15 best 2023 Amazon advent calendars for men, women & kids from $10

Amazon is a one-stop shop for pretty much anything — so it comes as no surprise that the online retailer also has tons of fun advent calendars ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

Whether you're looking for a gift idea for a loved one or you just enjoy the weeks leading up to Christmas yourself, now is the time to start planning ahead for your next advent calendar.

Ahead, scroll through to find 15 of Amazon's best advent calendar gift ideas for men, women and kids — and shop them before they sell out!

Best Amazon advent calendars for women

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Lovers Advent Calendar.

No chocolate lover will be able to resist this classic advent calendar, which features 24 individually wrapped Lindor milk chocolate truffles.

$10 at Amazon

Christmas Countdown Calendar — 24 Days of Rocks.

Whether you're a newbie to the world of crystals or a seasoned pro, this advent calendar is a fun way to celebrate the holidays. Stones include Aventurine, Blossom Agate, Howlite, Dalmatian Stone, Cherry Quartz and more.

$35 at Amazon

VAHDAM Advent Calendar 2023 - Limited Edition Tea Gift Set.

With this delicious advent calendar, you'll get a new sachet of tea to count down the days until Christmas.

$20 at Amazon

Bestbase Christmas Puppies Advent Calendar 2023.

Calling all puzzle fans! This unique advent calendar has 24 mini puzzles, which when assembled come together to form one full-sized image.

$40 at Amazon

DIY Charm Bracelet Jewelry Making Kit Advent Calendar.

Create your own personalized charm bracelet with this cute advent calendar. It comes with two adjustable bracelets and 22 fun charm beads in different styles.

$23 at Amazon

Best Amazon advent calendars for men

Fishing Tackle Advent Calendar.

Gear up for a new fishing season on Dec. 1 when door number one opens to reveal a compact, water-resistant tackle box and 23 days of lures, swivels, hooks, bobbers or plastic worms.

$38 at Amazon

Jacques Moret mens Men's Holiday Advent Box Socks.

You can never have too many socks, and this 12-day calendar features an assortment of holiday-ready ankle socks, crew socks and no show socks.

$23 at Amazon

Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 Brain Teaser Puzzle Box.

This holiday season, give yourself a new challenge every day leading up to Christmas with this brain teaser advent calendar. It features a puzzle each day, including 12 metal wire puzzles of varying difficulty and 12 maze puzzles.

$29 at Amazon

Nestle KitKat Hockey Holidays NHL Advent Calendar.

Celebrate hockey season and the holidays with this Kit Kat advent calendar. It comes with a mix of Kit Kat mini bars and festive shaped chocolates to love.

$13 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

Star Wars and Lego collectors are sure to love this collectible advent calendar. It includes nine mini figurines, plus 14 other fun mini vehicles and other builds.

$60 at Amazon

Best Amazon advent calendars for kids

PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar Christmas.

This Playmobil advent calendar opens up to reveal pieces that create a complete holiday playset — a gift that keeps on giving even once Christmas has passed.

$40 at Amazon

Kinder Christmas Advent Calendar.

Keep kids guessing with this Kinder advent calendar. It contains nine Kinder Mini Eggs, nine Kinder Schoko-Bons, three Kinder Chocolate Bars, two Kinder Hollow Santa’s and a Kinder Surprise egg with toy.

$14 at Amazon

Polly Pocket Dolls Advent Calendar.

This Polly Pocket advent calendar keeps the fun going past Christmas with playful packaging that starts out holding each day's surprise, and then transforms into a dollhouse.

$30 at Amazon

Fidget Advent Calendar 2023.

Keep kids occupied with this assortment of 24 fidget toys. Each day contains a new surprise, like push bubble poppers, infinity cubes and fidget spinners.

$40 at Amazon

5 Surprise Mini Brands Advent Calendar.

Mini Brands are quickly becoming a popular collectible, and this set of 24 tiny figures includes several limited edition minis you won't find anywhere else.

$42 at Amazon

