Cleaned your coffee maker lately? These descaling tablets are 53% off right now — here's my honest review

This Amazon coffee maker cleaner helped rid my machine of grime — and it's on sale for a striking 53 per cent off. (Photos via Melina Brum)

Coffee lovers, is your brew not tasting as good as it used to? It could be that your device needs a good cleaning! Coffee machines are breeding grounds for mineral and calcium deposits as well as grime — all of which can interfere with the taste and quality of your java. That's where the Coffee Machine Cleaner Descaler Tablets from Amazon Canada come in.

Regularly using these cleaning tablets can also boost your coffee's flavour and help prolong the life of your machine. So, I decided to put them to the test on my Nespresso. These descaling tablets will work with virtually any machine — and they're on sale right now for just $19 (that's a whopping 53 per cent off!). Plus, more than 1,000 people bought them in January. Interested in snagging them for yourself? Keep scrolling for my full review.

Review: Details, pros and cons

If you use your coffee maker every day, you'll want to ensure it's in tip-top shape. This pack of 24 descaler tablets will help clean hard water buildup, calcium and grime from the inside of your machine (which can easily go unseen). This pack should last up to a year or more, and the tablets are compatible with all major brands like Keurig, Nespresso and Breville. Plus, using it regularly will help your coffee taste better by maintaining the flow and flavour. Plus, it'll extend the lifespan of your coffee machine, saving you from costly replacements.

Pros 👍

User-friendly: I am somewhat intimidated by descaling products (don't ask why), but these being in tablet form already makes them more approachable. They're super simple to use; all I do is pop 'em in the water reservoir and follow my machine's descaling process.

Great packaging: The individually wrapped packets make it easy to grab and use with minimal effort. There are no liquid solutions I have to measure or anything, and that's a win in my books. It also encourages me to use them more often.

Ample supply: One pack includes a whole year's supply (or longer!), which is a great value.

Affordable: Considering you receive a one-year supply, the price is pretty inexpensive — especially when it's on sale, like right now.

Versatile: These tablets can be used with all major brands and machines, including Keurig, Nespresso, Breville and more. Whether you have a single-serve system or multi-cup maker, these tablets will be of good use.

Coffee Machine Cleaner Descaler Tablet (Photo via Melina Brum)

Cons 👎

Slow dissolve: I find that after placing the tablet in the water tank, it takes a second to dissolve fully. It's totally a first-world problem and is by no means a deal breaker — just something worth pointing out!

Alternative methods: While these are incredibly convenient, you can also opt for ingredients you likely already have in your household to do the trick: white vinegar and water.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 5,000+ ratings

🏆 "This product was incredibly easy to use!"

Shoppers stand by this product, saying the tablets "clean very well." One person confirmed the directions are "easy to understand," making them "very simple to use."

"No residue or lingering odd taste," writes one person. They continued, "The tablets work great" and praised the "amazing price point."

"This makes descaling my Nespresso machine so easy," shared another customer. They said it's "very convenient."

Before and after using the Coffee Machine Cleaner Descaler Tablets. (Photos via Melina Brum)

"After using these, my coffee tastes so much better," shares another.

One shopper did point out that while they're "super easy to use," "it does take a little bit [of time] for the tablet to dissolve."

Another customer said cleaning with "1/3 vinegar" works better for them, which is something to consider before purchasing.

What's the verdict?

In my opinion, anyone who owns a coffee maker should certainly maintain it — whether it's with vinegar, solution or these descaling tablets. They'll keep your machine in good condition to ensure it brews the best-tasting coffee. Plus, you don't want to be sipping on grimy residue (gross!). I can confirm they're really easy to use; however, some shoppers have pointed out that they prefer other methods. At 53 per cent off, they're worth trying for yourself.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

