What does astigmatism look like, as Alan Carr fears loss of eyesight

Comedian Alan Carr has opened up about a recent health ordeal that left him fearing for his eyesight.

Speaking to Grace Campbell on the Life’s a Beach podcast, the 48-year-old revealed he went to the hospital to have his eyeballs drained, due to excessive pressure. He said: “I've got astigmatism – I kept telling people I had stigmata, like the wounds of Christ. Get over yourself, Alan.”

He continued: “I had a bit of a health scare. I went to Moorfields [eye hospital]. I've got something wrong with my eyes – quite a bit of pressure.”

Detailing the procedure, known as a trabeculectomy, Carr said that the doctors inserted a spike and told him to focus on the instrument.

“At Moorfields they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in on to the lens to see if it worked [...] It was so surreal. Losing my sight is my worst thing, and I can feel it getting worse.

What it looks like to have astigmatism

Left: What someone without astigmatism would see. Right: What someone with astigmatism would see. (Getty Images)

What is astigmatism?

Despite Carr’s ordeal, astigmatism is relatively common, affecting about 1 in 3 people.

It is where the curvature of the eye is shaped more like a rugby ball than a football, causing a refractive error that blurs vision.

The condition is particularly prominent among older people, with 67.2% of over 65s suffering with it.

What are the signs of astigmatism?

Signs of astigmatism include: distorted and blurred vision, eye strain, headaches and fatigue. Those with astigmatism in one eye may also have a lazy eye.

If you spot these signs in yourself or you child, it is best to act fast so it can be treated. In children, the condition can also impact their concentration and ability to read.

Laser eye surgery is a possible treatment option for those with astigmatism. (Getty Images)

Is there treatment for astigmatism?

There are a number of ways astigmatism can be treated, including:

Glasses: The cheapest option, glasses may be offered to those with astigmatism for free or at a discounted rate, via the NHS.

Contact lenses: Equally, contact lenses can help improve vision and may also be available for free or at a discounted rate on the NHS. Though with contact lenses, it’s imperative that good hygiene is maintained.

Laser eye surgery: The procedure – sometimes referred to as LASIK or SMILE – involves reshaping the cornea to correct vision, through the use of a special type of cutting laser.

Implantable contact lenses (ICL): Unlike regular contact lenses, ICLs do not need to be cleaned. Instead, the artificial lens is a good option for those unsuitable for laser eye surgery – and they can be removed at a later date if clinically required.

Refractive lens exchange (RLE): Refractive lens exchange, also known as lens replacement surgery, involves replacing the natural lens with a synthetic one.

