment strategies and help attract prime candidates.

