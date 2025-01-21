Alabama exempts breastfeeding mothers from jury duty—a win for moms everywhere

As a mom of five, I’ve been in the trenches of breastfeeding. \Many of my babies could not take a bottle—meaning I was tethered to them 24/7. Without proximity to my body, they could not eat. It’s a challenge countless breastfeeding moms face, and it’s why Alabama’s new policy, which excuses nursing mothers from jury duty, is so significant.

This ruling not only alleviates a huge burden for breastfeeding moms but also represents progress in normalizing the realities of women’s lives within our legal and societal systems. Too often, laws and policies fail to consider moms. Case in point: recently, we covered the story of pregnant U.S. lawmakers who are barred from remote voting—even when they’re too far along in pregnancy to fly to Washington.

What happened in Alabama?

The change came after Kandace Brown, a nursing mom, was threatened with involvement from Child Protective Services (DHR) for bringing her 3-month-old infant to court when summoned for jury duty. Her baby is exclusively breastfed and physically cannot be away from her. She was told she needed to “make accommodations” or face potential legal consequences despite explaining this multiple times.

The incident sparked public outrage, and within days, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an administrative order excusing nursing mothers of infants from jury duty.

Why this matters

For breastfeeding moms like Kandace—and like me—this change is monumental. It acknowledges that nursing is not a matter of convenience; it’s a necessary and normal part of life with an infant. But more broadly, it’s a step toward recognizing that many of society’s systems weren’t designed with mothers in mind.

Consider this: Women are still shamed for how they feed their babies, forced to pump in bathrooms or closets, and made to choose between parenting and working. Kandace’s experience highlights a system that routinely neglects caregiving realities, especially those faced by women.

This ruling shows that change is possible when women speak up—and when systems listen.

What’s next?

While the Alabama Supreme Court’s order is a big win, advocates like Kandace are pushing for more. She hopes future legislation will also excuse primary caregivers of young children and those caring for individuals with disabilities. As any parent knows, finding reliable childcare on short notice isn’t just hard—it’s often impossible.

For moms everywhere, this story is a reminder to advocate for policies that work for us. Progress may be slow, but every step forward matters.

A world that honors moms

The economic and societal impact of mothers is immeasurable. We’re not just raising kids—we’re raising the next generation of citizens, innovators, and leaders. However, too many laws and systems still see us as an afterthought.

This policy is a small but significant move toward a world that genuinely centers and honors mothers. While we celebrate this win for nursing moms, let’s keep the momentum going. Moms deserve a world that works for us because when moms thrive, everyone thrives.

