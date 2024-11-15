Amazon Black Friday 2024: The best early deals on Apple, Dyson, Solo Stove and more

Save up to 75% on tech, home goods, beauty, holiday gifts and more, thanks to these Amazon Black Friday deals.

Welcome to the weekend — and boy, are the next few days stacked with seismic historical dates. In 1873, the rival cities of Buda and Pest came together to form the capital of Hungary. In 1938, Dr. Albert Hoffmann first synthesized LSD in Basel, Switzerland. In 2011, One Direction released their debut album, Up All Night. And that's just for starters!

How 'bout you make some history of your own this weekend by getting your holiday shopping wrapped up well in advance of the coronary-inducing chaos coming your way post-Thanksgiving. Amazon's Black Friday sales are in full effect, paving the way for an agita-free shopping expedition.

Wanna win the family gifting competition this year? (Of course it's a competition ... and of course you do!) This 40" Fire TV will put a smile on your fave relative's face; its $150 price tag will leave you beaming. Know what would be cool? Warming up a loved one with a $27 puffer jacket ... especially cuz it's normally $43. Who wouldn't love a brand-spanking-new Roomba? (No one!) Who'd love to score a $100 markdown on it? (You!) Ready to make some history? Scroll on and get clicking!

Popular Amazon deals

Best early Black Friday Amazon deals overall

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $140 $250 Save $110 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024 $35 $45 Save $10 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $113 $345 Save $232 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $30 $120 Save $90 See at Amazon

Squishmallows Tahoe Tortoiseshell Cat $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $230 $380 Save $150 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan $299 $470 Save $171 See at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $140 $250 Save $110 | Lowest price ever A top-selling Roomba that's down to just $140 — it's all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $110 | Lowest price ever $140 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price since 2022, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $50 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At 40% off, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $30 $120 Save $90 Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's 75% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush Set $50 $200 Save $150 with Prime This multiuse hair tool works like the Dyson Airwrap — at a fraction of the cost. It comes with three brush heads and a blow-dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Now you'll be able to give yourself a professional-level blowout while saving 75% — you're looking at one of the lowest-ever prices we've seen. Save $150 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Amazon Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set $47 $175 Save $128 | Lowest price ever Just one of these brass beauties looks like it would cost more than this entire set, which is currently a ridiculous 73% off. Included are a stunning round watch, chain bracelet and two glossy bangles. You can stack 'em or wear 'em individually — either way, you'll be donning some next-level arm candy. This is the lowest price we've seen this set marked down to. Save $128 | Lowest price ever $47 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $113 $345 Save $232 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $113 at Amazon

Amazon Afunx Magnetic Tiles $30 $60 Save $30 | Lowest price ever The kiddos won't even miss playing with your iPad once they start letting their creative juices flow via this popular set. It comes with 102 pieces for making 3D buildings and shapes, as well as two cars to drive around their custom town. This 50%-off deal brings the price down to the lowest it's ever been. Looks like Santa came early! Save $30 | Lowest price ever $30 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: Home essentials

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40 $70 Save $30 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at just over two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack $7 $13 Save $6 with coupon If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. Our price trackers tell us this is within a dollar of these towels' all-time low, so wipe — er, swipe — 'em while they're on sale. Save $6 with coupon $7 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Protein Hair Treatment $7 $9 Save $2 Yahoo Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini swears by this frizz-reducing bestseller. "Every once in a while a popular internet-famous product comes along that I think will never in 100 years work and then am pleasantly surprised (OK, more like shocked) when it does," she admits. "Such was the case with this strange little tube of the TikTok-famous collagen and protein hair mask from Elizavecca. It's a repairing treatment that's meant to render even the driest, most straw-like hair into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after 5–15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound: my thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet and, best of all, didn't feel weighed down. Though it does make your hair slightly greasier than normal, the conditioning impact is worth it — my results lasted for weeks." While not the largest discount, you can't argue with paying just seven bucks for a tube! Check out her roundup of Amazon beauty products she'd buy again for more. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Derma E Stem Cell Eye Lifting Treatment $14 $25 Save $11 Another product Romolini's become a fan of? This popular eye-area tightener. "I've been loving this extra-firming eye cream from Derma E, a truly quality brand that makes natural, vegan and cruelty-free products that won't cost you a week's pay," she says. "Made of skin-revitalizing ingredients like copper peptides and plant stem cells, it's clinically proven to improve elasticity, firmness and lighten a darker under-eye skin tone. I especially like it for my upper eyelids, where I've seen a noticeable difference in improved texture over just a few weeks." This isn't the lowest it's ever been, but at over 40% off it's still a deal worth considering. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $14 Save $4 with Prime If your knives are still in working order but could use a little honing, this No. 1 bestseller can do the job in just a few swipes. There are notches for repairing, straightening, sharpening and polishing to take your blades from dull to like-new. It's only ever dipped $1 lower than it is now, so join the 10,000-plus shoppers who purchased one in the past month alone. Save $4 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: Gifts

Amazon Vibelite Telescoping Magnetic Pick Up Tool $22 $26 Save $4 with coupon When in doubt, going the practical gift route is always smart. This deal brings the kit down to within two dollars of its lowest price all year. Garrity says, "This is one of those things you’ll be happy to have — especially the next time you drop your keys between the seats or a tiny screw behind an appliance. Switch on the light to track the item down, then extend it until you can reach whatever you're trying to grab." Save $4 with coupon $22 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: Seasonal finds

Amazon ArtiGifts Pro Outdoor Faucet Cover, 2-Pack $7 $10 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever You might not be experiencing freezing temperatures just yet, but if and when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These top-sellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. This is as low as we've ever seen this pair on sale for, and over 3,000 were purchased in the past month, so we're not too far off... Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $7 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket $27 $43 Save $16 There's a reason this comfy coat is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — several reasons, in fact. For starters, it's lightweight enough to pack on trips, but has ample insulation to keep you toasty on chilly days. Plus, it's less bulky than thicker jackets and is ideal for layering over your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks. At nearly 40% off, this is as low as it's been since spring, and we don't anticipate it dipping any lower this season... $27 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $32 $52 Save $20 with Prime and coupon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to within a few dollars of its best price yet. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with Prime and coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover, 4-Pack $13 $20 Save $7 Formulated with powerhouse ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and collagen, among others, these sunny-hued soap bars can help improve skin's hydration and smoothness while targeting dark spots and tone inconsistencies. Feel free to use all over your body, including your face — the citrus scent has reviewers swooning. This price is within $2 of these bestsellers' all-time low, but it's a limited-time deal, so act fast. $13 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: Home

Amazon Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Heater and Fan $299 $470 Save $171 This Dyson features a focused mode if you want all the air on you, and a diffused mode to warm up or cool down an entire room. Plus, it oscillates and comes with a remote. Also: It's a Dyson. At over 35% off, this is within a few dollars of the best price we've seen all year, and our trackers tell us it wasn't any lower last Black Friday... $299 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $230 $380 Save $150 | Lowest price ever The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" Save $150 | Lowest price ever $230 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: Tech

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). $80 at Amazon

Amazon Velcase Drone with Camera $48 $60 Save $12 You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this No. 1 bestselling drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your vacation. And yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! This is one of the best prices we've seen it on sale for. $48 at Amazon

Amazon MD.Life Monocular Telescope $39 $70 Save $31 with coupon | Lowest price ever Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. The No. 1 bestseller even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. This sale price is as low as it gets. Save $31 with coupon | Lowest price ever $39 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Amazon deals: Toys

Amazon Squishmallows Tahoe Tortoiseshell Cat $13 $39 Save $26 A wide range of ages will love playing and snuggling up with their Squishmallow plushie, many of which are on sale. This fetching feline, Tahoe, is one of Amazon's most popular stuffed animals, but there are plenty of fun characters to choose from, each with different interests and personalities. Tahoe happens to be a purr-ticularly good 67% off (prices vary). $13 at Amazon

Amazon Pillow Pets Bluey $20 $35 Save $15 | Lowest price ever Everyone loves Bluey, and now your favorite kid will be able to cuddle with their favorite fictional pup. She can stay upright during the day for playtime, then folds out to become a pillow at night. This is the lowest price we've seen, so scoop her up while she's over 40% off. Save $15 | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

