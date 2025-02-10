Amazon Canada is selling a 'stylish' and 'lightweight' vacuum for 70% off right now — snag it for less than $180

Want to make household chores a little less daunting? Save 70 per cent on this lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaner. (Photo via Amazon)

I don't look forward to household chores. Even though they have to get done, there are a few tricks to make them more enjoyable. For instance, why wrestle with a clunky, corded vacuum when you can get the job done with a lightweight, cordless one instead? Amazon Canada has tons of game-changing gadgets to make labour a little easier. There's a particular Ljuren Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that will make you not entirely loathe the task.

And did I mention it's 70 per cent off right now? Yeah, you read that correctly — you can add it to your shopping cart for just under $180 if you hurry. Keep scrolling for all the details and to see what reviewers are saying about it.

The details

This powerful cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to tackle dirt with an intense suction power. You can say goodbye to dust bunnies thanks to its advanced five-layer filtration system, which will help keep your home fresh and clean.

The LED rotating brush head will easily navigate tight spots, spinning 180 and 90 degrees to ensure no nook or cranny is left untouched. It has a long-lasting battery, giving you up to 35 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time.

When you're finished with it, you can click its one-touch dust release for a quick cleanup. And, it has a washable filter and a detachable dust cup for easy cleaning. Plus, it's easy to store, thanks to its wall holder.

What others are saying

There are very few reviews on this vacuum as of right now (less than 20!), but so far, they're all promising five-star ratings. One person called it "very lightweight and best for daily usage." They say, "The suction power is strong," and confirm it's "very easy to assemble." They also appreciate the "additional tools" that "can be used to clean the interior of [a] car."

Another shopper says the vacuum is "simple in appearance and easy to use." They say the lights in the front allow you to "see the dust on the ground and the effect after vacuuming."

Ljuren Cordless Vacuum (Photo via Amazon)

$170 $570 at Amazon

"The crevice tool was handy to get the corners," shares a third reviewer. However, they added, "The power head was not ideal for large rooms but good for stairs and the carpet of my van." They also confirmed the "battery lasts quite long."

"It can tackle anything we can throw at it," claimed one person. And another said, "Its aesthetic is stylish."

The verdict

Whether your old vacuum is outdated, broken or too heavy, this cordless vacuum is a top-tier replacement option — and at a cool 70 per cent off, you'll want to snag it before the deal ends. It has excellent suction, won't take up too much storage space and looks good, too. However, if you require more than 35 minutes of cleaning time, a cordless vacuum might not be for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

